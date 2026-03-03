Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - Cambria Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: CAMB) (OTC: AOTVF) ("Cambria" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from the 2024 and 2025 drilling programs at the Premier Gold Project ("PGP" or "Premier Project"), located in northwestern British Columbia. Highlights include:
- High grade gold over significant widths in Big Missouri extension drilling, including 15.9m @ 20.75g/t Au & 51.0g/t Ag in hole P25-2695a and 6.9m @ 32.81g/t Au & 13.4g/t Ag in hole P25-2670.
- A newly defined target with high-grade gold intercepted proximal to the existing Premier mill facility and outside the current resource area, near the historic Sebakwe mine. Results include: 3.9m @ 16.20 g/t Au & 68.0 g/t Ag in hole P25-2673 and 1.3m @ 32.40 g/t Au & 9.1g/t Ag in hole P25-2683.
A total of 26,303 metres of surface drilling was completed in 2024 and 2025 from 135 exploration diamond drillholes. The drill programs focused on infill and extension drilling for the Big Missouri deposit and on new target areas surrounding the Premier-Northern Lights (PNL) deposit. All 2025 drill samples were both prepared and analyzed by ALS Canada Ltd ("ALS"). Reported results from 2024 drilling are from reanalysis by ALS of pulps originally prepared and analyzed at a contracted grade control laboratory in Stewart, BC when the Premier Project was in active operation.
"The identification of high-grade gold mineralization proximal to the Big Missouri and PNL deposits demonstrates the strong resource expansion potential at the Premier Gold Project; these results will help inform remodelling work as we redefine Big Missouri's geological potential and the high-grade gold results 600 meters north of the PNL deposit are highly encouraging," said Robert McLeod, President and CEO of Cambria Gold Mines. "Our 2026 drilling program has recently commenced and will target upgrading and expansion of current Mineral Resources."
2025 Exploration Drilling - Big Missouri Extension
A total of 3,252 metres over 15 holes were drilled in 2025 to test the southwestern extension of the Big Missouri deposit, yielding multiple high-grade gold intercepts. The highest gold grades are characterized by moderate to intense sulfide mineralization and quartz alteration. The zone remains open along strike and down-dip and will be further evaluated as part of the ongoing exploration work at Big Missouri. Significant intersections include:
- P25-2659a: 15.9m @ 20.75 g/t Au & 51.0g/t Ag (incl. 6.1m @ 50.13g/t Au & 123.0g/t Ag)
- P25-2670: 6.9m @ 32.81 g/t Au & 13.4g/t Ag (incl. 2.5m @ 88.24g/t Au & 20.1g/t Ag)
- P25-2684: 4.0m @ 24.23 g/t Au & 28.8g/t Ag
2025 Exploration Drilling - Sebakwe Extension
An additional 11,712 metres within 35 holes were drilled to test new exploration targets in 2025. Drilling resulted in the delineation of a new target zone proximal to the Premier mill facility and associated with a chargeability high, that was identified in previous geophysical survey work. This zone is a potential extension of the historically mined Sebakwe trend located north of the PNL deposit. Grades are associated with structurally controlled sulfide mineralization hosted within quartz veins and cemented breccias, similar to what is observed at the Premier Northern Lights ("PNL") deposit located 600m to the southeast. While the Company's initial focus in 2026 remains on development infill drilling of the known Premier deposits, these results and the wider claim package will continue to be advanced with future exploration follow-up. Significant intersections include:
- P25-2673: 3.9m @ 16.20 g/t Au & 68.0g/t Ag
- P25-2675: 2.3m @ 9.61 g/t Au & 50.0g/t Ag
- P25-2683: 1.3m @ 32.40 g/t Au & 9.1g/t Ag
2024 Big Missouri Infill Drilling
2024 drilling at Big Missouri consisted of 11,339 metres over 85 holes intended to provide close-spaced intercepts within the deposit, aimed to guide mine development planning. All 2024 drill samples were initially prepared and analyzed at a non-accredited grade control laboratory in Stewart, BC when the site was in operation. In 2025, following the transition to care and maintenance, the decision was made to send the 2024 sample pulps for re-analysis by ALS at an ISO:17025 accredited laboratory in North Vancouver to allow for public reporting of drilling results. All reported results contained in this news release are from the analysis completed by ALS.
