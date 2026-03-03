Dry Shampoo Market worth $5.37 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, 'Dry Shampoo Marketby Product Form (Spray/Aerosol, Powder) By Function (Daily Care/Refresh, Anti-Dandruff, Color Protection), By Distribution Channel (Store Based, Non-Store Based), End User (Individual Consumers, Professional/Salon Use) And Region - Global Forecast to 2030'. The dry shampoo market is projected to grow from USD 4.35 billion in 2025 to USD 5.37 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

Dry Shampoo Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2030

2025 Market Size: USD 4.35 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 5.37 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 4.3%

Dry Shampoo Market Trends & Insights:

The dry shampoo market is experiencing continuous growth driven by changing consumer lifestyles and urbanization. There is increasing demand for personal grooming and hygiene products. The increasing number of women entering the workforce and their busy lifestyles is fueling the adoption of convenient haircare solutions. The popularity of social media platforms, beauty influencers, and digital marketing campaigns increases product recognition in the beauty and personal care industry. Continuous product development through new formulations that create products that protect scalp health, eliminate sulfates, and feature natural ingredients and color protection capabilities supports market growth.

Europe dominated the dry shampoo market with a share of 31.3%, in terms of value, in 2024.

The spray/aerosol segment dominates the dry shampoo market by product form with a market share of 68.7%, in terms of value, in 2024.

Based on function, the multi-function segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.2% in the dry shampoo market during the forecast period.

The individual consumers segment holds the highest market share of 91.8%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the subscription services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.3% in the dry shampoo market during the forecast period.

Companies such as Unilever PLC, Procter & Gamble, and L'Oréal S.A. were identified as some of the star players in the dry shampoo market, given their strong market share and product footprint.

Amika, Moroccanoil, and Juicy Chemistry, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

Browse in-depth TOC on 'Dry Shampoo Market'

200 - Tables

50 - Figures

250 - Pages

The dry shampoo market demonstrates steady growth across Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America as consumers increasingly prefer waterless haircare products that offer them convenience. The urban population growth in China and India, together with rising beauty awareness and better retail access, has created rapid market expansion in Asia Pacific. North America and Europe demonstrate steady market demand as consumers maintain high product usage and grooming practices. The Middle East & Africa market benefits from warm weather conditions, while South America experiences rapid expansion due to lifestyle changes, social media platforms, and increasing income levels.

Multifunction is the fastest-growing segment of the dry shampoo market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The multifunction segment is projected to witness strong growth in the overall dry shampoo market during the forecast period. Consumers increasingly prefer products that provide multiple benefits through a single use. Beyond their primary function of oil removal and scent maintenance, multifunctional dry shampoos provide volume enhancement, texture improvement, scalp care, color protection, anti-dandruff benefits, and hair-loss support. The extended value proposition allows brands to establish premium product pricing, which results in higher revenue growth compared to products that function through a single capability. The growing understanding of scalp health, combined with urban consumers and working professionals seeking easy-to-use beauty products, drives product adoption. The clean-label and treatment-oriented trends of the industry match well with multifunction products, which use botanical extracts, vitamins, and soothing agents as their components. Digital platforms create strong promotion, which, when combined with professional endorsements, builds consumer trust and increases their willingness to pay. The multifunction dry shampoo market will expand during the forecast period as brands develop new products with advanced formulas.

The other formats segment is projected to register the highest growth in the dry shampoo market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

By product form, the other formats segment is projected to witness significant growth in the overall market during the forecast period. The market for this segment includes foams, wipes, sticks, and pump-based solutions as alternatives to aerosols. These product forms provide safer operation without creating hazardous residue or harming the environment. These products enable brands to charge higher prices as they provide better scalp relief and cleaner product designs. The growing need for travel-sized sustainable non-aerosol products drives increased usage among environmentally conscious consumers who have sensitive scalps.

Individual consumers are the fastest-growing end user segment in the dry shampoo market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

The individual consumers segment is the fastest-growing end user in the dry shampoo market during the forecast period. People are increasingly adopting home haircare products that offer them convenience. The active schedules, travel needs, and growing interest in grooming among working professionals and young consumers have increased the adoption of dry shampoos. Social media platforms, together with beauty influencers and digital marketing campaigns, are driving higher product testing and repeat customer purchases. The segment experiences strong value growth as retail and e-commerce channels now offers more products, and companies introduce premium multifunctional products to the market.

North America holds the second-largest share in the global dry shampoo market during the forecast period, in terms of value

North America is expected to hold the second-largest share in the global dry shampoo market during the forecast period. Consumers in the US and Canada maintain high awareness about personal grooming products, which leads to continuous demand for dry shampoo as a time-saving solution that eliminates the need for complete hair washing. The region's strong retail infrastructure, which includes e-commerce platforms, drugstores, and mass merchandisers, enables customers to access these products without difficulty. The need for quick hair-refresh solutions has increased as people now lead busier lives and participate more in fitness activities and outdoor recreation. Established beauty brands and indie beauty brands introduce premium and innovative products to the market, supporting the market growth. Consumers learn about dry shampoo through rising social media marketing efforts and celebrity endorsements, which result in greater product adoption among different age groups.

Kay Players

The key players in the dry shampoo market include Unilever PLC (UK), Procter & Gamble (US), L'Oréal S.A. (France), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Church & Dwight Co., Inc (US), Kao Corporation (Japan), The Estée Lauder Companies Inc (US), Shiseido Company Limited (Japan), and Wella Company (Switzerland).

