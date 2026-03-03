Life science experts will explore AI integration, regulatory transformation, and sustainable access to innovation

DIA, a global non-profit organisation of life science professionals, will bring together stakeholders from across Europe and beyond to discuss improving healthcare system efficiency, international collaboration, and recent developments in EU innovation and regulatory frameworks at DIA Europe 2026 (24-26 March, Rotterdam, the Netherlands).

EU Regulatory Reforms and Global Healthcare Innovation to be Focus of DIA Europe 2026

As Europe's leading multistakeholder conference, DIA Europe will bring together over 300 speakers from more than 150 organisations. Participants will include senior representatives from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the European Commission, national competent authorities, health technology assessment bodies, academia, patient organisations, and over 200 pharmaceutical and industry representatives.

The programme will feature over 100 sessions across 11 content tracks, covering topics such as artificial intelligence, real-world evidence, digital transformation of clinical trials, European competitiveness, and reforms under the EU General Pharmaceutical Legislation.

"The pace of innovation in healthcare and the unmet needs that drive it demand deeper alignment between all stakeholders involved in the development and regulation of new health technologies," said Pedro Barroca, DIA's Vice President Managing Director for Europe. "At a time of profoundly consequential reforms, DIA's mandate to build bridges and craft clarity in the name of better patient outcomes positions DIA Europe 2026 as a remarkably powerful opportunity to engage the full decision-making ecosystem in a setting built for trust, transparency, and real impact."

The Opening Plenary will feature Emer Cooke, Executive Director of the EMA, alongside representatives from the European Commission, pharmaceutical industry, and patient organisations Speakers will share their vision on how Europe can position itself as a global leader in healthcare and life sciences innovation, outlining a timely and forward-looking vision for Europe's future.

A high-level panel including Niklas Blomberg (Innovative Health Initiative) and María Lamas (AEMPS Director HMA Chair) will explore how Europe can attract and retain R&D investment, strengthen regulatory excellence, foster patient engagement, and reinforce its role in shaping global standards, while ensuring supply chains and patient access.

The conference's signature DIAmond sessions will address challenges and developments in European healthcare policy. During the EU Regulatory Town Hall, Emer Cooke will join François Houÿez (EURORDIS), Günter Waxenecker (AGES), Nathalie Moll (EFPIA), and Steffen Thirstrup (EMA), for in-depth discussions on EU policy changes and, how to prepare for their implementation. Additional sessions will feature speakers from Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bayer, GSK, MSD, Roche, Sanofi, and Novartis, among others, and will focus on global approaches to regulatory systems' digitalisation, sustainability standards, patient engagement, and advancing European healthcare initiatives.

DIA Europe 2026 will also introduce programmes to support innovation and inclusion in healthcare. DIA LIFT Start-Up Accelerator Programme (23-24 March) will connect emerging start-ups with regulators and industry experts to support development pathways.

Together, these initiatives will help drive innovation, strengthen collaboration, and support inclusive and sustainable healthcare systems. For more information, visit www.diaglobal.org.

