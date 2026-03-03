Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - Cambria Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: CAMB) (OTC: AOTVF) ("Cambria" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from the 2024 and 2025 drilling programs at the Premier Gold Project ("PGP" or "Premier Project"), located in northwestern British Columbia. Highlights include:

High grade gold over significant widths in Big Missouri extension drilling, including 15.9m @ 20.75g/t Au & 51.0g/t Ag in hole P25-2695a and 6.9m @ 32.81g/t Au & 13.4g/t Ag in hole P25-2670.

in hole P25-2695a and in hole P25-2670. A newly defined target with high-grade gold intercepted proximal to the existing Premier mill facility and outside the current resource area, near the historic Sebakwe mine. Results include: 3.9m @ 16.20 g/t Au & 68.0 g/t Ag in hole P25-2673 and 1.3m @ 32.40 g/t Au & 9.1g/t Ag in hole P25-2683.

A total of 26,303 metres of surface drilling was completed in 2024 and 2025 from 135 exploration diamond drillholes. The drill programs focused on infill and extension drilling for the Big Missouri deposit and on new target areas surrounding the Premier-Northern Lights (PNL) deposit. All 2025 drill samples were both prepared and analyzed by ALS Canada Ltd ("ALS"). Reported results from 2024 drilling are from reanalysis by ALS of pulps originally prepared and analyzed at a contracted grade control laboratory in Stewart, BC when the Premier Project was in active operation.

"The identification of high-grade gold mineralization proximal to the Big Missouri and PNL deposits demonstrates the strong resource expansion potential at the Premier Gold Project; these results will help inform remodelling work as we redefine Big Missouri's geological potential and the high-grade gold results 600 meters north of the PNL deposit are highly encouraging," said Robert McLeod, President and CEO of Cambria Gold Mines. "Our 2026 drilling program has recently commenced and will target upgrading and expansion of current Mineral Resources."

2025 Exploration Drilling - Big Missouri Extension

A total of 3,252 metres over 15 holes were drilled in 2025 to test the southwestern extension of the Big Missouri deposit, yielding multiple high-grade gold intercepts. The highest gold grades are characterized by moderate to intense sulfide mineralization and quartz alteration. The zone remains open along strike and down-dip and will be further evaluated as part of the ongoing exploration work at Big Missouri. Significant intersections include:

P25-2659a: 15.9m @ 20.75 g/t Au & 51.0g/t Ag (incl. 6.1m @ 50.13g/t Au & 123.0g/t Ag)

P25-2670: 6.9m @ 32.81 g/t Au & 13.4g/t Ag (incl. 2.5m @ 88.24g/t Au & 20.1g/t Ag)

P25-2684: 4.0m @ 24.23 g/t Au & 28.8g/t Ag

2025 Exploration Drilling - Sebakwe Extension

An additional 11,712 metres within 35 holes were drilled to test new exploration targets in 2025. Drilling resulted in the delineation of a new target zone proximal to the Premier mill facility and associated with a chargeability high, that was identified in previous geophysical survey work. This zone is a potential extension of the historically mined Sebakwe trend located north of the PNL deposit. Grades are associated with structurally controlled sulfide mineralization hosted within quartz veins and cemented breccias, similar to what is observed at the Premier Northern Lights ("PNL") deposit located 600m to the southeast. While the Company's initial focus in 2026 remains on development infill drilling of the known Premier deposits, these results and the wider claim package will continue to be advanced with future exploration follow-up. Significant intersections include:

P25-2673: 3.9m @ 16.20 g/t Au & 68.0g/t Ag

P25-2675: 2.3m @ 9.61 g/t Au & 50.0g/t Ag

P25-2683: 1.3m @ 32.40 g/t Au & 9.1g/t Ag

2024 Big Missouri Infill Drilling

2024 drilling at Big Missouri consisted of 11,339 metres over 85 holes intended to provide close-spaced intercepts within the deposit, aimed to guide mine development planning. All 2024 drill samples were initially prepared and analyzed at a non-accredited grade control laboratory in Stewart, BC when the site was in operation. In 2025, following the transition to care and maintenance, the decision was made to send the 2024 sample pulps for re-analysis by ALS at an ISO:17025 accredited laboratory in North Vancouver to allow for public reporting of drilling results. All reported results contained in this news release are from the analysis completed by ALS.

