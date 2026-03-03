Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.03.2026
WKN: 914076 | ISIN: US5367971034 | Ticker-Symbol: LMO
02.03.26 | 17:56
Lithia & Driveway Diversifies Portfolio with Two Strategic Acquisitions

MEDFORD, Ore., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) today announced the acquisition of Toyota of Gallatin in Gallatin, Tenn. and Mercedes-Benz of Medford in Medford, Ore., strengthening its portfolio across both luxury and core volume brands while expanding its presence in its hometown.

"We are proud to welcome Toyota of Gallatin and Mercedes-Benz of Medford to the Lithia & Driveway family," said Bryan DeBoer, President and CEO. "Toyota of Gallatin marks our entry in the fast-growing Nashville market, and welcoming a premier luxury store in Medford, where our company was founded, makes this addition especially meaningful as we mark our 80th year serving customers. These acquisitions reflect our continued commitment to growing in our hometown and in high-performing markets."

These additions bring Lithia & Driveway's total year-to-date annualized U.S. revenue acquired to $225 million. The acquisitions were financed using existing on-balance sheet capacity.

About Lithia & Driveway (LAD)
Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) is the largest global automotive retailer making Auto Done Easy by providing simple, transparent, and convenient experiences throughout the ownership lifecycle. LAD helps customers take care of any vehicle need through a comprehensive network of physical locations, e-commerce platforms, captive finance solutions, fleet management offerings, and other synergistic adjacencies. Celebrating 80 years in business in 2026, LAD consistently delivers profitable growth in a massive and unconsolidated industry. Its highly diversified and competitively differentiated design provides LAD with the flexibility and scale to pursue its vision to modernize personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever and however consumers desire.

The 80th Celebration
https://www.lithiadriveway.com/80-years

Connect with Us!
All Cars: https://www.lithia.com
Driveway.com (Buy, sell, trade, or finance entirely online): https://www.driveway.com
GreenCars (All things sustainable vehicles): https://www.greencars.com
DFC (Auto Financing): https://www.drivewayfinancecorp.com
Investor Relations: https://investors.lithiadriveway.com/
Careers: https://www.lithiacareers.com
Lithia & Driveway on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/lithiamotors/?hl=en
https://www.instagram.com/driveway_hq/
Lithia & Driveway on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/lithiaanddriveway/
https://www.facebook.com/DrivewayHQ
Lithia & Driveway on X
https://x.com/lithiadriveway
https://x.com/DrivewayHQ
https://x.com/GreenCarsHQ
Lithia & Driveway on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/lithia-motors/
Lithia & Driveway on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/@LithiaDriveway


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
