Dienstag, 03.03.2026
1.000.000 $ staatliche Förderung - Startet hier Kanadas nächster Lithium-Champion?
03.03.2026 11:00 Uhr
CodeMill AB: Codemill signs three-year agreement with British telco, adding 1,9 MSEK in annual recurring revenue

Umeå, Sweden - March 3rd 2026 - Codemill AB (Nasdaq: CDMIL) announced today that it has been awarded a three-year contract, valued at 6.7 MSEK in total, with 1.9 MSEK in ARR, with a major UK-based communications and services group that operates across network infrastructure, connectivity and digital experiences for consumers and businesses. Go-live is expected in late Q2 2026.

This agreement will see Codemill implement Cantemo Media Asset Management (MAM), hosted in a Hybrid Cloud, with Accurate.Video (Validate, JIT, Subtitle) for content operations, and Pulse IT workflow orchestration from technology partner Embrace. The contract also includes Digital Services (DS) and a Support SLA.

The project focuses specifically on innovation to support their subscription VOD service, a consumer-facing entertainment platform that combines live, on-demand, and app-based viewing within a broadband-led ecosystem.

Following a competitive process, the telco selected Codemill to support an urgent migration from its legacy vendor to a new media supply chain infrastructure using Codemill's products and services. Key customer needs identified were to streamline content operations, media management, workflow automation and technology integration, with a platform that could support both on-premise and hyperscale cloud workflows equally. They further appreciated Codemill's long-standing commitment to developing intuitive software with flexibility, which was seen as essential to support their ongoing digital transformation needs.

"We are happy to act quickly to help this key player on the UK market to move away from legacy implementations and transform their media supply chain," said Maria Hellström, CEO of Codemill. "It has been a pleasure to create this future proof solution together with this customer and our partner Embrace in true collaboration."

Contacts

Maria Hellström, CEO Codemill AB
Phone: +46 70 910 24 31
E-mail: ir@codemill.se

About Us

Codemill is a technology company publicly listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, offering custom software development and products for the Media and Entertainment industry. Codemill's Accurate.Video, Accurate Player SDK and Cantemo MAM products power the world's leading broadcast, VOD/OTT, Content Supply Chain and Media Asset Management workflows.

Codemill's clients are the major Hollywood studios including Paramount Global, broadcasters such as BBC, ITV and ProSieben.Sat1, VOD/OTT services including Joyn, and news publishers such as The Guardian.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
The Company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB

This information is information that Codemill AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-03-03 11:00 CET.