Infill holes generally confirm the grades and geometries indicated by previous nearby drilling. Mineralization at Big Missouri generally occurs within wide, sub horizontal vein breccias. The Company believes these results reinforce the potential for Big Missouri to be remodelled as zones of broader mineralization and higher tonnage than previously envisioned, highlighting the potential for larger-scale open-stoping. The Company also intends to complete additional infill drilling this year to continue improving resource confidence at Big Missouri. Significant intersections from reanalysis of 2024 drill sample pulps include:

P24-2558: 8.5m @ 8.45 g/t Au & 41.5g/t Ag (incl. 1.0m @ 15.95g/t Au and incl. 1.75 m @ 18.80g/t Au) and 6.2m @ 7.70 g/t Au & 34.2 g/t Ag

P24-2605: 10.0m @ 7.66 g/t Au & 12.2 g/t Ag (incl. 4.8m @ 14.59g/t Au & 16.2g/t Ag)

P24-2634: 8.3m @ 9.28 g/t Au (incl. 2.0m @ 32.00g/t Au & 30.0g/t Ag)

Figure 1: Plan map of Big Missouri Results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4267/286019_39055705b4c4fa45_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Section of Big Missouri Extension Drilling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4267/286019_39055705b4c4fa45_002full.jpg





Figure 3: Cross Section of Big Missouri Infill Drilling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4267/286019_39055705b4c4fa45_003full.jpg

Figure 4: Plan map of PNL Exploration Drilling & Sebakwe Extension Target

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4267/286019_39055705b4c4fa45_004full.jpg

Figure 5: Cross Section of Sebakwe Extension Target

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4267/286019_39055705b4c4fa45_005full.jpg

Figure 6: Core photos of Big Missouri Extension Results

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4267/286019_39055705b4c4fa45_006full.jpg





Figure 7: Core photos of Sebakwe Extension Target

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4267/286019_39055705b4c4fa45_007full.jpg

Table 1: 2024 & 25 Drill Results - Significant Intersections:

Program holeid from

(m) to

(m) Interval

(m) ETW1 Au ppm Ag ppm Zn ppm Pb ppm Cu ppm Big Missouri 2025 Extension P25-2658 195.12 197.18 2.1

8.00 22.9 30826 267 1170 P25-2659A 186.79 202.70 15.9

20.75 51.0 35026 1892 5608 210.70 212.70 2.0

23.60 19.6 4900 96 45 P25-2660 123.00 125.00 2.0

64.20 21.9 99 22 29 P25-2663 107.30 109.30 2.0

3.10 4.8 397 197 276 P25-2665 234.86 240.08 5.2

3.44 13.0 2425 287 25 P25-2670 203.90 210.85 6.9

32.81 13.4 1186 414 12 P25-2671 198.00 203.88 5.9

2.28 7.2 4280 170 265 234.36 239.50 5.1

2.64 4.6 1977 307 273 P25-2682 173.00 181.00 8.0

2.10 5.9 5079 265 230 P25-2684 166.54 167.65 1.1

35.80 84.5 28700 3820 3810 175.00 179.00 4.0

24.23 28.8 18275 797 1058 Other 2025 Exploration Drilling P25-2638 220.70 224.27 3.6

