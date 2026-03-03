Issuer: BEX Mauritius Block Exchange
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
MAURITIUS - Following the landmark announcement by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) regarding its plans to launch a blockchain-based platform for 24/7 trading of tokenized securities, BEX Mauritius Block Exchange (BEX), the world's first regulated 24/7 direct-access security token exchange, has issued a statement welcoming the "Goliath" of Wall Street to the digital frontier.
The NYSE's recent move signals a fundamental shift in global capital markets, confirming that the future of finance is on-chain, instant, and operational 24/7. For BEX, which has been operational since 2023 under the regulation of the Financial Services Commission (FSC) Mauritius, the entry of traditional financial giants is the ultimate market validation.
"While the world's largest exchanges are now beginning to navigate the transition to tokenization, BEX has already spent years building the infrastructure and regulatory framework to make this a reality for global investors today," said Milena Popovic, interim CEO at BEX. "We welcome the NYSE to the space. Their entry proves that our vision of a 24/7, intermediary-free, regulated security token ecosystem was not just the right path, but the only path forward for modern finance."
The "First Mover" Advantage
While traditional exchanges are currently seeking regulatory approvals and developing "pilot programs," BEX is already an active, regulated venue (License No: GB22200392) where:
Bridging the Gap for Global Issuers
The tokenization market is projected to reach $30 trillion by 2034. While the NYSE focuses on U.S.-listed equities and ETFs, BEX remains the primary destination for small, medium, and large-cap companies globally who wish to tokenize their shares directly and access a borderless pool of capital.
"The 'David vs. Goliath' narrative in finance is changing," added Milena Popovic. "David didn't just beat Goliath; he was faster and more precise. BEX offers the same regulatory rigor as the giants, but with the agility of a native digital platform. We are not just preparing for the future; we are already operating in it."
For more information on listing or trading on the world's first regulated active security token exchange, visit www.bex.global.
About BEX Global
BEX Mauritius Block Exchange (BEX) is the world's first regulated active security token trading platform providing retail users and corporate issuers from around the world with 24/7 direct access to security token trading without intermediaries. Regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) Mauritius (License: GB22200392), BEX is dedicated to democratizing access to capital markets through transparency, security, and blockchain innovation.
Media Contact:
media@bex.global
www.bex.global
Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.