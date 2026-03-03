Bountiful, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - OneMeta Inc. (OTCQB: ONEI), a real-time multilingual understanding company, announced that its VerbumSuite language infrastructure is available to government buyers through Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, via multiple streamlined procurement pathways that accelerate adoption across Federal, State, and Local agencies. These vehicles include NASA SEWP V (NNG15SC03B / NNG15SC27B), NASPO ValuePoint (AR2472), and OMNIA Partners Public Sector (R240303), alongside additional state and local contract options listed by Carahsoft for OneMeta. (https://www.carahsoft.com/onemeta/contracts)

OneMeta delivers enterprise-grade, real-time translation and transcription-embedded directly into contact center, telephony, on-site events and workflow environments-to help agencies communicate clearly across languages in time-sensitive, high-stakes interactions while supporting modern security and compliance expectations. The company believes demand is accelerating for secure multilingual communications as public-sector teams serve increasingly diverse communities and operate in a heightened global risk environment where speed, accuracy, and reliability matter. OneMeta's approach positions language as core infrastructure-designed for scale across cloud, on-prem, and edge deployments-rather than a service overlay. (https://www.carahsoft.com/onemeta)

OneMeta is an AI technology company specializing in real-time multilingual understanding. Its Verbum technologies enable instant speech translation, transcription, live captioning, and multilingual communication across 150+ languages and dialects. OneMeta's mission is to make global communication fast, seamless, secure, and universally accessible.

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, Carahsoft's sales and marketing teams provide industry-leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. (https://www.carahsoft.com/news/onemeta-inc-and-carahsoft-forge-strategic-partnership-to-revolutionize-government-communication-2024)