Infill holes generally confirm the grades and geometries indicated by previous nearby drilling. Mineralization at Big Missouri generally occurs within wide, sub horizontal vein breccias. The Company believes these results reinforce the potential for Big Missouri to be remodelled as zones of broader mineralization and higher tonnage than previously envisioned, highlighting the potential for larger-scale open-stoping. The Company also intends to complete additional infill drilling this year to continue improving resource confidence at Big Missouri. Significant intersections from reanalysis of 2024 drill sample pulps include:
- P24-2558: 8.5m @ 8.45 g/t Au & 41.5g/t Ag (incl. 1.0m @ 15.95g/t Au and incl. 1.75 m @ 18.80g/t Au)
- and 6.2m @ 7.70 g/t Au & 34.2 g/t Ag
- P24-2605: 10.0m @ 7.66 g/t Au & 12.2 g/t Ag (incl. 4.8m @ 14.59g/t Au & 16.2g/t Ag)
- P24-2634: 8.3m @ 9.28 g/t Au (incl. 2.0m @ 32.00g/t Au & 30.0g/t Ag)
Figure 1: Plan map of Big Missouri Results
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4267/286019_39055705b4c4fa45_001full.jpg
Figure 2: Section of Big Missouri Extension Drilling
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4267/286019_39055705b4c4fa45_002full.jpg
Figure 3: Cross Section of Big Missouri Infill Drilling
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4267/286019_39055705b4c4fa45_003full.jpg
Figure 4: Plan map of PNL Exploration Drilling & Sebakwe Extension Target
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4267/286019_39055705b4c4fa45_004full.jpg
Figure 5: Cross Section of Sebakwe Extension Target
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4267/286019_39055705b4c4fa45_005full.jpg
Figure 6: Core photos of Big Missouri Extension Results
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4267/286019_39055705b4c4fa45_006full.jpg
Figure 7: Core photos of Sebakwe Extension Target
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4267/286019_39055705b4c4fa45_007full.jpg
Table 1: 2024 & 25 Drill Results - Significant Intersections:
|Program
|holeid
|from
(m)
|to
(m)
|Interval
(m)
|ETW1
|Au ppm
|Ag ppm
|Zn ppm
|Pb ppm
|Cu ppm
|Big Missouri 2025 Extension
|P25-2658
|195.12
|197.18
|2.1
|8.00
|22.9
|30826
|267
|1170
|P25-2659A
|186.79
|202.70
|15.9
|20.75
|51.0
|35026
|1892
|5608
|210.70
|212.70
|2.0
|23.60
|19.6
|4900
|96
|45
|P25-2660
|123.00
|125.00
|2.0
|64.20
|21.9
|99
|22
|29
|P25-2663
|107.30
|109.30
|2.0
|3.10
|4.8
|397
|197
|276
|P25-2665
|234.86
|240.08
|5.2
|3.44
|13.0
|2425
|287
|25
|P25-2670
|203.90
|210.85
|6.9
|32.81
|13.4
|1186
|414
|12
|P25-2671
|198.00
|203.88
|5.9
|2.28
|7.2
|4280
|170
|265
|234.36
|239.50
|5.1
|2.64
|4.6
|1977
|307
|273
|P25-2682
|173.00
|181.00
|8.0
|2.10
|5.9
|5079
|265
|230
|P25-2684
|166.54
|167.65
|1.1
|35.80
|84.5
|28700
|3820
|3810
|175.00
|179.00
|4.0
|24.23
|28.8
|18275
|797
|1058
|Other 2025 Exploration Drilling
|P25-2638
|220.70
|224.27
|3.6
|2.83
|12.7
|12676
|9182
|162
|P25-2639
|176.00
|177.78
|1.8
|7.05
|80.5
|17850
|8190
|346
|P25-2645
|246.00
|252.00
|6.0
|1.02
|2.8
|1850
|684
|38
|P25-2646
|228.04
|238.61
|10.6
|3.02
|3.8
|1834
|1226
|27
|254.41
|261.48
|7.1
|3.96
|3.9
|1233
|585
|35
|P25-2647
|230.48
|231.63
|1.2
|14.20
|30.8
