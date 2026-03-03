Issuer: BEX Mauritius Block Exchange / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

BEX Global Welcomes NYSE into the 24/7 Tokenized Era: "Validation of the Vision We Pioneered"



MAURITIUS - Following the landmark announcement by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) regarding its plans to launch a blockchain-based platform for 24/7 trading of tokenized securities, BEX Mauritius Block Exchange (BEX), the world's first regulated 24/7 direct-access security token exchange, has issued a statement welcoming the "Goliath" of Wall Street to the digital frontier. The NYSE's recent move signals a fundamental shift in global capital markets, confirming that the future of finance is on-chain, instant, and operational 24/7. For BEX, which has been operational since 2023 under the regulation of the Financial Services Commission (FSC) Mauritius, the entry of traditional financial giants is the ultimate market validation. "While the world's largest exchanges are now beginning to navigate the transition to tokenization, BEX has already spent years building the infrastructure and regulatory framework to make this a reality for global investors today," said Milena Popovic, interim CEO at BEX. "We welcome the NYSE to the space. Their entry proves that our vision of a 24/7, intermediary-free, regulated security token ecosystem was not just the right path, but the only path forward for modern finance." The "First Mover" Advantage While traditional exchanges are currently seeking regulatory approvals and developing "pilot programs," BEX is already an active, regulated venue (License No: GB22200392) where: 24/7 Trading is the Norm : BEX users have been trading digital securities around the clock for years, independent of traditional "market hours."

BEX users have been trading digital securities around the clock for years, independent of traditional "market hours." Direct Access : Unlike traditional models that rely on layers of broker-dealers, BEX provides retail users with direct access to the exchange, reducing costs and friction.

Unlike traditional models that rely on layers of broker-dealers, BEX provides retail users with direct access to the exchange, reducing costs and friction. Operational Now: While the industry giants project 2026 and 2027 launch dates, BEX is already onboarding global issuers and providing liquidity for Real World Assets (RWA). Bridging the Gap for Global Issuers The tokenization market is projected to reach $30 trillion by 2034. While the NYSE focuses on U.S.-listed equities and ETFs, BEX remains the primary destination for small, medium, and large-cap companies globally who wish to tokenize their shares directly and access a borderless pool of capital. "The 'David vs. Goliath' narrative in finance is changing," added Milena Popovic. "David didn't just beat Goliath; he was faster and more precise. BEX offers the same regulatory rigor as the giants, but with the agility of a native digital platform. We are not just preparing for the future; we are already operating in it." For more information on listing or trading on the world's first regulated active security token exchange, visit www.bex.global.

About BEX Global BEX Mauritius Block Exchange (BEX) is the world's first regulated active security token trading platform providing retail users and corporate issuers from around the world with 24/7 direct access to security token trading without intermediaries. Regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) Mauritius (License: GB22200392), BEX is dedicated to democratizing access to capital markets through transparency, security, and blockchain innovation. Media Contact: media@bex.global www.bex.global