2.83 12.7 12676 9182 162 P25-2639 176.00 177.78 1.8

7.05 80.5 17850 8190 346 P25-2645 246.00 252.00 6.0

1.02 2.8 1850 684 38 P25-2646 228.04 238.61 10.6

3.02 3.8 1834 1226 27 254.41 261.48 7.1

3.96 3.9 1233 585 35 P25-2647 230.48 231.63 1.2

14.20 30.8 10750 5010 41 235.60 237.69 2.1

2.24 7.2 2757 1580 39 P25-2648 219.70 223.18 3.5

1.80 8.4 6579 2016 76 250.27 251.64 1.4

5.76 4.1 2840 1430 28 279.37 280.89 1.5

10.25 17.6 79 27 39 P25-2650 252.87 255.72 2.8

8.16 13.7 5877 2912 48 P25-2654 259.16 262.28 3.1

1.67 6.2 7689 3635 196 284.30 286.13 1.8

3.04 4.3 5650 3130 47 P25-2656 316.81 320.90 4.1

1.17 5.8 411 147 73 P25-2667 270.50 276.24 5.7

2.50 46.9 16873 19204 2043 295.30 297.90 2.6

2.95 63.7 57908 38277 2326 P25-2672 287.54 294.95 7.4

1.20 16.9 14187 3053 232 P25-2673 228.11 232.00 3.9

16.20 68.0 30901 23862 1953 P25-2674 235.16 236.68 1.5

5.42 51.1 35100 20500 1100 268.00 272.00 4.0

1.52 19.6 20575 11620 545 286.00 288.00 2.0

4.00 9.9 7270 2040 87 P25-2675 255.90 258.18 2.3

9.61 50.0 82042 19375 1444 P25-2677 29.65 31.65 2.0

19.95 15.3 120 5 22 P25-2679 223.89 230.00 6.1

2.18 55.9 13267 18789 1046 P25-2683 228.30 229.68 1.4

3.38 64.7 23200 34300 1790 239.75 241.00 1.3

32.40 9.1 3630 1065 193 P25-2685 222.66 227.78 5.1

4.49 72.8 25718 17630 1031 Big Missouri 2024 Infill P24-2554 62.22 64.22 2.0 1.9 2.69 5.5 236 122 22 P24-2557 63.47 65.77 2.3 2.3 2.43 18.5 1720 1773 590 P24-2558 92.86 101.40 8.5 7.6 8.45 41.5 38961 15431 355 106.66 112.88 6.2 5.6 7.70 34.2 26989 9945 470 P24-2560 67.00 69.00 2.0 1.8 2.41 6.0 949 536 46 96.10 98.10 2.0 1.8 2.26 19.1 2960 2300 254 115.38 122.00 6.6 6.0 1.74 22.0 4038 2266 697 P24-2563 160.40 171.69 11.3 10.6 1.15 12.9 6210 2334 191 P24-2564 146.00 148.93 2.9 2.7 3.34 4.5 6855 597 75 174.55 178.50 3.9 3.7 2.31 47.5 23092 457 6222 P24-2565 165.29 171.39 6.1 5.7 1.49 3.0 828 461 69 P24-2568 134.03 138.00 4.0 3.9 1.28 1.7 619 178 21 P24-2570 137.00 138.87 1.9 1.9 4.14 3.5 366 263 36 P24-2571 133.32 139.00 5.7 5.6 1.35 5.9 2718 504 27 P24-2578 61.09 62.50 1.4 0.9 10.95 12.5 1385 1240 18 P24-2579 110.47 112.77 2.3 2.0 4.71 13.4 6278 1968 228 P24-2580 130.00 132.40 2.4 1.9 5.22 14.7 30442 919 497 P24-2582 106.97 113.00 6.0 5.6 5.20 38.8 21824 4865 2436 P24-2583 113.50 117.44 3.9 3.4 5.16 32.9 36785 6771 4635 P24-2584 104.50 110.16 5.7 5.2 2.14 17.1 14721 1903 1197 P24-2588 146.00 157.64 11.6 9.2 15.19 17.1 13881 853 694 P24-2589 123.00 137.00 14.0 11.6 2.11 15.5 16319 1310 990 142.50 150.00 7.5 6.2 2.38 30.9 31608 3165 3351 P24-2590 105.00 111.00 6.0 5.6 3.31 828.6 2914 2911 84 P24-2591 