|10750
|5010
|41
|235.60
|237.69
|2.1
|2.24
|7.2
|2757
|1580
|39
|P25-2648
|219.70
|223.18
|3.5
|1.80
|8.4
|6579
|2016
|76
|250.27
|251.64
|1.4
|5.76
|4.1
|2840
|1430
|28
|279.37
|280.89
|1.5
|10.25
|17.6
|79
|27
|39
|P25-2650
|252.87
|255.72
|2.8
|8.16
|13.7
|5877
|2912
|48
|P25-2654
|259.16
|262.28
|3.1
|1.67
|6.2
|7689
|3635
|196
|284.30
|286.13
|1.8
|3.04
|4.3
|5650
|3130
|47
|P25-2656
|316.81
|320.90
|4.1
|1.17
|5.8
|411
|147
|73
|P25-2667
|270.50
|276.24
|5.7
|2.50
|46.9
|16873
|19204
|2043
|295.30
|297.90
|2.6
|2.95
|63.7
|57908
|38277
|2326
|P25-2672
|287.54
|294.95
|7.4
|1.20
|16.9
|14187
|3053
|232
|P25-2673
|228.11
|232.00
|3.9
|16.20
|68.0
|30901
|23862
|1953
|P25-2674
|235.16
|236.68
|1.5
|5.42
|51.1
|35100
|20500
|1100
|268.00
|272.00
|4.0
|1.52
|19.6
|20575
|11620
|545
|286.00
|288.00
|2.0
|4.00
|9.9
|7270
|2040
|87
|P25-2675
|255.90
|258.18
|2.3
|9.61
|50.0
|82042
|19375
|1444
|P25-2677
|29.65
|31.65
|2.0
|19.95
|15.3
|120
|5
|22
|P25-2679
|223.89
|230.00
|6.1
|2.18
|55.9
|13267
|18789
|1046
|P25-2683
|228.30
|229.68
|1.4
|3.38
|64.7
|23200
|34300
|1790
|239.75
|241.00
|1.3
|32.40
|9.1
|3630
|1065
|193
|P25-2685
|222.66
|227.78
|5.1
|4.49
|72.8
|25718
|17630
|1031
|Big Missouri 2024 Infill
|P24-2554
|62.22
|64.22
|2.0
|1.9
|2.69
|5.5
|236
|122
|22
|P24-2557
|63.47
|65.77
|2.3
|2.3
|2.43
|18.5
|1720
|1773
|590
|P24-2558
|92.86
|101.40
|8.5
|7.6
|8.45
|41.5
|38961
|15431
|355
|106.66
|112.88
|6.2
|5.6
|7.70
|34.2
|26989
|9945
|470
|P24-2560
|67.00
|69.00
|2.0
|1.8
|2.41
|6.0
|949
|536
|46
|96.10
|98.10
|2.0
|1.8
|2.26
|19.1
|2960
|2300
|254
|115.38
|122.00
|6.6
|6.0
|1.74
|22.0
|4038
|2266
|697
|P24-2563
|160.40
|171.69
|11.3
|10.6
|1.15
|12.9
|6210
|2334
|191
|P24-2564
|146.00
|148.93
|2.9
|2.7
|3.34
|4.5
|6855
|597
|75
|174.55
|178.50
|3.9
|3.7
|2.31
|47.5
|23092
|457
|6222
|P24-2565
|165.29
|171.39
|6.1
|5.7
|1.49
|3.0
|828
|461
|69
|P24-2568
|134.03
|138.00
|4.0
|3.9
|1.28
|1.7
|619
|178
|21
|P24-2570
|137.00
|138.87
|1.9
|1.9
|4.14
|3.5
|366
|263
|36
|P24-2571
|133.32
|139.00
|5.7
|5.6
|1.35
|5.9
|2718
|504
|27
|P24-2578
|61.09
|62.50
|1.4
|0.9
|10.95
|12.5
|1385
|1240
|18
|P24-2579
|110.47
|112.77
|2.3
|2.0
|4.71
|13.4
|6278
|1968
|228
|P24-2580
|130.00
|132.40
|2.4
|1.9
|5.22
|14.7
|30442
|919
|497
|P24-2582
|106.97
|113.00
|6.0
|5.6
|5.20
|38.8
|21824
|4865
|2436
|P24-2583
|113.50
|117.44
|3.9
|3.4
|5.16
|32.9
|36785
|6771
|4635
|P24-2584
|104.50
|110.16
|5.7
|5.2
|2.14
|17.1
|14721
|1903
|1197
|P24-2588
|146.00
|157.64
|11.6
|9.2
|15.19
|17.1
|13881
|853
|694
|P24-2589
|123.00
|137.00
|14.0
|11.6
|2.11
|15.5
|16319
|1310
|990
|142.50
|150.00
|7.5
|6.2
|2.38
|30.9
|31608
|3165
|3351
|P24-2590
|105.00
|111.00
|6.0
|5.6
|3.31
|828.6
|2914
|2911
|84
|P24-2591
|113.50
|115.27
|1.8
|1.5
|3.42
|5.6
|1215
|353
|23
|P24-2592
|106.05
|112.60
|6.6
|6.1
|3.88
|8.3
|6780
|2228
|71
|P24-2595
|36.00
|39.00
|3.0
|3.0
|2.00
|17.2
|1697
|572
|27
|57.00
|59.00
|2.0
|2.0
|2.34
|3.7
|972
|210
|16
|P24-2597
|66.00
|72.00
|6.0
|4.3
|5.41
|8.5
|3340
|280
|35
|P24-2598
|39.00
|40.50
|1.5
|1.0
|11.30
|17.2
|7990
|1155
|201
|45.50
|48.50
|3.0
|2.0
|1.78
|5.7
|1470
|1601
|63
|P24-2599
|31.50
|34.50
|3.0
|2.8
|8.28
|20.0
|3485
|1477
|113
|38.50
