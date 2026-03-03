Dateline Resources Limited: Dateline Commences Music Valley Exploration Program

Fast tracked heavy rare earth program

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR)(OTCQB:DTREF)(FSE:YE1) (Dateline or the Company) is pleased to announce it has commenced exploration activities at the newly acquired Music Valley HREE Project (Music Valley), located in Riverside County, California, USA.

As part of the Company's exploration program, a high-resolution helicopter-borne magnetic and radiometric survey will commence next week, covering Music Valley and the surrounding area to the north. These surveys are expected to aid in vectoring us into areas that contain the prospective Pinto Gneiss.

Additionally, REE expert, Tony Mariano Jr, and structural geologist, Dr Russell Mason, will arrive on site next week to commence mapping and rock chip sampling of the project area. Preliminary desktop analysis of USGS mapping has identified several areas for detailed inspection and sampling.

Dateline's Managing Director, Stephen Baghdadi, commented:

"We are not wasting a single day at Music Valley. Within days of completing the acquisition, we have mobilized airborne geophysics and assembled a specialist REE team on the ground. This is deliberate, disciplined and urgent execution.

"The United States urgently needs domestic sources of heavy rare earths. Dysprosium, terbium and yttrium are strategic materials, and secure supply is no longer optional, it is essential.

"Music Valley has the geological ingredients, and we will continue to move quickly and methodically to determine whether it can become part of that solution."

Music Valley Geophysical Survey

The Company has contacted Precision GeoSurveys to complete a 2,172 line kilometer magnetic and radiometric survey at Music Valley. The survey will cover the claims acquired from Fermi as well as prospective ground to the north and northeast.

The survey will be helicopter-borne, allowing a low level, high-resolution survey to be completed. The survey will be flown at a height of 30m and line spacing of 50m. The survey will commence next week and is expected to take 8-10 days to complete.

Mapping and Rock Chip Sampling

The Music Valley area contains a significant amount of outcrop. Geological mapping by the USGS, shown in Figure 1, highlights that significant portions of the project area are not overlain by transported material. A number of structural measurements are shown, indicating that outcropping geology is present and intact across the project area.

Figure 1: Music Valley Project overlain over the USGS Geologic Map of the Valley Mountain 15' Quadrangle

REE specialist, Tony Mariano Jr, and structural geologist, Dr Russell Mason, will head to Music Valley next week to commence a detailed rock chip sampling and geological mapping campaign. The focus of the program will be to develop a detailed geological model for the area and identify priority zones of Pinto Gneiss for sampling and follow-up.

This press release has been authorized for release by the Board of Dateline Resources Limited.

About Dateline Resources Limited

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR)(OTCQB:DTREF)(FSE:YE1) is an Australian company focused on mining and exploration in North America. The Company owns 100% of the Colosseum Gold-REE Project in California.

The Colosseum Gold Mine is located in the Walker Lane Trend in East San Bernardino County, California. On 6 June 2024, the Company announced to the ASX that the Colosseum Gold mine has a JORC-2012 compliant Mineral Resource estimate of 27.1Mt @ 1.26g/t Au for 1.1Moz. Of the total Mineral Resource, 455koz @ 1.47/t Au (41%) are classified as Measured, 281koz @1.21g/t Au (26%) as Indicated and 364koz @ 1.10g/t Au (33%) as Inferred.

On 23 May 2025, Dateline announced that updated economics for the Colosseum Gold Project generated an NPV6.5 of US$550 million and an IRR of 61% using a gold price of US$2,900/oz.

The Colosseum is located less than 10km north of the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine. Planning has commenced on drill testing the REE potential at Colosseum.

Dateline owns 100% of the high-grade Argos Strontium Project, also located in San Bernadino County, California. Argos is reportedly the largest strontium deposit in the U.S. with previous celestite production grading 95%+ SrSO4.

In February 2026, Dateline announced the acquisition of the Music Valley Heavy Rare Earth Project in Riverside County, California. The region has known HREE mineralisation from USGS rock chip sampling, however it has not been subjected to modern exploration techniques.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement may contain "forward-looking statements" concerning Dateline Resources that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Generally, the words "will", "may", "should", "continue", "believes", "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Dateline Resources' ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, changes in regulatory environment and the behavior of other market participants. Dateline Resources cannot give any assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Dateline Resources assumes no obligation and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements set out herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.

Competent Person Statement

Sample preparation and any exploration information in this announcement is based upon work reviewed by Mr. Greg Hall who is a Chartered Professional of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (CP-IMM). Mr. Hall has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" (JORC Code). Mr. Hall is a Non-Executive Director of Dateline Resources Limited and consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

Company Confirmations

The Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the announcements dated 23 October 2024 with regard to the Colosseum MRE and 23 May 2025 with regard to Colosseum Project Economics. Similarly, the Company confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates and the forecast financial information referred to in those previous announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed.

