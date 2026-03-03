Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.03.2026
WKN: A0MW32 | ISIN: US12572Q1058
CME Group Sets New Monthly ADV Record of 37.6 Million Contracts in February, Up 14% Year Over Year

  • Record ADV in interest rate products, including U.S. Treasury futures and options
  • Record ADV in agricultural products
  • Record international ADV of 11.6 million contracts

CHICAGO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its average daily volume (ADV) reached a new monthly record of 37.6 million contracts in February, an increase of 14% year-over-year. The company's previous monthly ADV record was set in April 2025 with 35.9 million contracts. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

February 2026 ADV across asset classes includes:

  • Interest Rate ADV of 21.3 million contracts
  • Equity Index ADV of 8.4 million contracts
  • Energy ADV of 3.2 million contracts
  • Agricultural ADV of 2.3 million contracts
  • Metals ADV of 1.5 million contracts
  • Foreign Exchange ADV of 946,000 contracts
  • Cryptocurrency ADV of 322,000 contracts ($9.3 billion notional)

Additional February 2026 product highlights compared to February 2025:

  • Interest Rate ADV increased 11%
    • Record U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV of 13.7 million contracts
      • Record 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV of 3.7 million contracts
      • Record 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV of 3.2 million contracts
      • Record 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV of 1.9 million contracts
      • Record 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note options ADV of 1.4 million contracts
    • SOFR futures and options ADV increased 25% to 7.1 million contracts
    • 30 Day Fed Funds futures ADV increased 24% to 512,000 contracts
  • Equity Index ADV increased 16%
    • Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures ADV increased 37% to 2.2 million contracts
    • Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 28% to 1.4 million contracts
  • Energy ADV increased 12%
    • WTI Crude Oil futures ADV increased 35% to 1.1 million contracts
    • NY Heating Oil futures ADV increased 14% to 228,000 contracts
  • Agricultural ADV increased 11%
    • Record Soybean futures ADV of 444,000 contracts
    • Record Soybean Oil futures ADV of 278,000 contracts
    • Record Soybean Meal futures ADV of 226,000 contracts
    • Record Chicago SRW Wheat futures ADV of 213,000 contracts
  • Metals ADV increased 88%
    • Micro Gold futures ADV increased 290% to 573,000 contracts
    • Micro Silver futures ADV increased 865% to 205,000 contracts
  • Cryptocurrency ADV increased 45%
    • Micro Ether futures ADV increased 22% to 115,000 contracts
    • Micro Bitcoin futures ADV increased 31% to 100,000 contracts
    • Ether futures ADV increased 65% to 24,000 contracts
  • Micro Products ADV
    • Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 4 million contracts represented 47.3% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 2.7% of overall Energy ADV
  • Record International ADV of 11.6 million contracts, with record EMEA ADV of 8.7 million contracts and APAC ADV up 16% to 2.4 million contracts
  • BrokerTec overall average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 16% to a record $1.042 trillion in February
    • U.S. Repo ADNV increased 18% to $383 billion
    • European Repo ADNV increased 11% to €369 billion
  • Customer average collateral balances to meet performance bond requirements for rolling 3-months ending January 2026 were $141.2 billion for cash collateral and $164.4 billion for non-cash collateral

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data - empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies , energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group