113.50 115.27 1.8 1.5 3.42 5.6 1215 353 23 P24-2592 106.05 112.60 6.6 6.1 3.88 8.3 6780 2228 71 P24-2595 36.00 39.00 3.0 3.0 2.00 17.2 1697 572 27 57.00 59.00 2.0 2.0 2.34 3.7 972 210 16 P24-2597 66.00 72.00 6.0 4.3 5.41 8.5 3340 280 35 P24-2598 39.00 40.50 1.5 1.0 11.30 17.2 7990 1155 201 45.50 48.50 3.0 2.0 1.78 5.7 1470 1601 63 P24-2599 31.50 34.50 3.0 2.8 8.28 20.0 3485 1477 113 38.50 42.50 4.0 3.7 1.70 6.9 2031 765 38 52.00 57.41 5.4 5.0 2.15 5.7 2793 874 85 P24-2601 38.50 42.50 4.0 3.7 1.28 15.9 13979 4287 369 P24-2603 54.95 62.00 7.1 6.7 2.91 26.0 16571 1793 201 68.00 70.00 2.0 1.9 3.39 5.6 2730 285 23 P24-2604 55.70 60.11 4.4 4.0 1.50 17.1 27927 1387 189 P24-2605 54.23 64.20 10.0 9.3 7.66 12.2 18863 1758 191 P24-2606 54.42 61.00 6.6 6.1 2.57 18.5 18210 3010 276 P24-2607 55.40 60.40 5.0 4.3 1.87 33.5 5940 925 104 P24-2608 46.42 56.50 10.1 9.6 1.84 17.5 25950 2268 193 111.50 119.50 8.0 7.6 2.54 2.9 2660 374 44 P24-2609 52.37 56.50 4.1 3.8 4.91 7.5 7758 508 85 P24-2610 60.15 66.13 6.0 5.2 1.41 3.6 6407 1070 159 P24-2611 67.50 75.61 8.1 7.4 2.10 3.7 2431 1036 98 109.00 112.50 3.5 3.2 3.00 10.7 2382 1031 63 P24-2612 92.37 96.46 4.1 3.2 5.21 84.7 23281 42495 252 104.50 106.16 1.7 1.3 4.95 17.5 2450 7380 96 116.07 120.07 4.0 3.1 3.13 7.2 3300 1000 77 P24-2613 111.90 113.90 2.0 1.7 2.39 3.6 608 319 11 P24-2615 135.35 138.61 3.3 2.6 3.04 13.7 8482 2101 462 P24-2616 133.35 139.07 5.7 4.6 2.94 5.2 3502 290 92 P24-2617a 145.80 149.80 4.0 3.2 5.91 14.8 16700 1305 1115 P24-2618 145.10 147.90 2.8 2.4 2.66 62.1 20231 5362 4393 P24-2619 121.00 125.50 4.5 3.9 3.51 44.8 22344 5635 2432 P24-2620 57.12 63.00 5.9 4.7 3.92 27.1 13023 4987 711 P24-2621 49.43 59.50 10.1 8.9 2.70 17.4 17424 3381 309 P24-2622 106.23 107.50 1.3 1.2 11.90 155.0 50300 8790 9770 166.00 170.00 4.0 3.8 1.91 4.8 4460 1398 50 178.00 180.00 2.0 1.9 3.02 4.2 1045 246 17 P24-2623 107.56 114.18 6.6 5.9 3.27 10.6 5114 676 259 P24-2624 48.24 54.00 5.8 5.2 1.68 4.9 3399 987 104 104.50 106.50 2.0 1.8 4.14 5.1 2050 227 40 P24-2625 48.65 53.61 5.0 4.1 2.88 16.0 6965 1430 219 P24-2626 47.25 52.00 4.8 4.1 2.76 8.8 4830 1789 166 P24-2627 63.67 67.55 3.9 3.8 1.91 6.5 2110 427 35 130.20 133.59 3.4 3.3 1.68 4.8 3791 383 82 140.00 142.00 2.0 1.9 2.52 5.2 499 129 26 P24-2628 63.59 69.59 6.0 5.7 1.57 4.7 2272 847 53 122.00 128.78 6.8 6.5 1.09 - - - - P24-2629 55.00 57.00 2.0 1.9 34.30 - - - - P24-2632 63.57 72.30 8.7 8.2 1.32 6.4 4958 772 84 P24-2633 67.87 69.00 1.1 1.0 12.80 15.2 8490 1950 41 P24-2634 61.70 70.00 8.3 7.4 9.28 9.8 1907 421 45 P24-2635 51.45 55.00 3.6 2.6 4.57 21.5 5765 3100 457

