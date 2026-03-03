The Natec Home has a nominal capacity of 7.68 kWh and a power output of 3.8 kW, and allows parallel connection of up to 15 units. The reference price is set at €3,990.From ESS News Austrian company Accupower, headquartered in Graz, has developed Natec Home, a storage system based on sodium-ion technology, designed for integration in residential photovoltaic installations, electrical backup applications, and small- and medium-scale configurations in industrial environments. According to the company, it is the first domestic storage system using this technology to be developed and designed entirely ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...