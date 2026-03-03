AI-powered fan companion agent surfaces insights on F1's new 2026 technical regulations

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the world's #1 AI CRM, and Formula 1 (NASDAQ: FWONA, FWONK, LLYVA, LLYVK), the world's most popular annual sporting series, today announced the launch of a new fan companion agent to scale and personalize engagement for F1's 827 million global fans.

Developed as part of the multi-year partnership extension between Salesforce and Formula 1, the new agent will initially be available on F1.com and act as a vital tool to provide fans with 24/7 education on the new 2026 regulations. The Agentforce-powered companion will draw on trusted F1 sources to provide clear and accessible responses to queries regarding the updated technical regulations. It will also monitor trending questions and themes to provide fans with valuable insights.

With 43% of F1 fans under 35, the fan companion agent is an essential bridge for F1's global audience as it brings in a younger demographic looking for entirely new ways to engage. This marks the next phase of F1's Agentforce 360 deployment Salesforce's complete portfolio of products that brings humans, customer data, and AI agents together on a deeply unified platform across its digital ecosystem, as the organization continues its transformation into an Agentic Enterprise.

Looking ahead, both Formula 1 and Salesforce will collaborate to develop the agent and enhance the F1 fan experience across its ecosystem. With Agentforce already helping scale and improve support across the fan experience, fans can anticipate additional features that will make the agent a unique and central part of their F1 journey.

Fueling the Foundation with Agentforce 360

Building on this momentum, the fan companion agent scales the groundwork already in place to help F1's employees transform fan engagement. Agentforce 360 currently helps resolve fans' routine issues, such as login or streaming problems, with 80% of queries being handled within four hours and reducing chat handling times by 30%. Data 360 consolidates data from over 100 sources to create unified fan profiles, allowing Agentforce to analyze information in real time, determine the next best actions, and respond to customers more effectively.

With Agentforce Service integration, agents help F1's human customer service team generate quick replies, reducing average response times by 80%. Agentforce Marketing has increased overall click-through rates by 22% with AI-recommended content, helping F1's marketing team create a more targeted fan experience while also helping distribute internal and external communications. F1's commercial partnerships team implemented Agentforce Sales to track deals and activate audience data to pitch to potential sponsors. F1 uses Slack for employees to connect more quickly and streamline communications, leveraging it for real-time communications to produce live broadcasts.

Accelerating Together: Expanding the Partnership

The extended partnership also enhances Salesforce's trackside and hospitality presence throughout the F1 calendar delivering world-class experiences for customers, partners, and fans at Grand Prix events around the globe. Salesforce will continue as an Official Partner of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix and expand its support to F1 Academy, reinforcing both companies' shared commitment to diversity, inclusion, and the next generation of talent in motorsport.

"Our fans are the heart of everything we do, and as Formula 1 continues to grow globally, we are constantly looking for innovative ways to bring them closer to the sport 365 days a year. In Salesforce, we have found a perfect partner who shares our dedication in using world-class technology to connect fans and improve the way they consume the sport," said Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer of Formula 1. "The new fan agent will be a vital tool as we embark on the next chapter of Formula 1 with the introduction of the new regulations and marks another step forward in creating the best fan experience both on and off track."

"Formula 1 runs on precision and with Agentforce, we've already seen how unifying data, agents, and human teams has transformed the way F1 engages its fans," said Patrick Stokes, CMO of Salesforce. "This expansion builds on that success, extending intelligent fan experiences across its global audience of 827 million. F1 is demonstrating what it means to run as an Agentic Enterprise and turn AI into real impact."

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size become Agentic Enterprises integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.

About Formula 1

Formula 1 racing began in 1950 and is the world's most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world's most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1 and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship. Formula 1 is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: FWONA, FWONK, LLYVA, LLYVK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB, and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.