|42.50
|4.0
|3.7
|1.70
|6.9
|2031
|765
|38
|52.00
|57.41
|5.4
|5.0
|2.15
|5.7
|2793
|874
|85
|P24-2601
|38.50
|42.50
|4.0
|3.7
|1.28
|15.9
|13979
|4287
|369
|P24-2603
|54.95
|62.00
|7.1
|6.7
|2.91
|26.0
|16571
|1793
|201
|68.00
|70.00
|2.0
|1.9
|3.39
|5.6
|2730
|285
|23
|P24-2604
|55.70
|60.11
|4.4
|4.0
|1.50
|17.1
|27927
|1387
|189
|P24-2605
|54.23
|64.20
|10.0
|9.3
|7.66
|12.2
|18863
|1758
|191
|P24-2606
|54.42
|61.00
|6.6
|6.1
|2.57
|18.5
|18210
|3010
|276
|P24-2607
|55.40
|60.40
|5.0
|4.3
|1.87
|33.5
|5940
|925
|104
|P24-2608
|46.42
|56.50
|10.1
|9.6
|1.84
|17.5
|25950
|2268
|193
|111.50
|119.50
|8.0
|7.6
|2.54
|2.9
|2660
|374
|44
|P24-2609
|52.37
|56.50
|4.1
|3.8
|4.91
|7.5
|7758
|508
|85
|P24-2610
|60.15
|66.13
|6.0
|5.2
|1.41
|3.6
|6407
|1070
|159
|P24-2611
|67.50
|75.61
|8.1
|7.4
|2.10
|3.7
|2431
|1036
|98
|109.00
|112.50
|3.5
|3.2
|3.00
|10.7
|2382
|1031
|63
|P24-2612
|92.37
|96.46
|4.1
|3.2
|5.21
|84.7
|23281
|42495
|252
|104.50
|106.16
|1.7
|1.3
|4.95
|17.5
|2450
|7380
|96
|116.07
|120.07
|4.0
|3.1
|3.13
|7.2
|3300
|1000
|77
|P24-2613
|111.90
|113.90
|2.0
|1.7
|2.39
|3.6
|608
|319
|11
|P24-2615
|135.35
|138.61
|3.3
|2.6
|3.04
|13.7
|8482
|2101
|462
|P24-2616
|133.35
|139.07
|5.7
|4.6
|2.94
|5.2
|3502
|290
|92
|P24-2617a
|145.80
|149.80
|4.0
|3.2
|5.91
|14.8
|16700
|1305
|1115
|P24-2618
|145.10
|147.90
|2.8
|2.4
|2.66
|62.1
|20231
|5362
|4393
|P24-2619
|121.00
|125.50
|4.5
|3.9
|3.51
|44.8
|22344
|5635
|2432
|P24-2620
|57.12
|63.00
|5.9
|4.7
|3.92
|27.1
|13023
|4987
|711
|P24-2621
|49.43
|59.50
|10.1
|8.9
|2.70
|17.4
|17424
|3381
|309
|P24-2622
|106.23
|107.50
|1.3
|1.2
|11.90
|155.0
|50300
|8790
|9770
|166.00
|170.00
|4.0
|3.8
|1.91
|4.8
|4460
|1398
|50
|178.00
|180.00
|2.0
|1.9
|3.02
|4.2
|1045
|246
|17
|P24-2623
|107.56
|114.18
|6.6
|5.9
|3.27
|10.6
|5114
|676
|259
|P24-2624
|48.24
|54.00
|5.8
|5.2
|1.68
|4.9
|3399
|987
|104
|104.50
|106.50
|2.0
|1.8
|4.14
|5.1
|2050
|227
|40
|P24-2625
|48.65
|53.61
|5.0
|4.1
|2.88
|16.0
|6965
|1430
|219
|P24-2626
|47.25
|52.00
|4.8
|4.1
|2.76
|8.8
|4830
|1789
|166
|P24-2627
|63.67
|67.55
|3.9
|3.8
|1.91
|6.5
|2110
|427
|35
|130.20
|133.59
|3.4
|3.3
|1.68
|4.8
|3791
|383
|82
|140.00
|142.00
|2.0
|1.9
|2.52
|5.2
|499
|129
|26
|P24-2628
|63.59
|69.59
|6.0
|5.7
|1.57
|4.7
|2272
|847
|53
|122.00
|128.78
|6.8
|6.5
|1.09
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P24-2629
|55.00
|57.00
|2.0
|1.9
|34.30
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P24-2632
|63.57
|72.30
|8.7
|8.2
|1.32
|6.4
|4958
|772
|84
|P24-2633
|67.87
|69.00
|1.1
|1.0
|12.80
|15.2
|8490
|1950
|41
|P24-2634
|61.70
|70.00
|8.3
|7.4
|9.28
|9.8
|1907
|421
|45
|P24-2635
|51.45
|55.00
|3.6
|2.6
|4.57
|21.5
|5765
|3100
|457
|1. ETW = Estimated True Width
Composites are calculated using a 1g/t Au cut off grade with maximum 3m consecutive waste
Table 2: Drill collar locations and Hole Orientations
|Hole ID
|UTM East
(m)
|UTM North
(m)
|Elevation
(masl)
|Total Depth
(m)
|Year
|Azimuth
|Dip
|P24-2552
|436358
|6219138
|1060.5
|128.0
|2024
|5
|-71
|P24-2553
|436358.8
|6219137.6
|1060.5
|119.0
|2024
|35
|-68
|P24-2554
|436359
|6219137.4
|1060.5
|119.0
|2024
|52
|-60
|P24-2555
|436358.74
|6219137.2
|1060.5
|119.0
|2024
|55
|-64
