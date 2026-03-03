Multi-year framework agreement boosts quality and resilience in the fast-charging network; focus on powerful charging stations and development of hardware and software

On 24 February 2026, EnBW and the charging infrastructure manufacturer XCHG Limited ("XCharge") (Nasdaq: XCH) signed a long-term framework agreement. The multi-year partnership is set to strengthen EnBW's strategic diversification in the area of e-mobility, while for XCharge the cooperation with the leading German provider underlines its successful market entry in Germany. The focus of the cooperation is on providing reliable charging stations in the highest performance class and jointly developing hardware and software.

EnBW and XCharge enter into long-term partnership: Albina Iljasov, Head of XCharge Europe, and Martin Roemheld, Chief Executive Officer E-Mobility EnBW, source: XCharge Europe GmbH

"Our aim is to create an even more reliable and convenient fast-charging experience for our customers that simply works on a daily basis," explained Martin Roemheld, EnBW's Chief Executive Officer responsible for e-mobility. "In XCharge, we are gaining a partner who meets our high quality standards and will help us to make our fast-charging network even more secure and resilient."

Partnership founded on a successful field test

The cooperation is based on a comprehensive test program that has been running for over two years. Ten XCharge C7 Ultra-Fast Chargers have been in operation since December 2025 as part of the field test across four EnBW locations: in addition to two fast-charging stations at EnBW City in Stuttgart, locations on the A8 in Rutesheim, at the Durlach Center in Karlsruhe and at Karlsruhe railway station were included in the test. The charging stations are capable of delivering up to 400 kW of power and have proven to be very reliable in more than 20,000 charging processes.

"The partnership with the German market leader is an important milestone for us," said Albina Iljasov, Head of Europe at XCharge. The positive results from the field test confirm the reliability and performance of our charging stations. As part of the European charging infrastructure ecosystem, we are therefore particularly looking forward to working with EnBW so that we can continue to promote e-mobility."

EnBW broadens its supplier base

The new framework agreement covers the procurement of hardware and software from XCharge, focusing on charging stations with an output of 400 kW and potentially more. Both partners will jointly develop the technical systems while benefiting from each other's expertise. In addition, EnBW will have exclusive access to the manufacturer's new developments.

EnBW is broadening its supplier base with this partnership. "Against the backdrop of global uncertainties and volatile supply chains, it is becoming increasingly important to diversify the supplier base," stressed Roemheld. "This broader base will allow us to secure the quality of our fast-charging network in the long term and bolster our resilience at the same time." EnBW's first new fast-charging parks featuring XCharge charging stations will move into the implementation phase in the next few weeks.

With the EnBW HyperNet and more than 8,000 fast-charging points, EnBW already operates the largest fast-charging network in Germany. The company wants to provide up to 20,000 fast-charging points throughout Germany by 2030.

XCharge a European partner with local commitment

With its two headquarters in Hamburg and Austin (Texas), XCharge is a key player within the European charging infrastructure ecosystem. In Europe, the company has test centers and offices in Hamburg and Madrid, plus a team spread across various European countries. By opening a production site in Valencia, XCharge plans to produce all charging stations for the European market in Europe in the future in order to further improve the sustainability of the supply chain.

About XCharge

XCharge is a global supplier of high-performance electric vehicle charging solutions and energy storage solutions. The company has headquarters in Hamburg and Austin, working with a globally networked team to drive innovation in the field of energy and help its customers achieve long-term success.

About the EnBW HyperNet

The EnBW HyperNet already provides motorists with access to more than 900,000 charging points in Europe. The EnBW mobility+ app always finds the nearest charging option in these countries. Drivers can also use the app for convenient and contactless payment. After a one-off registration, customers can also simply connect their vehicle at most of EnBW's own fast-charging points and immediately start charging. Transparent prices per kilowatt-hour apply at all charging points within the EnBW HyperNet.

The energy company operates Germany's largest fast-charging network and is continuously expanding the EnBW HyperNet in line with demand. With the SMATRICS EnBW joint venture, it also operates the largest fast-charging network in Austria, where it is working diligently to expand the nationwide charging infrastructure.

The EnBW mobility+ service regularly comes out on top in independent tests, including being crowned best e-mobility provider in Germany for the seventh time in a row. It has also been rated "very good" as a charging infrastructure provider by connect (connect 12/2025 issue) and won awards for the best HPC charging tariffs (triple test victory for EnBW mobility+ charging rates S, M and L, elektroautomobil, 01/2025), best HPC charging network operator (AUTO BILD 09/2025 and 07/2022), best charging infrastructure operator in Germany (AUTO BILD 29/2024, connect 11/2022 and 12/2021), best charging app among independent providers (AUTO BILD 26.06.2025 and Computerbild 12/2023) and access to the largest charging network in Germany, Austria and Switzerland (AUTO BILD 27/2023, 22/2022 and 20/2021).

