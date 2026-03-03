IMG Saxony-Anhalt: Saxony-Anhalt at ITB 2026: World Heritage, Change and New Perspectives

At ITB 2026, Saxony-Anhalt will show on the international stage what the travel destination stands for: for world-class World Heritage sites, lively cities, strong regions - and for stories that touch. Between cultural depth, scenic expanse and creative future, a multifaceted picture of a country that preserves tradition and shapes change unfolds.

MAGDEBURG, Germany, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The prelude is Quedlinburg - a World Heritage city with a soul. "Three days, three friends, one new love" tells of cobblestones, half-timbered idyll and the magic of the Harz Mountains. Here you can feel why Quedlinburg is more than a destination: a place to fall in love with. This perspective is complemented by curated recommendations such as the "5 Places of Happiness" and "11 Discoveries", which show how diverse history, nature and lifestyle are condensed here.

With the gradual reopening of the Stiftsberg, Quedlinburg is simultaneously opening a new chapter. The castle, collegiate church, and cathedral treasury can be experienced anew as a cohesive cultural space - the heart and crown of the UNESCO World Heritage site. The contribution "Happy End on the Stiftsberg" combines history, strong female figures, and European history into a powerful signal for the future for the entire region.

Dessau will also set an accent with international radiance in 2026. The exhibition "Bakelite | Glaze | Color" at the Bauhaus Museum honors donations from around the world and opens a new perspective on 100 years of Bauhaus in Dessau. The anniversary "To the Substance" reminds us that Saxony-Anhalt is one of the central places of modernity, a cultural heritage that still serves as inspiration today.

Tangermünde, the "most beautiful small town in Germany," leads into the Altmark and to the Elbe. Brick Gothic, the Imperial Palace, and new experiential formats such as the Whispering Alleys combine history with contemporary staging. The report shows how authenticity and tourist quality come together.

Weißenfels, on the other hand, surprises with Baroque splendor, musical history, and creative perspectives. Neu-Augustusburg Castle, the Shoe Museum, and the Heinrich Schütz House tell of cultural depth - while new impulses and regional culinary spots position the town as a hidden gem between the Saale and the big city.

Zeitz is exemplary of transformation. Between Moritzburg Castle, underground passages, Posa Monastery, and innovative places of the future such as the Digitalization Center, the image of a city in transition emerges. Here, structural change is not only discussed but also made tangible.

Magdeburg looks ahead with the Festival of Modernity 2027. One hundred years after the great breakthroughs of the 1920s, the state capital once again becomes a laboratory for architecture, art, and societal debates. The festival bridges the gap between Bauhaus tradition, urban development, and international cultural presence - a future project with radiance extending far beyond Saxony-Anhalt.

Last but not least, Saxony-Anhalt also takes the culinary spotlight. Whether it's gourmet finders, the Heimatgenuss initiative, award-winning "Culinary Stars," or creative gastronomy between Altmark, Harz, and Saale-Unstrut - the contributions show a region that combines regional identity with quality and a spirit of innovation. Here, origin, craftsmanship, and values can be tasted.

By ITB 2026, all of this comes together into a clear picture: Saxony-Anhalt is a land of world heritage, modernity, and new perspectives. A travel destination that combines cultural substance, regional diversity, and future energy in a special density - and it is exactly in this that it finds its strength.

