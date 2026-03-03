Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (OTCQB: PHRRF) (CSE: PHRM) (the "Company" or "PharmaTher"), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on unlocking the therapeutic potential of psychedelics and peptides, today announced a strategic initiative to expand its PharmaPatch microneedle patch platform into select therapeutic peptides for the U.S. market, building on the Company's ketamine and psychedelics patch development achievements and its recent entry into GLP-1 delivery using PharmaPatch.

"Building on our ketamine and psychedelics patch programs and our expansion into GLP-1 delivery, we are now broadening PharmaPatch to evaluate select peptide candidates where a needle-free, at-home patch could improve real-world use," said Fabio Chianelli, Founder and CEO of PharmaTher.

Regulatory and Policy Discussion: Monitoring Potential Tailwinds (U.S.)

PharmaTher is monitoring the evolving U.S. policy discussion regarding certain peptides and compounding access. On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience (Episode dated February 27, 2026), U.S. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. discussed peptides and stated he was "very anxious" to move about 14 of the 19 peptides he referenced "back" toward being more accessible, and indicated the FDA could announce actions on a near-term timeline.

A Large and Growing U.S. Market Opportunity

Therapeutic peptides represent a rapidly expanding segment of modern medicines across multiple therapeutic areas. Grand View Research estimates the U.S. peptide therapeutics market generated approximately US$65.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach approximately US$160.3 billion by 2030 (14.7% CAGR).

PharmaTher believes that delivery innovation-including patient-friendly administration and differentiated pharmacokinetic profiles-can be an important value driver for peptide programs, particularly in chronic conditions where persistence and convenience matter.

Initial Peptide Candidates Under Evaluation

As part of its peptide initiative, PharmaTher is seeking to investigate PharmaPatch delivery feasibility for certain peptides, including:

BPC-157

GHK-Cu (copper tripeptide-1)

TB-500 (Thymosin Beta-4 fragment)

KPV (Lys-Pro-Val)

Potential combinations of the above peptides

The Company emphasizes that these candidates are being evaluated within a staged R&D framework and that any potential future development pathways will be assessed in alignment with applicable regulatory requirements.

Value Proposition: Why a Peptide Microneedle Patch

PharmaTher's PharmaPatch initiatives are designed to address real-world administration challenges by delivering medicines in a patient-friendly form factor, with the potential to support sustained exposure.

Potential advantages of a peptide microneedle patch approach (depending on the peptide and formulation) may include:

Needle-free administration using microneedle-enhanced delivery

At-home convenience and simplified patient experience

Potential for controlled delivery profiles and combinations

Support improved adherence versus conventional injection-based routines

Microneedle patch technology is widely described in the scientific literature as enabling painless self-administration compared with conventional injections, supporting its relevance to long-term therapies.

PharmaPatch Development Proof Points

PharmaTher has disclosed a series of PharmaPatch research and development achievements across ketamine and multiple psychedelics, including:

Ketamine Patch: completion of an IND-enabling pharmacokinetic and tolerability study under GLP compliance in minipigs; reported extended delivery over 40 hours and favorable tolerability observations. 1

Psilocybin: completion of a microneedle patch research study demonstrating compatibility/suitability for psilocybin delivery and supporting future regulatory planning. 2

LSD: completion of a microneedle patch research study with successful fabrication, ex vivo skin insertion assessment, and multi-day release observations supporting potential for modified release profiles. 3

DMT: successful completion of a research study evaluating PharmaPatch for N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) delivery, including fabrication/characterization, ex vivo skin insertion assessment, and multi-day release observations. 4

MDMA: disclosed microneedle patch research collaborations and platform development history that include MDMA as a target psychedelic for patch delivery.

Development Plan and Intellectual Property Strategy

PharmaTher plans to advance its peptide-focused PharmaPatch initiative through staged feasibility and development activities, which may include:

Clinical evaluation Manufacturing and scale-up assessment Intellectual property filings arising from peptide delivery work

PharmaTher cautions that policy discussions and timelines related to peptides are subject to change, and that any development plans will be pursued in alignment with applicable U.S. regulatory requirements.

PharmaPatch: Proprietary Microneedle Delivery Platform

PharmaPatch is a proprietary microneedle-enhanced delivery system designed to provide an efficient, minimally invasive, and potentially painless method for delivering drug candidates, including psychedelics, peptides, and other medicines. The microneedle patch technology is based on a novel biocompatible and biodegradable gelatin methacryloyl ("GelMA") material intended to enable delivery of both water-soluble and water-insoluble compounds with customizable release profiles. The GelMA-based microneedle array is designed to penetrate the stratum corneum (outer layer of the skin) and supports flexible drug-loading capacity, including potential combinations, microdosing, and controlled-release delivery. Microneedles are widely considered a promising approach to achieve systemic drug exposure via transdermal delivery while potentially avoiding absorption limitations and first-pass metabolism associated with oral administration. PharmaPatch is also intended to support at-home self-administration and incorporates anti-tampering and anti-abuse features. The Company has completed research studies demonstrating PharmaPatch feasibility for delivering psychedelic compounds.

The proposed PharmaPatch products are strictly for research use only and are not intended for human cosmetic or therapeutic applications at this time. The product candidates described herein are investigational. Safety and efficacy have not been established, and they have not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any other regulatory authority.

About PharmaTher Holdings Ltd.

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (OTCQB: PHRRF) (CSE: PHRM) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products and enabling technologies. For more information, visit PharmaTher.com.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's strategic initiative to expand its PharmaPatch microneedle patch platform into select therapeutic peptides for the U.S. market; the Company's plans to investigate the feasibility of delivering certain peptides (including BPC-157, GHK-Cu (copper tripeptide-1), TB-500 (Thymosin Beta-4 fragment), KPV) and potential combinations thereof; the anticipated advantages, potential performance characteristics, and potential value proposition of PharmaPatch for peptide delivery (including potential convenience, adherence, and controlled delivery profiles); the Company's staged research and development plans, timelines, and expected next steps, including formulation work, patch-engineering optimization, preclinical evaluation, manufacturing and scale-up assessment, and intellectual property strategy; the potential size, growth, and commercial opportunity of peptide therapeutics markets; the Company's ability to pursue and realize strategic partnerships, collaborations, or other transactions; and the Company's expectations regarding regulatory and policy developments in the United States, including any potential changes to the regulatory status, oversight, or accessibility of certain peptides and the timing of any related regulatory announcements.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding: the technical feasibility of formulating and delivering peptides through the PharmaPatch platform; the availability and performance of third-party service providers and suppliers; the ability to protect and enforce intellectual property; the availability of capital and resources to advance development activities; the relevance and reliability of third-party market data and estimates; and the evolution of regulatory, policy, and enforcement priorities in the United States and other jurisdictions. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: scientific and technical risks inherent in early-stage research and development; formulation and stability challenges; uncertainty in achieving desired delivery, pharmacokinetic, or performance outcomes; the risk that preclinical results may not be predictive of future results; manufacturing development and scale-up risks; quality and supply chain constraints; reliance on third parties; intellectual property risks, including the ability to obtain, maintain, and enforce patent and other protections and the risk of third-party infringement claims; competition and technological change; market acceptance and adoption risks; changes in applicable laws, regulations, policies, and regulatory interpretations, including those related to peptides, compounding, and FDA oversight; and general economic, market, financing, and geopolitical conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Additional risk factors are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended November 30, 2025, dated January 29, 2026, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

Footnotes / Sources

