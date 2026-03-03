Galaxy Digital Inc.: Galaxy to Voluntarily Delist from the TSX in Favor of its Current Nasdaq Listing

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Galaxy Digital Inc. ("Galaxy" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GLXY) (TSX: GLXY) announces that its board of directors (the "Board") has approved the voluntary delisting of the Company's Class A common stock from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") (the "Delisting"). It is expected that Galaxy's Class A common stock will be delisted from the TSX effective as of close of markets on March 19, 2026 (the "Delisting Effective Time"). Galaxy's Class A common stock will continue to be listed and trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "GLXY."

With the majority of its average daily trading volume executed on Nasdaq or other U.S. markets, the Board concluded that it would be most efficient to operate maintaining its listing solely within Nasdaq, and to delist from the TSX given the additional associated expenses and administrative requirements. The Company is not required to seek security holder approval for the Delisting since an alternative market for Galaxy's Class A common stock exists on Nasdaq.

Galaxy's previously announced normal course issuer bid for Class A common stock through the facilities of the TSX and alternative Canadian Trading Systems will terminate on the Delisting Effective Time. Repurchases of the Class A common stock through Nasdaq may continue to be made in the normal course, in accordance with applicable securities law, and will not exceed 5% of the outstanding Class A common stock at any time or within a twelve-month period.

Galaxy will remain a "reporting issuer" in Canada and will continue to provide regular comprehensive disclosure pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

Many brokers in Canada, including discount and online brokers, have the ability to buy and sell securities listed on Nasdaq. Stockholders holding Galaxy's Class A common stock in Canadian brokerage accounts should contact their brokers to confirm how to trade their Class A common stock on Nasdaq.

ABOUT GALAXY DIGITAL INC.

Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq/TSX: GLXY) is a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Our digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. In addition, we develop and operate cutting- edge data center infrastructure to power AI and HPC workloads. Our 1.6 GW Helios campus in Texas positions Galaxy among the largest and fastest-growing data center developers in North America. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the termination of the Company's normal course issuer bid and the expected effective date therefor. Forward-looking statements represent the Company's current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Among those risks and uncertainties are market conditions, including market interest rates, the trading price and volatility of common stock, the satisfaction of the closing conditions related to the offering and risks relating to the Company's business, including those described in periodic reports that the Company files from time to time with the SEC. The Company may not proceed with the Delisting as described in this press release on a timely basis if at all. The forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update the statements included in this press release for subsequent developments, except as may be required by law.

OTHER DISCLAIMERS

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Galaxy Digital Inc.