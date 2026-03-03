Kollecta AI LLC: Kollecta.ai Appoints Chris Walcher as Chief Growth Officer to Accelerate National Expansion

Technology-driven debt recovery leader with $2.5B+ recovered, 95% client satisfaction, and relationship-focused Collections-as-a-Service expands leadership to accelerate U.S. growth.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / Kollecta.ai today announced the appointment of Chris Walcher as Chief Growth Officer, marking a significant milestone in the company's national expansion and continued evolution as a modern, compliance-first recovery infrastructure platform.

Founded on the belief that debt recovery should be designed with the same rigor as every other stage of the revenue lifecycle, Kollecta.ai operates as an AI-powered performance engine built to deliver measurable recovery outcomes while protecting brand integrity and consumer dignity. While many organizations have modernized underwriting, payments, and customer acquisition, recovery operations have remained largely unchanged. Kollecta.ai was built from first principles to address that gap.

To date, the company has recovered more than $2.5 billion across 935,000+ consumer accounts, delivering an average 40% improvement in recovery performance, maintaining a 95% client satisfaction rate, and operating with zero regulatory violations.

"We asked a simple question," said Asad Mirza, Founder and CEO of Kollecta.ai. "Why does the most sensitive part of the revenue lifecycle feel the least designed? Recovery is not simply a transaction. It is often the final experience a customer has with a brand. We built Kollecta to ensure that performance and integrity coexist."

Kollecta.ai is the first Collections-as-a-Service (CaaS) ecosystem built on empathy, integrating artificial intelligence, behavioral science, digital-first engagement strategies, compliance architecture, and trained recovery professionals into a unified operating model. The company refers to this framework as DebtTech, a next-generation approach that redefines how organizations recover value from delinquent accounts through measurable, compliant infrastructure rather than traditional agency tactics.

In his new role, Walcher will oversee enterprise and mid-market client acquisition, strategic partnerships, revenue operations, and nationwide market expansion initiatives.

"Recovery is increasingly becoming a strategic lever for lifecycle profitability," said Walcher. "Kollecta.ai has built a disciplined, data-driven model grounded in measurable outcomes and transparent reporting. The demand for modern recovery infrastructure is accelerating, and our focus is on responsible, scalable growth."

Kollecta.ai's platform integrates AI-driven account segmentation, predictive behavioral scoring, omnichannel engagement, and real-time compliance monitoring to improve liquidation performance while reducing regulatory and reputational risk.

Walcher's appointment signals the company's next phase of national growth as organizations across industries seek recovery partners that combine performance, compliance discipline, and operational transparency.

About Kollecta.ai

Kollecta.ai is a technology-enabled recovery infrastructure platform serving enterprise and mid-market clients across multiple industries nationwide. As the first Collections-as-a-Service ecosystem built on empathy, Kollecta introduces DebtTech, a modern operating model that combines artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, compliance discipline, and experienced recovery professionals to deliver measurable, compliant performance at scale.

