CORAS.ai Reaffirms Secure, Multi-Model AI Access for Federal and Defense Missions

Company underscores commitment to trusted model choice, mission continuity, and secure AI flexibility across high-assurance environments

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / CORAS.ai, in response to recent changes affecting access to certain AI technologies across federal agencies, reaffirmed today its commitment to providing secure, flexible, and mission-ready multi-model AI access for defense and civilian government customers.

CORAS.ai is fully operational in IL 4/5 (also FedRAMP High, NIPR/SIPR, and other trusted environments), designed to support advanced decision-making, workflow acceleration, and audit-traceable execution across portfolio, program, and mission environments. At a time when federal agencies are reassessing AI options, CORAS.ai remains focused on delivering trusted model choice and access, with secure orchestration and agents.

"Recent market changes reinforce why federal and defense customers need secure, flexible access to AI that is not dependent on any single model provider," said Ajay Patel, Chief AI Officer at CORAS.ai. "As a leading AI-native decision intelligence platform trusted across the Department of War, CORAS.ai reaffirms its commitment to delivering secure, multi-model AI capabilities within its FedRAMP High and IL 4/5 certified environments, empowering agencies with choice and flexibility for advanced mission needs. Our platform is architected to integrate diverse frontier models and intelligent automation to enhance decision speed, transparency, and accountability, ensuring that defense and civilian leaders can access the right AI tools to meet mission demands securely and responsibly. We will continue to expand model support and give federal customers the trusted, high-assurance AI options they require to drive operational success across portfolio, program, and execution domains."

CORAS.ai believes the future of government AI will require both innovation and optionality. Fully operational in the DoW, CORAS.ai is already advancing a multi-model strategy; ensuring customers can adapt to policy, procurement, and market shifts while maintaining access to enterprise-grade AI aligned with mission outcomes.

CORAS.ai is built to provide agencies with data orchestration, exponential productivity in digital workforces, and preserved access to trusted AI capabilities in secure operational settings. CORAS.ai supports multiple frontier models and intelligent automation within high-assurance environments, giving government leaders greater flexibility to align AI tools to mission requirements, security standards, and operational constraints.

Through its IL5 Agentic AI decision intelligence platform, CORAS.ai enables agencies to integrate AI into operational workflows with greater transparency, governance, and control. This includes support for mission execution, planning, reporting, and decision support in environments where security, explainability, and continuity are essential.

For federal leaders navigating a rapidly evolving AI landscape, CORAS.ai remains committed to one core principle: secure access to the right AI capabilities, in the right environment, for the right mission.

About CORAS.ai: CORAS.ai is an AI-native decision intelligence platform built for government and defense missions and is fully operational in government environments at IL5 and FedRAMP High, including NIPR and SIPR. CORAS.ai enables organizations to accelerate decision-making, improve execution, and deploy trusted AI across portfolio, program, and operational domains. Its Agentic Agent, GARY, offers profound ROI and 10-50x productivity. Agencies can acquire CORAS and GARY through GSA, NASA SEWP, SBIR Phase III, Tradewinds AI Marketplace, Carahsoft, and AWS partner channels. Learn more at www.coras.ai.

