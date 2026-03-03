Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), a leading public sector SaaS company, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results before market open on March 19, 2026.

The Company will also host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on March 19, 2026, at which time Craig O'Neill, Sylogist's Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sujeet Kini, Sylogist's Chief Financial Officer, will review the Company's recent financial results and business performance.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: + 1-833-752-3805

Participant International Dail-In Number: +1-647-846-8841

Webcast link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Z4IKSItu

This conference call will be recorded and available for replay on the Company's website.

Investor Day Update

The Company also announced the cancellation of its 2026 Investor Day, previously scheduled for April 9, 2026. In light of recent management changes, Sylogist believes it is appropriate to consider hosting an investor day once a permanent Chief Executive Officer has been appointed.

