Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - Elysee Development Corp. (TSXV: ELC) (FSE: QLDN) is pleased to announce that the board of directors has declared a cash dividend of two cents ($0.02) per common share.

This dividend is to be paid on April 8, 2026 to shareholders of record on March 27, 2026 and is an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

Guido Cloetens, the President and CEO of Elysee, commented: "Fiscal 2025 was an outstanding year for Elysee, with rising precious metal and commodity prices resulting in higher stock prices and increased M&A activity. This enabled us to realize exceptional gains across our portfolio of mining stocks. This strong momentum continues in 2026."

Yesterday, Hudbay Minerals Inc. announced its intention to acquire 100% of Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. at a 30% premium to the last trading price. Arizona Sonoran is one of the largest equity positions in Elysee's investment portfolio.

Also in 2025, the Company realized significant gains due to take-over offers of investee companies such as Calibre Mining Corp, Solgold Plc, MAG Silver Corp. and Probe Gold Inc., one of our significant investments that was acquired for cash by Fresnillo Plc.

In December 2025 Elysee redeemed $1.7 million of its convertible debentures, leaving only $265,000 outstanding.

The Company's current cash position is approximately $6.7 million, or 24 cents per share.

The Company expects to finalize and file the Audited Annual Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2025 in April 2026.

For more information on Elysee Development Corp., please visit our web site at www.elyseedevelopment.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements - This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, oral or written, made by itself or on its behalf, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286033

Source: Elysee Development Corp.