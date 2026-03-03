Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1.000.000 $ staatliche Förderung - Startet hier Kanadas nächster Lithium-Champion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
03.03.2026 13:38 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ATMOSPHERA CORP: Atmosphera Partners with SUNWAVES Festival for On-Chain Event Participation Platform

Atmosphera announces a platform collaboration with SUNWAVES Festival SW38, enabling on-chain participation for the September 2026 Spain edition.

BARCELONA, ES / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / Atmosphera, an event participation platform that connects blockchain technology with the live entertainment industry, today announced a collaboration with SUNWAVES Festival for its upcoming SW38 edition.

The partnership integrates Atmosphera's on-chain platform with one of Europe's long-running electronic music festivals, scheduled for September 3-7, 2026 in Spain.

Through the collaboration, SUNWAVES SW38 becomes the first major festival to integrate Atmosphera's tokenized participation framework, which allows individuals to engage with live events through blockchain-verified digital instruments. The platform supports both traditional banking rails and digital asset transactions via USDC on the Arbitrum network.

About SUNWAVES Festival

SUNWAVES was founded in 2007 and has since produced 37 consecutive editions, growing from an independent Romanian beach event into a recognized name in the underground electronic music space. Its programming has featured established artists including Ricardo Villalobos, Marco Carola, Loco Dice, Seth Troxler, Raresh, Rhadoo, tINI, and Sonja Moonear. The festival's Spanish editions have drawn attendees from across Europe.

SW38 represents SUNWAVES' continued presence in Spain and its first edition to be featured on the Atmosphera platform.

About Atmosphera

Atmosphera is an event participation platform that connects individuals with live experiences through blockchain-based digital structures. The platform supports both fiat and cryptocurrency transactions, with participant verification and on-chain record-keeping as standard features. Atmosphera's ecosystem currently includes over 3,500 events and more than 750 organizer partners.

Partnership Details

Under the collaboration, Atmosphera will provide the technical infrastructure to facilitate on-chain participation in the SW38 event. Capital directed through the platform will support event execution, including artist programming, production infrastructure, venue operations, and marketing. All participation is subject to identity verification in accordance with applicable regulations.

"For nearly two decades, Sunwaves has been one of the most consistent festival brands in the electronic music space. This collaboration with Atmosphera represents a step toward broadening how live entertainment engages with participants and how events access operational support through new technology frameworks."

- Atmosphera Team

Additional Information

Individuals interested in learning more about the Atmosphera platform or the SW38 collaboration can visit atmosphera.live for details. SUNWAVES Festival information is available through its official channels.

Atmosphera: atmosphera.live Telegram: t.me/atmospherainvest SUNWAVES: office@sw4music.es | office@sunfestevents.ro

Media Contact

Organization: ATMOSPHERA CORP
Contact Person Name: Stoyan Angelov
Website: https://atmosphera.live
Email: Info@atmosphera.live
Address: InCorp Services, Inc. 1910 Thomes Ave Cheyenne, WY 82001
Country: United States

SOURCE: ATMOSPHERA CORP



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/atmosphera-partners-with-sunwaves-festival-for-on-chain-event-par-1143102

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.