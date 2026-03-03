Consello Announces Investment in The Mentor Hub to Create a Global Mentoring Platform

Company Also Announces Several Senior Appointments in Broad Expansion of UK Business

Hosts Formal Launch Event in London, Detailing Expansion of Broader Consello Platform & Service Offerings in UK Market

LONDON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello, the leading global advisory and investing platform, today announced a minority investment in The Mentor Hub to serve its global clients in providing bespoke mentoring programs to support senior executives and emerging C-suite leaders.

The investment establishes a strategic partnership between Consello and The Mentor Hub, a UK-headquartered disruptive multi mentor platform. Together, the firms will build and scale a global mentor offering to support boards and executive teams through growth, transformation and succession.

The announcement comes as Consello further expands its UK business, broadening its advisory capabilities across CEO advisory, management consulting, strategic communications, public affairs, risk, talent and sports and entertainment. This follows the acquisition of Morpheus Risk, a UK-based risk and threat assessment firm. The firm will showcase its integrated advisory platform in the region at a launch event in London later this week, gathering leaders from across the UK.

Consello Founder, Chairman, and CEO Declan Kelly said, "The UK is a key market for most of our global clients. Expanding our worldclass dedicated advisory presence in London allows us to serve clients in the region in a more robust manner. Further establishing our footprint here strengthens our ability to deliver integrated advice locally while reinforcing the global connectivity that defines our firm."

This expansion further strengthens Consello's presence across key global business centers, with operations in the United States, Ireland, the United Kingdom and the Middle East. The UK platform brings together senior operators from across industries to advise executive teams and boards at critical moments for their organizations.

Senior leaders who have recently joined Consello UK include:

Neil Shelton, Managing Director, Corporate Advisory





Richard Taylor, Managing Director, Corporate Advisory





Lucila Zambrano, Managing Director, Strategic Communications Advisory





Sam Piccione, Managing Director, Sports & Entertainment Advisory

Chair of Consello UK Sue Gray added, "Our focus in the UK is on building an operator-led advisory business that reflects the depth and ambition of this market. The launch of our partnership with The Mentor Hub, combined with the senior appointments we are announcing today, demonstrates our ambition to build a distinctive platform in this market. We are bringing together experienced leaders with exceptional expertise to deliver integrated counsel at the highest level."

About Consello

Consello is an Advisory and Investing Platform with offices in New York, Miami, Atlanta, Dublin, Belfast, London, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh.

Consello's distinct advisory practices provide the complete strategic counsel today's leaders need to grow and transform their organizations. Consello's advisory expertise spans Corporate Advisory; M&A; Management Consulting; Talent; Risk; and Sports and Entertainment. Dedicated teams operate in each practice, led by a leadership group with deep operational experience across industries, business growth stages and market cycles and with an expansive set of global corporate relationships.

Consello's investment business, Consello Capital, identifies high-potential mid-market companies and invests capital and expertise to transform their growth.

About The Mentor Hub

The Mentor Hub is a mentor platform that is built around disrupting the existing mentoring methodology commonly used across large enterprises in the Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 of one-to-one mentoring relationships. The firm, co-founded by Margaret Reilly and Sue O'Brien OBE, adopts a different approach by creating a hub of expert mentors who address specific areas of growth and learning, as well as delivering immediate impact. Mentor Programs are distinct in that each one is bespoke curated around the specific needs of the mentee. Using these more bespoke programs, The Mentor Hub enables executive leaders that are newly appointed to a C-suite role, in-line for succession or taking on a Board seat. The Mentor Hub's targeted intervention ensures leaders are position-ready with the flexibility to further stretch their thinking. This methodology provides full alignment with our clients as supporting internal talent is the smartest investment businesses can make.

