News summary:

Rural electric co-op needed a scalable, easy-to-manage network with transparent pricing, real-time insights and faster troubleshooting

Adtran's fiber access, Wi-Fi and cloud management technology supports expansion into underserved areas and rapid fault resolution

Solution delivers 20-30% cost savings, improved subscriber experience and greater operational efficiency

Adtran today announced that Jackson County REMC is transforming its broadband network with Adtran technology to help close the digital divide and bring faster, more reliable connectivity to homes, businesses and farms across southern Indiana. The member-owned electric co-op selected Adtran for its transparent approach and collaborative partnership, moving away from restrictive models that added complexity and cost. The integrated solution combines fiber access, AI-driven Mosaic One SaaS and Intellifi managed Wi-Fi to reduce truck rolls and lower operating expenses by up to 30%. This empowers Jackson County REMC to provide a superior experience for more than 13,500 broadband subscribers across its 10-county service area. It also expands access to online services and creates new opportunities for education, healthcare and economic growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260303382581/en/

Adtran's networking technology is helping Jackson County REMC drive high-speed connectivity to rural communities and close Indiana's digital divide.

"Adtran's transparency and responsiveness gave us confidence from the start. We know exactly what we're paying for, without hidden charges or surprises, and that makes a big difference," said Ben Conner, VP of technology and network operations at Jackson County REMC. "Keeping our members connected means solving problems quickly and avoiding unnecessary visits. This solution provides the insight we need to manage our network and member experience more effectively. With Intellifimanaged Wi-Fi, we can diagnose issues remotely through an intuitive, user-friendly interface even spotting, in the first week, that a gateway was overheating because it was perched on a potpourri warmer! Together, these capabilities have helped us cut truck rolls, boost ARPU and reinvest savings back into the community."

Jackson County REMC's network upgrade combines Adtran's fiber access platform, managed Wi-Fi technology and cloud-based software to deliver multigigabit fiber services across some of Indiana's most sparsely populated communities. In-home connectivity is strengthened with Adtran's Wi-Fi 7 service delivery gateways, while the Intellifi platform offers real-time performance data and insights that help technicians resolve issues remotely. Cloud-based Mosaic One software, including Mosaic One Care and Mosaic One Promote, simplifies service management and subscriber engagement from a single dashboard. This combination creates an open, software-defined network that scales easily, streamlines operations and enhances the overall customer experience driving higher revenue per connection and reducing costly on-site visits across the co-op's rural footprint.

"Connecting rural communities requires networks that are dependable, scalable and easy to manage. Our solution enables Jackson County REMC to deliver multigigabit fiber and managed Wi-Fi across some of Indiana's most digitally isolated areas," commented Jeremy Harris, VP of North America sales at Adtran. "With a pay-as-you-grow model, the co-op can expand without over-investing, while cloud intelligence and advanced services boost efficiency and minimize opex. At Adtran, we believe in close collaboration and a clear, consistent approach to pricing. That clarity makes planning predictable and avoids unexpected costs, helping Jackson County REMC give families, farms and local businesses the online access they need to thrive."

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the majority shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

Published by

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

www.adtran.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260303382581/en/

Contacts:

For media

Gareth Spence

+44 1904 699 358

public.relations@adtran.com

For investors

Peter Schuman

+1 256 963 6305

investor.relations@adtran.com