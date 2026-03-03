Bio Essence Corp.: BIO ESSENCE CORP Announces Approval for Upgrade to the OTCQB Market, Effective February 26, 2026

The company's approval to upgrade to the OTCQB Venture Market underscores a growing trend among international, growth-stage companies to expand U.S. investor access and enhance market liquidity.

The OTCQB Venture Market is designed for entrepreneurial and development-stage companies in the United States and abroad.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / BIO ESSENCE CORP. (the "Company" or "BIOE") (OTCQB:BIOE), a company dedicated to promoting wellness and vitality through a lifestyle supported by holistic products and practices and pursuing growth strategies that include AI-enabled platform initiatives, today announced that it has been approved to upgrade to the OTCQB Venture Market by OTC Markets Group Inc. The Company's common stock is expected to begin trading on the OTCQB on February 26, 2026, under the ticker symbol BIOE.

Ms. Yin Yan, JD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Bio Essence Corp., commented, "We are pleased to achieve this important milestone with our upgrade to the OTCQB Venture Market, which reflects our ongoing commitment to enhanced transparency, regulatory compliance, and expanded access for investors worldwide. Eligibility for the OTCQB requires companies to be current in their reporting, complete annual verification and management certification, meet minimum bid price standards, and maintain strong corporate governance practices."

Ms. Yan continued, "The OTCQB is widely recognized as a leading marketplace for early-stage and growth-oriented U.S. and international companies that are committed to timely disclosure and high standards of financial reporting. This upgrade represents a meaningful step forward as we continue to strengthen our credibility in the public markets and advance our long-term growth strategy."

The Company believes that trading on the OTCQB will provide increased market visibility, access to real-time Level 2 quotations, and broader exposure to the investment community, while continuing to meet all ongoing OTCQB compliance and disclosure requirements.

"We are excited about the next phase of Bio Essence's development," Ms. Yan added. "We remain focused on executing our operational and commercial objectives and are committed to keeping our shareholders and prospective investors informed of our progress in a timely and transparent manner."

About BIO ESSENCE CORP. (OTCQB:BIOE)

Bio Essence Corp. is a U.S.-based biotechnology company that has served healthcare practitioners for more than 24 years. The Company's mission is to promote wellness and vitality through a lifestyle supported by holistic products and practices. Bio Essence is pursuing growth strategies that include the development of AI-enabled platforms to support its expanding product and service offerings.

Offering Details and Important Information

Any offering is being made solely by means of the Company's offering circular and related offering documents. Prospective investors should review these documents carefully before making an investment decision. Copies of the offering materials are available on the Company's designated offering page.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the OTCQB upgrade, platform initiatives, growth strategies, and future operations. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including regulatory requirements, market conditions, execution risks, and other factors described in the Company's offering documents and public filings.

Investor Relations / Media Contact:

Name: Bill Sluss

Title: CFO

Email: legal@bioessence.com

Phone: 1-888-816-1494

Website: https://www.bioessencecorp.com/

SOURCE: Bio Essence Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/bio-essence-corp-otcqb-bioe-announces-approval-for-upgrade-to-the-otcqb-market-effect-1143078