1. ETW = Estimated True Width

Composites are calculated using a 1g/t Au cut off grade with maximum 3m consecutive waste

Table 2: Drill collar locations and Hole Orientations

Hole ID UTM East

(m) UTM North

(m) Elevation

(masl) Total Depth

(m) Year Azimuth Dip P24-2552 436358 6219138 1060.5 128.0 2024 5 -71 P24-2553 436358.8 6219137.6 1060.5 119.0 2024 35 -68 P24-2554 436359 6219137.4 1060.5 119.0 2024 52 -60 P24-2555 436358.74 6219137.2 1060.5 119.0 2024 55 -64 P24-2556 436358.74 6219137 1060.5 120.0 2024 74 -78 P24-2557 436358.74 6219136.9 1060.5 119.0 2024 81 -67 P24-2558 436358.74 6219136.8 1060.5 124.0 2024 84 -48 P24-2559 436358.3 6219136.65 1060.5 120.0 2024 99 -69 P24-2560 436358.6 6219136.5 1060.5 125.0 2024 99 -49 P24-2561 436358 6219136.4 1060.5 131.0 2024 107 -53 P24-2562 436360 6219806 1097.89 169.3 2024 159 -71 P24-2563 436360.64 6219806 1097.89 179.0 2024 181 -75 P24-2564 436359 6219806 1097.89 179.0 2024 183 -71 P24-2565 436358.5 6219806 1097.94 188.0 2024 200 -76 P24-2566 436358 6219807 1097.94 188.0 2024 203 -80 P24-2567 436359.5 6219806 1097.89 170.0 2024 154 -80 P24-2568 436360.7 6219806 1097.94 173.0 2024 116 -80 P24-2569 436361.5 6219806 1097.94 179.0 2024 97 -72 P24-2570 436361 6219807 1097.94 165.0 2024 85 -77 P24-2571 436362.02 6219807 1097.83 177.4 2024 77 -66 P24-2572 436361.6 6219807 1097.94 170.0 2024 67 -60 P24-2573 436361.6 6219808 1097.94 161.6 2024 63 -65 P24-2574 436510.1 6219200.8 988.35 71.0 2024 296 -53 P24-2575 436510.2 6219201 988.35 60.0 2024 307 -63 P24-2576 436510.4 6219201.18 988.35 95.0 2024 321 -46 P24-2577 436510.5 6219201.4 988.35 92.0 2024 322 -48 P24-2578 436510.7 6219201.5 988.35 83.0 2024 339 -48 P24-2579 436427 6219700.6 1062.81 120.3 2024 309 -73 P24-2580 436426.5 6219700.3 1062.81 135.3 2024 299 -64 P24-2581 436426 6219699.5 1062.81 149.0 2024 281 -73 P24-2582 436427 6219698.8 1062.81 149.0 2024 193 -77 P24-2583 436427 6219698.9 1062.81 149.0 2024 193 -66 P24-2584 436428.6 6219698.6 1062.6 149.0 2024 163 -67 P24-2585 436360.29 6219805 1097.94 175.0 2024 135 -69 P24-2586 436362.05 6219807 1097.84 178.0 2024 114 -66 P24-2587 436361.8 6219806 1097.94 175.0 2024 100 -61 P24-2588 436425.6 6219699.5 1062.81 180.0 2024 271 -66 P24-2589 436426 6219698.9 1062.81 182.0 2024 241 -69 P24-2590 436430 6219700.3 1062.81 131.0 2024 42 -63 P24-2591 436430.3 6219700.1 1062.81 152.0 2024 46 -51 