|P24-2556
|436358.74
|6219137
|1060.5
|120.0
|2024
|74
|-78
|P24-2557
|436358.74
|6219136.9
|1060.5
|119.0
|2024
|81
|-67
|P24-2558
|436358.74
|6219136.8
|1060.5
|124.0
|2024
|84
|-48
|P24-2559
|436358.3
|6219136.65
|1060.5
|120.0
|2024
|99
|-69
|P24-2560
|436358.6
|6219136.5
|1060.5
|125.0
|2024
|99
|-49
|P24-2561
|436358
|6219136.4
|1060.5
|131.0
|2024
|107
|-53
|P24-2562
|436360
|6219806
|1097.89
|169.3
|2024
|159
|-71
|P24-2563
|436360.64
|6219806
|1097.89
|179.0
|2024
|181
|-75
|P24-2564
|436359
|6219806
|1097.89
|179.0
|2024
|183
|-71
|P24-2565
|436358.5
|6219806
|1097.94
|188.0
|2024
|200
|-76
|P24-2566
|436358
|6219807
|1097.94
|188.0
|2024
|203
|-80
|P24-2567
|436359.5
|6219806
|1097.89
|170.0
|2024
|154
|-80
|P24-2568
|436360.7
|6219806
|1097.94
|173.0
|2024
|116
|-80
|P24-2569
|436361.5
|6219806
|1097.94
|179.0
|2024
|97
|-72
|P24-2570
|436361
|6219807
|1097.94
|165.0
|2024
|85
|-77
|P24-2571
|436362.02
|6219807
|1097.83
|177.4
|2024
|77
|-66
|P24-2572
|436361.6
|6219807
|1097.94
|170.0
|2024
|67
|-60
|P24-2573
|436361.6
|6219808
|1097.94
|161.6
|2024
|63
|-65
|P24-2574
|436510.1
|6219200.8
|988.35
|71.0
|2024
|296
|-53
|P24-2575
|436510.2
|6219201
|988.35
|60.0
|2024
|307
|-63
|P24-2576
|436510.4
|6219201.18
|988.35
|95.0
|2024
|321
|-46
|P24-2577
|436510.5
|6219201.4
|988.35
|92.0
|2024
|322
|-48
|P24-2578
|436510.7
|6219201.5
|988.35
|83.0
|2024
|339
|-48
|P24-2579
|436427
|6219700.6
|1062.81
|120.3
|2024
|309
|-73
|P24-2580
|436426.5
|6219700.3
|1062.81
|135.3
|2024
|299
|-64
|P24-2581
|436426
|6219699.5
|1062.81
|149.0
|2024
|281
|-73
|P24-2582
|436427
|6219698.8
|1062.81
|149.0
|2024
|193
|-77
|P24-2583
|436427
|6219698.9
|1062.81
|149.0
|2024
|193
|-66
|P24-2584
|436428.6
|6219698.6
|1062.6
|149.0
|2024
|163
|-67
|P24-2585
|436360.29
|6219805
|1097.94
|175.0
|2024
|135
|-69
|P24-2586
|436362.05
|6219807
|1097.84
|178.0
|2024
|114
|-66
|P24-2587
|436361.8
|6219806
|1097.94
|175.0
|2024
|100
|-61
|P24-2588
|436425.6
|6219699.5
|1062.81
|180.0
|2024
|271
|-66
|P24-2589
|436426
|6219698.9
|1062.81
|182.0
|2024
|241
|-69
|P24-2590
|436430
|6219700.3
|1062.81
|131.0
|2024
|42
|-63
|P24-2591
|436430.3
|6219700.1
|1062.81
|152.0
|2024
|46
|-51
|P24-2592
|436430.5
|6219699.6
|1062.81
|139.9
|2024
|58
|-59
|P24-2593
|436528.94
|6219505.93
|996.89
|71.0
|2024
|24
|-79
|P24-2594
|436529.59
|6219505.71
|996.88
|93.0
|2024
|70
|-63
|P24-2595
|436530.44
|6219504.41
|996.8
|95.0
|2024
|84
|-68
|P24-2596
|436530.3
|6219503.87
|996.78
|65.0
|2024
|142
|-73
|P24-2597
|436527.62
|6219503.46
|996.94
|74.0
|2024
|199
|-50
|P24-2598
|436526.7
|6219503.9
|996.94
|71.0
|2024
|210
|-50
|P24-2599
|436526.8
|6219504
|996.94
|70.0
|2024
|212
|-79
|P24-2600
|436526
|6219504.5
|996.94
|70.0
|2024
|218
|-66
|P24-2601
|436527.27
|6219505.76
|996.9
|80.0
|2024
|314
|-80
|P24-2602
|436513.09
|6219562.5
|1009.63
|29.0
|2024
|94
|-55
|P24-2603
|436513.09
|6219563.2
|1009.63
|115.0
|2024
|74
|-59
|P24-2604
|436513.43
|6219563.15
|1009.68
|135.4
|2024
|78
|-50
|P24-2605
|436513.25
|6219563.2
|1009.6
|134.9
|2024
|76
|-55
|P24-2606
|436513.21
|6219562.8
|1009.62
|125.0
|2024
|87
|-54
|P24-2607
|436513.5
|6219563.5
|1009.56
|136.0
|2024
|60
|-49
|P24-2608
|436513.1
