Veeva Systems: More Than 125 Customers Worldwide Live on Vault CRM as Veeva Accelerates the Industry's Agentic Transformation

With broad industry success and the availability of Veeva AI, Vault CRM is the leader in agentic CRM for life sciences

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that more than 125 customers - from multiple top 20 biopharmas to companies across all major regions including the U.S., Europe and Japan - are now live on Veeva Vault CRM, the next generation of CRM for life sciences. With the success of Vault CRM and the availability of Veeva AI, Veeva is accelerating the industry's move to agentic CRM.

The strong momentum behind Vault CRM reflects the clear business value of its deep industry and regional functionality, compliance, workflows, and agents. Vault CRM provides the foundation commercial and medical teams require to support the full product lifecycle and complex customer engagements, from initial market preparation and launches to optimizing the performance of mature brands.

"More than 125 customers are already live with Vault CRM and on the fast path to agentic customer engagement," said Arno Sosna, president, CRM Suite, Veeva. "We're expanding that impact across the industry as we lead with a focus on customer success and product excellence."

With the success of Vault CRM and a well-established upgrade path, Veeva has updated the end-of-support date for Veeva CRM from September 2030 to the end of December 2029.

Vault CRM is part of the Vault CRM Suite of applications that provide the technology foundation for commercial execution for biopharma companies of all sizes in all regions. Vault CRM Suite also includes Events Management, Service Center, Campaign Manager, and Patient CRM.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with software, data, and business consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2025, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 33 and 34), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Maria Scurry

Veeva Systems

maria.scurry@veeva.com



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo_v2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/more-than-125-customers-worldwide-live-on-vault-crm-as-veeva-accelerates-the-industrys-agentic-transformation-302701953.html