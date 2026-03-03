GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: Click Media, a GameSquare Company, Wins Influencer Management Agency of the Year

Second Consecutive Year Click Media Named Best Talent Management Agency

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / Click Media, a leading talent management company representing creators and digital influencers and GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) ("GameSquare" or "the Company"), today announced that it has been named the Best Talent Management Agency for the second year in a row at the 2025 AiMCO Awards. The AiMCO Summit and Awards were held on February 26, 2026, at NIDA Theatres in Kensington NSW.

In its fifth year, the AiMCO Awards celebrate world-class content, strategic excellence, and groundbreaking innovation across Australia's influencer marketing ecosystem. The awards recognize agencies, brands, and creators that are shaping the future of digital storytelling and creator-led commerce.

The recognition highlights Click Media's continued leadership in talent management, brand partnerships, and integrated, creator-lead campaigns. Over the past year, Click Media delivered strong performance across its platform. Total deal value increased 32% year-over-year while average creator earnings grew 43%, reflecting the strength of Click's diversified monetization model. The agency expanded its U.S. presence, which contributed 45% of its global pipeline, and watch times across its production division grew 40% to more than 5.8 billion minutes.

"Click Media's back-to-back recognition as Best Talent Management Agency underscores the strength of our global creator platform and reinforces GameSquare's strategy of investing in category-leading assets across the gaming and digital media ecosystem," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "Click's success demonstrates the power of pairing premium talent representation with data, analytics, and brand integration capabilities."

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized by AiMCO for the second year in a row," said Emma Barnes, Co-Founder of Click Media. "This award is a testament to the strength of our creators, the dedication of our team, and our commitment to delivering innovative, performance-driven campaigns for our brand partners. As the creator economy continues to evolve, we remain focused on building long-term value for our talent and scalable impact for our clients."

As part of GameSquare's global platform, Click Media leverages a powerful talent management platform and top-tier talent relationships to connect brands with highly engaged audiences across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and emerging digital channels. The Company believes the award further solidifies Click Media's position as a premier partner for creators and brands, navigating the rapidly expanding influencer marketing landscape.

About Click Management

Click Management is a leading talent management company representing creators and digital influencers. Founded by Grace Watkins, Emma Barnes and Elliott Watkins, Click has established itself as a global leader in digital talent management, and a trusted partner for talent and brands alike, helping creators grow their businesses and connecting them with world-class opportunities.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Esports, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. As a digital-native business, GameSquare provides brands with unparalleled access to world-class creators and talent, delivering authentic connections across gaming, esports, and youth culture. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare has developed an innovative treasury management program designed to generate yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company's future performance, returns generated by its business strategies, revenue, growth and profitability; and the Company's ability to execute on its current and future business plans. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to grow its business and being able to execute on its business plans and strategies, the success of Company's vendors and partners in their provision of services to the Company, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to supports its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's annual meeting and corporate governance, its ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company's portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company's key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company's most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