|6219563.5
|1009.58
|136.0
|2024
|60
|-62
|P24-2609
|436513.3
|6219563.5
|1009.59
|136.0
|2024
|60
|-54
|P24-2610
|436427.57
|6219700.8
|1062.98
|140.0
|2024
|330
|-71
|P24-2611
|436427.57
|6219700.71
|1062.94
|140.0
|2024
|327
|-78
|P24-2612
|436427.47
|6219700.32
|1062.81
|139.9
|2024
|323
|-62
|P24-2613
|436427.7
|6219700.1
|1062.81
|140.0
|2024
|322
|-68
|P24-2614
|436427
|6219700.3
|1062.81
|206.0
|2024
|295
|-59
|P24-2615
|436426
|6219700
|1062.81
|212.0
|2024
|284
|-67
|P24-2616
|436426
|6219700
|1062.81
|221.0
|2024
|288
|-68
|P24-2617a
|436426.5
|6219699
|1062.81
|200.0
|2024
|258
|-66
|P24-2618
|436425.9
|6219699
|1062.81
|182.0
|2024
|263
|-71
|P24-2619
|436426.5
|6219698.9
|1062.81
|161.0
|2024
|221
|-70
|P24-2620
|436513.09
|6219563.96
|1009.61
|70.0
|2024
|41
|-46
|P24-2621
|436512.85
|6219563.91
|1009.59
|70.0
|2024
|41
|-55
|P24-2622
|436430.49
|6219698.56
|1062.32
|185.0
|2024
|146
|-63
|P24-2623
|436428.14
|6219698.88
|1062.68
|186.0
|2024
|175
|-63
|P24-2624
|436569
|6219576
|1013.58
|129.0
|2024
|40
|-59
|P24-2625
|436569
|6219576
|1013.58
|131.0
|2024
|17
|-56
|P24-2626
|436569
|6219576
|1013.58
|130.0
|2024
|357
|-64
|P24-2627
|436520
|6219655
|1034
|152.0
|2024
|162
|-86
|P24-2628
|436520
|6219655
|1034
|152.0
|2024
|237
|-86
|P24-2629
|436520
|6219655
|1034
|152.0
|2024
|11
|-77
|P24-2630
|436520
|6219655
|1034
|130.0
|2024
|61
|-65
|P24-2631
|436520
|6219655
|1034
|130.0
|2024
|90
|-68
|P24-2632
|436520
|6219655
|1034
|88.0
|2024
|180
|-75
|P24-2633
|436520
|6219655
|1034
|140.0
|2024
|235
|-76
|P24-2634
|436520
|6219655
|1034
|85.2
|2024
|268
|-78
|P24-2635
|436569
|6219576
|1013.58
|71.0
|2024
|330
|-58
|P24-2636
|436569
|6219576
|1013.58
|71.0
|2024
|328
|-66
|P25-2637
|436976
|6213285
|481
|360.0
|2025
|83
|-62
|P25-2638
|436976
|6213285
|481
|353.0
|2025
|82
|-70
|P25-2639
|436976
|6213285
|481
|332.0
|2025
|101
|-64
|P25-2640
|436976
|6213285
|481
|360.0
|2025
|96
|-72
|P25-2641
|436976
|6213285
|481
|371.0
|2025
|113
|-65
|P25-2642
|436976
|6213285
|481
|344.3
|2025
|118
|-74
|P25-2643
|436976
|6213285
|481
|332.0
|2025
|35
|-68
|P25-2644
|436976
|6213285
|481
|360.4
|2025
|45
|-79
|P25-2645
|437195
|6213300
|555.09
|296.0
|2025
|120
|-54
|P25-2646
|437195
|6213300
|555.09
|291.3
|2025
|117
|-65
|P25-2647
|437195
|6213300
|555.09
|272.0
|2025
|111
|-70
|P25-2648
|437195
|6213300
|555.09
|311.0
|2025
|112
|-54
|P25-2649
|437195
|6213300
|555.09
|275.0
|2025
|99
|-62
|P25-2650
|436976
|6213285
|481
|344.0
|2025
|61
|-61
|P25-2651
|436976
|6213285
|481
|350.0
|2025
|64
|-69
|P25-2652
|436976
|6213285
|481
|296.0
|2025
|34
|-51
|P25-2653
|436976
|6213285
|481
|336.0
|2025
|11
|-53
|P25-2654
|436976
|6213285
|481
|350.0
|2025
|16
|-63
|P25-2655
|436976
|6213285
|481
|350.0
|2025
|16
|-70
|P25-2656
|434694
|6223940
|1064
|502.0
|2025
|282
|-53
|P25-2657
|434694
|6223940
|1064
|319.0
|2025
|283
|-72
|P25-2658
|436222
|6218989.6
|1033
|221.0
|2025
|15
|-67
|P25-2659
|436222
|6218989.6
|1033
|123.5
|2025
|28
|-58
|P25-2659A
|436222
|6218989.6
|1033
|251.0
|2025
|30
|-60
|P25-2660
|436222
|6218989.6
|1033
|200.0
|2025
|48
|-51
|P25-2661
|436222
|6218989.6
|1033
|180.0
|2025
|93
|-55
|P25-2662
|436222
|6218989.6
|1033
|155.0