P24-2592 436430.5 6219699.6 1062.81 139.9 2024 58 -59 P24-2593 436528.94 6219505.93 996.89 71.0 2024 24 -79 P24-2594 436529.59 6219505.71 996.88 93.0 2024 70 -63 P24-2595 436530.44 6219504.41 996.8 95.0 2024 84 -68 P24-2596 436530.3 6219503.87 996.78 65.0 2024 142 -73 P24-2597 436527.62 6219503.46 996.94 74.0 2024 199 -50 P24-2598 436526.7 6219503.9 996.94 71.0 2024 210 -50 P24-2599 436526.8 6219504 996.94 70.0 2024 212 -79 P24-2600 436526 6219504.5 996.94 70.0 2024 218 -66 P24-2601 436527.27 6219505.76 996.9 80.0 2024 314 -80 P24-2602 436513.09 6219562.5 1009.63 29.0 2024 94 -55 P24-2603 436513.09 6219563.2 1009.63 115.0 2024 74 -59 P24-2604 436513.43 6219563.15 1009.68 135.4 2024 78 -50 P24-2605 436513.25 6219563.2 1009.6 134.9 2024 76 -55 P24-2606 436513.21 6219562.8 1009.62 125.0 2024 87 -54 P24-2607 436513.5 6219563.5 1009.56 136.0 2024 60 -49 P24-2608 436513.1 6219563.5 1009.58 136.0 2024 60 -62 P24-2609 436513.3 6219563.5 1009.59 136.0 2024 60 -54 P24-2610 436427.57 6219700.8 1062.98 140.0 2024 330 -71 P24-2611 436427.57 6219700.71 1062.94 140.0 2024 327 -78 P24-2612 436427.47 6219700.32 1062.81 139.9 2024 323 -62 P24-2613 436427.7 6219700.1 1062.81 140.0 2024 322 -68 P24-2614 436427 6219700.3 1062.81 206.0 2024 295 -59 P24-2615 436426 6219700 1062.81 212.0 2024 284 -67 P24-2616 436426 6219700 1062.81 221.0 2024 288 -68 P24-2617a 436426.5 6219699 1062.81 200.0 2024 258 -66 P24-2618 436425.9 6219699 1062.81 182.0 2024 263 -71 P24-2619 436426.5 6219698.9 1062.81 161.0 2024 221 -70 P24-2620 436513.09 6219563.96 1009.61 70.0 2024 41 -46 P24-2621 436512.85 6219563.91 1009.59 70.0 2024 41 -55 P24-2622 436430.49 6219698.56 1062.32 185.0 2024 146 -63 P24-2623 436428.14 6219698.88 1062.68 186.0 2024 175 -63 P24-2624 436569 6219576 1013.58 129.0 2024 40 -59 P24-2625 436569 6219576 1013.58 131.0 2024 17 -56 P24-2626 436569 6219576 1013.58 130.0 2024 357 -64 P24-2627 436520 6219655 1034 152.0 2024 162 -86 P24-2628 436520 6219655 1034 152.0 2024 237 -86 P24-2629 436520 6219655 1034 152.0 2024 11 -77 P24-2630 436520 6219655 1034 130.0 2024 61 -65 P24-2631 436520 6219655 1034 130.0 2024 90 -68 P24-2632 436520 6219655 1034 88.0 2024 180 -75 P24-2633 436520 6219655 1034 140.0 2024 235 -76 P24-2634 436520 6219655 1034 85.2 2024 268 -78 P24-2635 436569 6219576 1013.58 71.0 2024 330 -58 P24-2636 436569 6219576 1013.58 71.0 2024 328 -66 P25-2637 