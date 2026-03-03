Capstone Holding Corp.: Capstone Secures New Homebuilder Projects Adding Immediate Revenue and EBITDA Growth

Multi-year programs representing 300,000 square feet of annualized demand will add cash-generative volume to the Company's platform.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / Capstone Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS), a tech-enabled building products distribution platform, today announced multiple new project and customer wins with national and regional homebuilders, driving immediate revenue and EBITDA growth and advancing the Company's path to profitability.

The newly awarded engagements span single-family and multifamily residential developments across the U.S. and Canada and represent more than 300,000 square feet of annualized project demand. Multiple programs are in production, with others scheduled to commence over the coming weeks. These wins add project volume that is cash-generative and scalable, reinforcing Capstone's organic growth momentum.

"These projects reflect the strong traction we're seeing in Capstone's brand portfolio and demonstrating our ability to rapidly integrate new acquisitions," said Matthew Lipman, Chief Executive Officer of Capstone. "Because of the steps we've taken to become more asset-efficient, we expect this revenue growth to flow more directly to the bottom line, accelerating our transition to positive EBITDA and free cash flow."

Key Highlights:

Immediate Revenue Growth: New customer and project wins representing more than 300,000 square feet of annualized demand add project-backed, cash-generative volume to Capstone's platform.

EBITDA Expansion: New projects are delivering immediate EBITDA contribution to Capstone's platform and accelerating the Company's transition to a positive EBITDA run-rate beginning in Q2.

Scale Drives Operating Leverage: Capstone is capturing growth across its North American platform-from Canada to the Southeastern United States-leveraging national distribution capabilities that position the Company as a category leader in a highly fragmented industry.

Multi-Year Demand Cycle Ahead: Independent industry data from Zonda points to a multi-year remodeling and exterior project demand cycle, providing a favorable backdrop for further volume and EBITDA growth.

AI-Native Efficiency Gains: The successful execution of these projects underscores Capstone's ability to drive operating efficiencies across its supply chain and portfolio companies, reinforcing the earnings leverage of its AI-native operating model.

Project wins include multi-year programs with Lennar, Jayman Homes in Alberta, and Marrano Homes in Buffalo, New York, as well as a large multifamily development in Madison, Wisconsin and a new customer relationship with Adams Homes across the Southeastern United States. Several large shipments are underway and additional revenue is expected as projects ramp.

"We've long believed that construction and remodeling demand was deferred, and that new project activity would begin to accelerate through the second half of 2026 and into 2027," Lipman added. "By using that fallow period to build scale and operating leverage, we're now capturing project volume at a disproportionate rate and seeing it convert at stronger EBITDA margins than at any point in the Company's history."

Capstone expects to publish an Earnings Power Presentation in the first quarter of 2026, providing more detail on its organic growth momentum and management's vision for building a full-stack AI leader in the building products sector.

About Capstone Holding Corp.

Capstone Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS) is a national, technology-enabled building products distribution platform optimizing supply chains across 38 U.S. states and Canada. Through its Instone operating platform and inventory portal, the Company aggregates and delivers proprietary stone veneer, hardscape materials, and modular masonry systems. Capstone's model combines digital infrastructure, owned-inventory logistics, and disciplined acquisitions to drive scalable margin expansion and operating leverage across its growing platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events and performance, including guidance regarding revenue and EBITDA targets, M&A strategy, use of capital, and operating outlook. Actual results may differ materially from those projected due to a range of factors, including but not limited to acquisition timing, macroeconomic conditions, and execution risks. Please review the Company's filings with the SEC for a full discussion of risk factors. Capstone undertakes no obligation to revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

