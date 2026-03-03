Beacon Therapeutics (USA), Inc.: Beacon Therapeutics appoints Ryan Robinson as Chief Financial Officer

LONDON and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Therapeutics Holdings Limited ('Beacon Therapeutics' or 'the Company'), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to save and restore vision in people with rare and prevalent ocular diseases, today announced that Ryan Robinson has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. Ryan succeeds Tom Biancardi following the closing of an oversubscribed Series C financing announced in January 2026 .

Ryan brings over 15 years of finance and operational leadership experience within the biotechnology sector, with deep expertise spanning strategic planning, fundraising, investor relations, and financial reporting. Throughout his career, he has partnered closely with executive teams and boards to guide organizations through critical value-inflection points, including late-stage development, commercial launches, and strategic transactions.

Ryan Robinson, Chief Financial Officer of Beacon Therapeutics commented, "Beacon is entering a formative time in its development, with its late-stage gene therapy candidate advancing toward commercialization and a pipeline with significant long-term potential in areas of high unmet medical need. I look forward to supporting the Company's growth, building on its solid financial foundation following the successful $75 million Series C financing announced earlier this year."

"Ryan brings extensive financial and operational leadership experience from high-growth public and commercial-stage biotechnology companies", added Lance Baldo, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Beacon Therapeutics. "Joining us at a time of financial strength and in a strong position to execute on our strategic priorities, his track record of disciplined capital allocation and commercial launch readiness will be invaluable as we accelerate preparations for the potential commercialization of laru-zova and continue to advance and expand our pipeline. I'd also like to thank Tom for his significant contributions during his tenure."

Most recently, Ryan served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Tourmaline Bio, a publicly traded company developing treatments for immune and inflammatory diseases, which was acquired by Novartis AG in October 2025 for a total equity value of $1.4 billion. Prior to that, he held financial leadership roles of increasing responsibility at several publicly traded biotechnology companies, including Korro Bio, Jounce Therapeutics, and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals. At Merrimack, he oversaw the financial and operational aspects of the commercial launch of ONIVYDE (irinotecan liposome injection) for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Beacon completed enrollment in the pivotal VISTA trial evaluating its lead ocular gene therapy candidate, laru-zova, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) in July 2025 and expects twelve-month topline data in the second half of 2026.

About Beacon Therapeutics

Beacon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to saving and restoring sight for people living with rare and prevalent ocular diseases. The Company is harnessing the transformative power of gene therapy to deliver the most meaningful outcomes for severe ocular diseases. Beacon's pipeline currently targets devastating blinding retinal diseases such as X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and geographic atrophy.