436976 6213285 481 360.0 2025 83 -62 P25-2638 436976 6213285 481 353.0 2025 82 -70 P25-2639 436976 6213285 481 332.0 2025 101 -64 P25-2640 436976 6213285 481 360.0 2025 96 -72 P25-2641 436976 6213285 481 371.0 2025 113 -65 P25-2642 436976 6213285 481 344.3 2025 118 -74 P25-2643 436976 6213285 481 332.0 2025 35 -68 P25-2644 436976 6213285 481 360.4 2025 45 -79 P25-2645 437195 6213300 555.09 296.0 2025 120 -54 P25-2646 437195 6213300 555.09 291.3 2025 117 -65 P25-2647 437195 6213300 555.09 272.0 2025 111 -70 P25-2648 437195 6213300 555.09 311.0 2025 112 -54 P25-2649 437195 6213300 555.09 275.0 2025 99 -62 P25-2650 436976 6213285 481 344.0 2025 61 -61 P25-2651 436976 6213285 481 350.0 2025 64 -69 P25-2652 436976 6213285 481 296.0 2025 34 -51 P25-2653 436976 6213285 481 336.0 2025 11 -53 P25-2654 436976 6213285 481 350.0 2025 16 -63 P25-2655 436976 6213285 481 350.0 2025 16 -70 P25-2656 434694 6223940 1064 502.0 2025 282 -53 P25-2657 434694 6223940 1064 319.0 2025 283 -72 P25-2658 436222 6218989.6 1033 221.0 2025 15 -67 P25-2659 436222 6218989.6 1033 123.5 2025 28 -58 P25-2659A 436222 6218989.6 1033 251.0 2025 30 -60 P25-2660 436222 6218989.6 1033 200.0 2025 48 -51 P25-2661 436222 6218989.6 1033 180.0 2025 93 -55 P25-2662 436222 6218989.6 1033 155.0 2025 136 -56 P25-2663 436222 6218989.6 1033 200.0 2025 185 -56 P25-2664 436222 6218989.6 1033 185.1 2025 255 -80 P25-2665 436222 6218989.6 1033 257.0 2025 322 -76 P25-2666 436615 6213740 421 401.0 2025 301 -65 P25-2667 436615 6213740 421 383.0 2025 214 -80 P25-2668 436615 6213740 421 368.2 2025 142 -72 P25-2669 434694 6223940 1064 191.7 2025 263 -71 P25-2670 436222 6218989.6 1033 272.0 2025 207 -80 P25-2671 436222 6218989.6 1033 308.0 2025 20 -64 P25-2672 436615 6213740 421 368.0 2025 334 -76 P25-2673 436615 6213740 421 333.9 2025 149 -82 P25-2674 436615 6213740 421 364.0 2025 318 -83 P25-2675 436615 6213740 421 350.0 2025 31 -72 P25-2676 436225 6213879 320 350.0 2025 128 -60 P25-2677 436225 6213879 320 278.0 2025 180 -60 P25-2678 436225 6213879 320 352.0 2025 145 -50 P25-2679 436615 6213740 421 299.0 2025 231 -87 P25-2680 436322 6219660 1092 248.0 2025 22 -65 P25-2681 436322 6219660 1092 215.0 2025 19 -73 P25-2682 436322 6219660 1092 221.0 2025 33 -74 P25-2683 436615 6213740 421 305.0 2025 124 -82 P25-2684 436322 6219660 1092 215.0 2025 61 -73 P25-2685 436615 6213740 421 263.0 2025 253 -82