|2025
|136
|-56
|P25-2663
|436222
|6218989.6
|1033
|200.0
|2025
|185
|-56
|P25-2664
|436222
|6218989.6
|1033
|185.1
|2025
|255
|-80
|P25-2665
|436222
|6218989.6
|1033
|257.0
|2025
|322
|-76
|P25-2666
|436615
|6213740
|421
|401.0
|2025
|301
|-65
|P25-2667
|436615
|6213740
|421
|383.0
|2025
|214
|-80
|P25-2668
|436615
|6213740
|421
|368.2
|2025
|142
|-72
|P25-2669
|434694
|6223940
|1064
|191.7
|2025
|263
|-71
|P25-2670
|436222
|6218989.6
|1033
|272.0
|2025
|207
|-80
|P25-2671
|436222
|6218989.6
|1033
|308.0
|2025
|20
|-64
|P25-2672
|436615
|6213740
|421
|368.0
|2025
|334
|-76
|P25-2673
|436615
|6213740
|421
|333.9
|2025
|149
|-82
|P25-2674
|436615
|6213740
|421
|364.0
|2025
|318
|-83
|P25-2675
|436615
|6213740
|421
|350.0
|2025
|31
|-72
|P25-2676
|436225
|6213879
|320
|350.0
|2025
|128
|-60
|P25-2677
|436225
|6213879
|320
|278.0
|2025
|180
|-60
|P25-2678
|436225
|6213879
|320
|352.0
|2025
|145
|-50
|P25-2679
|436615
|6213740
|421
|299.0
|2025
|231
|-87
|P25-2680
|436322
|6219660
|1092
|248.0
|2025
|22
|-65
|P25-2681
|436322
|6219660
|1092
|215.0
|2025
|19
|-73
|P25-2682
|436322
|6219660
|1092
|221.0
|2025
|33
|-74
|P25-2683
|436615
|6213740
|421
|305.0
|2025
|124
|-82
|P25-2684
|436322
|6219660
|1092
|215.0
|2025
|61
|-73
|P25-2685
|436615
|6213740
|421
|263.0
|2025
|253
|-82
Composite calculations for Drill Results
Composites were calculated using a 1g/t gold (Au) cut off grade and maximum 3m consecutive internal waste. "Including" results are reported at a 10g/t Au cut off grade with maximum 3m waste. Only composites that meet a threshold of 5 Au gram-metres (Au grade x interval thickness) are reported as "significant intervals". Composites were not subjected to "capping" of gold grades. Cambria believes that applying the 200g/t Au top cut used in the feasibility study effective April 15, 2020 for the Premier and Red Mountain Gold Project would have a negligible effect on composite reporting (see the "Premier & Red Mountain Gold Project - Feasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report" dated effective April 15, 2020 prepared by Sacré-Davey Engineering Inc. for more information on capping).
All reported intervals are down-hole lengths, with true width estimates ranging from 64-99% of the reported interval. True widths are not estimated where there is insufficient geological understanding of mineralization controls.
Quality Assurance/Quality Control and Sample Preparation
Core samples from the 2024 drill program were prepared and initially analyzed by 30g fire assay at a non-accredited grade control laboratory facility in Stewart BC, operated under contract by SGS to support the ongoing mine operations. The samples were dried and then crushed to specifications of 75% passing 2mm. The core samples were riffle split to 250g and pulverized to 85% passing 75µm. Samples did not undergo an internal sample QA/QC screening process to verify sample preparation parameters were achieved. In 2025, all 2024 pulps were sent for reanalysis at ALS Canada's North Vancouver laboratory. ALS re-pulverized the 2024 program pulp samples to ensure samples met specifications and to promote re-homogenization of the sample pulp prior to analytical work.
