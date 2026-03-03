The Natec Home has a nominal capacity of 7.68 kWh and a power output of 3.8 kW, and allows parallel connection of up to 15 units. The reference price is set at €3,990.From ESS News Austrian company Accupower, headquartered in Graz, has developed Natec Home, a storage system based on sodium-ion technology, designed for integration in residential photovoltaic installations, electrical backup applications, and small- and medium-scale configurations in industrial environments. According to the company, it is the first domestic storage system using this technology to be developed and designed entirely ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