Composite calculations for Drill Results

Composites were calculated using a 1g/t gold (Au) cut off grade and maximum 3m consecutive internal waste. "Including" results are reported at a 10g/t Au cut off grade with maximum 3m waste. Only composites that meet a threshold of 5 Au gram-metres (Au grade x interval thickness) are reported as "significant intervals". Composites were not subjected to "capping" of gold grades. Cambria believes that applying the 200g/t Au top cut used in the feasibility study effective April 15, 2020 for the Premier and Red Mountain Gold Project would have a negligible effect on composite reporting (see the "Premier & Red Mountain Gold Project - Feasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report" dated effective April 15, 2020 prepared by Sacré-Davey Engineering Inc. for more information on capping).

All reported intervals are down-hole lengths, with true width estimates ranging from 64-99% of the reported interval. True widths are not estimated where there is insufficient geological understanding of mineralization controls.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control and Sample Preparation

Core samples from the 2024 drill program were prepared and initially analyzed by 30g fire assay at a non-accredited grade control laboratory facility in Stewart BC, operated under contract by SGS to support the ongoing mine operations. The samples were dried and then crushed to specifications of 75% passing 2mm. The core samples were riffle split to 250g and pulverized to 85% passing 75µm. Samples did not undergo an internal sample QA/QC screening process to verify sample preparation parameters were achieved. In 2025, all 2024 pulps were sent for reanalysis at ALS Canada's North Vancouver laboratory. ALS re-pulverized the 2024 program pulp samples to ensure samples met specifications and to promote re-homogenization of the sample pulp prior to analytical work.

Core samples from the 2025 drill program were prepared at the ALS preparation lab in Terrace, BC. The samples were dried and then crushed to specifications of 70% passing 2mm. Crushed samples were riffle split to 250g and pulverized to 85% passing 75µm.

Analytical work for all reported 2024 and 2025 results was completed by ALS Canada Ltd. which maintains an internal quality assurance and quality control (QAQC) program and is ISO:17025 certified for the analytical methods used in this release. Pulp splits were sent directly from the two sample preparation facilities to the ALS Canada Ltd. geochemistry laboratory facility in North Vancouver for analysis. Each sample was analyzed for gold by conventional 30g fire assay with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA23) and most samples for multielement analysis by four-acid digest with an ICP finish (ME-ICP61).

Samples over 10ppm gold were re-analyzed by an overlimit 30g fire assay with a gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21). Samples over 100ppm silver were re-analyzed with an ore grade method (ME-OG62) which is a four-acid digest method followed by an ICP-AES finish (up to 1,500ppm). Samples over 1,500ppm silver triggered the overlimit silver fire assay method (Ag-GRA21) which used a 30g aliquot and gravimetric finish. Sampling and storage activities are conducted at the Company's secure facility in Stewart, British Columbia.

The Company maintained a QAQC program during the 2024 and 2025 drill programs which included the submission and review of coarse blank materials to monitor contamination, certified reference materials to assess analytical accuracy, and quarter-core duplicate samples to infer sampling precision.

Qualified Person and Technical Information:

The scientific and technical information within this news release was reviewed and approved by Blaine Smit, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration for Cambria Gold Mines Inc. Mr. Smit is a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and is of the opinion that the sampling and QAQC practices employed in 2025 met industry standards and results reported within this release are acceptable. While the best practice would be for both sample preparation and analysis to be completed by an accredited laboratory, the QAQC procedures and results for the pulp re-assaying completed by ALS Canada give confidence the reported results for 2024 drilling are also acceptable.

To verify the information related to the 2024 and 2025 drilling programs at Premier, Mr. Smit visited the property in January and February of 2026, reviewed assay grades against mineralized core and sample tags, reviewed QAQC methodology and results, and discussed deposit mineralization and geological controls with on site staff.

About Cambria Gold Mines

Cambria Gold Mines is a Canadian mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and its shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker CAMB and on the OTC under the ticker AOTVF. Cambria is the 100% owner of the Premier Gold mine and Red Mountain Gold Project that are located on Nisga'a Nation Treaty Lands, in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or visit the Company's web site at www.cambriagold.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Cambria Gold Mines Inc.

Robert McLeod

CEO and Director