Core samples from the 2025 drill program were prepared at the ALS preparation lab in Terrace, BC. The samples were dried and then crushed to specifications of 70% passing 2mm. Crushed samples were riffle split to 250g and pulverized to 85% passing 75µm.
Analytical work for all reported 2024 and 2025 results was completed by ALS Canada Ltd. which maintains an internal quality assurance and quality control (QAQC) program and is ISO:17025 certified for the analytical methods used in this release. Pulp splits were sent directly from the two sample preparation facilities to the ALS Canada Ltd. geochemistry laboratory facility in North Vancouver for analysis. Each sample was analyzed for gold by conventional 30g fire assay with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA23) and most samples for multielement analysis by four-acid digest with an ICP finish (ME-ICP61).
Samples over 10ppm gold were re-analyzed by an overlimit 30g fire assay with a gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21). Samples over 100ppm silver were re-analyzed with an ore grade method (ME-OG62) which is a four-acid digest method followed by an ICP-AES finish (up to 1,500ppm). Samples over 1,500ppm silver triggered the overlimit silver fire assay method (Ag-GRA21) which used a 30g aliquot and gravimetric finish. Sampling and storage activities are conducted at the Company's secure facility in Stewart, British Columbia.
The Company maintained a QAQC program during the 2024 and 2025 drill programs which included the submission and review of coarse blank materials to monitor contamination, certified reference materials to assess analytical accuracy, and quarter-core duplicate samples to infer sampling precision.
Qualified Person and Technical Information:
The scientific and technical information within this news release was reviewed and approved by Blaine Smit, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration for Cambria Gold Mines Inc. Mr. Smit is a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and is of the opinion that the sampling and QAQC practices employed in 2025 met industry standards and results reported within this release are acceptable. While the best practice would be for both sample preparation and analysis to be completed by an accredited laboratory, the QAQC procedures and results for the pulp re-assaying completed by ALS Canada give confidence the reported results for 2024 drilling are also acceptable.
To verify the information related to the 2024 and 2025 drilling programs at Premier, Mr. Smit visited the property in January and February of 2026, reviewed assay grades against mineralized core and sample tags, reviewed QAQC methodology and results, and discussed deposit mineralization and geological controls with on site staff.
About Cambria Gold Mines
Cambria Gold Mines is a Canadian mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and its shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker CAMB and on the OTC under the ticker AOTVF. Cambria is the 100% owner of the Premier Gold mine and Red Mountain Gold Project that are located on Nisga'a Nation Treaty Lands, in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or visit the Company's web site at www.cambriagold.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Cambria Gold Mines Inc.
Robert McLeod
CEO and Director
For further information contact:
Email: info@cambriagold.com
Phone: 778-725-1060
and:
Sam Brezden
Email: sam.brezden@cambriagold.com
Phone: 236-838-1840
Or visit:
https://cambriagold.com/
Cautionary Statements:
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
All statements and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events may constitute forward-looking information under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward- looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "targeted", "outlook", "on track" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements, including statements in respect of the drilling results leading to the potential extension and expansion; planned drilling for 2026; ability of the Company to accomplish its business objectives and the intentions described herein; and future plans, development and operations of the Company. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, risks relating to negative operating cash flows of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; environmental compliance; risks related to outstanding debt; uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to development, production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need to obtain additional financing to finance operations and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; social media and reputation; negative publicity; human rights; business objectives; shortage of personnel; health and safety; the possibility of delay in future plans and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; claims and legal proceedings; information systems and cyber security; internal controls; violation of anti-bribery or corruption laws; competition; tax considerations; compliance with listing standards; enforcement of civil liabilities; financing requirement risks; market price volatility of the common shares; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; the need for exchange approval, and other regulatory approvals and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Cambria's filings with Canadian securities regulators, available on Cambria's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca including the Annual Information Form of the Company dated March 24, 2025 in the section entitled "Risk Factors". Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions made with regard to: the estimated costs associated with the care and maintenance plans; the tax rate applicable to the Company; future commodity prices; the grade of mineral resources and mineral reserves; labor and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with the Company's current expectations, the ability of the Company to convert inferred mineral resources to other categories; the ability of the Company to reduce mining dilution; the ability to reduce capital costs; the ability of the Company to raise additional financing; currency exchange rates being approximately consistent with current levels, compliance with the covenants in Cambria's credit agreements; exploration plans; and general marketing, political, business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Although Cambria believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Cambria can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Cambria does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable laws. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286019
Source: Cambria Gold Mines Inc.