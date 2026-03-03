Save the dates in Dallas, London, and Singapore!

Learn from global leaders about the evolving intersection of AI, enterprise transformation and quality engineering

Book now to benefit from early bird pricing!

Tricentis, a global leader in agentic quality engineering, has announced the expansion of Tricentis Transform, its premier flagship industry event series, with 2026 stops now including America, Europe and Asia.

Spanning three global innovation hubs Dallas, London, and Singapore this international conference series will spotlight the future of agentic quality engineering and redefine how organizations accelerate time to value by building, testing, and delivering software at the speed of AI. Transform will feature an impressive lineup of industry experts, analysts, Tricentis executives, customers, and celebrity keynotes, as well as a variety of engaging small group sessions designed to inspire new ideas and approaches. With unparalleled networking opportunities, high-energy entertainment, and a celebration honoring industry award winners, each event will offer inspiration, innovation, and impact.

Hosted at three iconic, world-class venues, CIOs and quality engineering leaders from some of the largest enterprises around the world will have access to immersive experiences that bring together the brightest minds in the field to exchange bold ideas, tackle business challenges, and shape the future of software excellence in today's increasingly AI-driven environment.

Save the following dates for Tricentis Transform 2026:

Americas: Transform Dallas Arlington Convention Center August 19-20

Transform Dallas Arlington Convention Center August 19-20 Asia Pacific (APAC) : Transform Singapore Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre September 16-17

: Transform Singapore Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre September 16-17 Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA): Transform London Tobacco Dock October 21-22

Early bird pricing:

Attendees can save 50% on the ticket price by registering before the following dates:

Americas: Transform Dallas: June 26 (register here)

Transform Dallas: (register here) APAC: Transform Singapore: July 24 (register here)

Transform Singapore: (register here) EMEA: Transform London: August 28 (register here)

In addition, when buying three or more tickets, Tricentis is offering an additional 30% off this early bird pricing.

"The overwhelming response to our 2025 events made it clear that Tricentis Transform is far more than just a conference it's where industry experts, CIOs and quality engineers come together to shape the future of the industry," said Kevin Thompson, CEO of Tricentis. "As we look to 2026, the rapidly accelerating adoption and impact of AI is driving an urgent need for enterprises to manage risk and optimize performance across large, complex application environments where AI-driven innovation requires AI-powered quality engineering."

Agenda:

Attendees can expect to hear from industry leaders and experts on a variety of topics related to the evolution of quality from manual execution and siloed tools toward an AI-driven workforce where coordinated agents continuously create, execute, analyze, and validate software across the software development lifecycle with built-in governance and human oversight. Tricentis Transform is a singularly unique industry event for CIOs and quality engineering leaders to collaborate, innovate and build powerful networks that extend far beyond the event itself.

Detailed information and the latest updates are available at each regional event website:

Americas: Transform Dallas

Transform Dallas APAC: Transform Singapore

Transform Singapore EMEA: Transform London

Additional resources:

Website : Watch Tricentis Transform 2025 on demand

: Watch Tricentis Transform 2025 on demand Press release : Tricentis Named a Leader in Autonomous Testing Platforms Report by Independent Research Firm

: Tricentis Named a Leader in Autonomous Testing Platforms Report by Independent Research Firm Press release : Tricentis Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI-Augmented Software Testing Tools

: Tricentis Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI-Augmented Software Testing Tools Website: Industry-first enterprise agentic AI, built on industry-leading test automation

About Tricentis

Tricentis is a global leader in agentic quality engineering. The Tricentis agentic quality engineering platform leverages the power of AI and decades of Tricentis technology and expertise to provide a new and fundamentally different way to ensure software quality across large and complex enterprise application environments. An approach that's totally automated, fully codeless, and intelligently driven by AI. It addresses both agile development and complex enterprise apps, enabling enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by dramatically increasing software release speed, reducing costs, and improving software quality. Widely credited for reinventing software testing for DevOps, cloud, and enterprise applications, Tricentis has been recognized as a leader by all major industry analysts, including Forrester, Gartner, and IDC. Tricentis has more than 3,000 customers, including some of the globe's most respected brands such as Experian, T-Mobile, Jaguar Land Rover, Allianz, Telstra, Dolby, and VodafoneZiggo. To learn more, visit www.tricentis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260303502168/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Courtney Cantwell

c.cantwell@tricentis.com