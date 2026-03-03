Charm Security and Curql Launch National Member Protection Initiative to Advance AI-Driven Scam Protection in Credit Unions

Landmark initiative debuts during FTC National Consumer Protection Week, uniting forward-leaning credit unions to lead the next era of AI-driven member protection

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / Charm Security, the company building the Agentic Workforce for scam, fraud and cybercrime prevention and resolution, and Curql Collective, the leading credit union strategic investment collective backed by 160+ top U.S. credit unions, today announced the launch of the National Member Protection Initiative (NMPI) - a first-of-its-kind industry effort designed to bring AI directly into how credit unions protect their members from scams and fraud.

Launching during the Federal Trade Commission's National Consumer Protection Week, NMPI spotlights credit unions taking a proactive leadership role in protecting their members from scams and fraud. Five credit unions are participating in the inaugural cohort, including InTouch Credit Union, Lake Trust Credit Union, Elements Financial, ORNL Federal Credit Union, and Altra Federal Credit Union, and will be leveraging Charm Security's Agentic AI workforce. The initiative reflects a broader shift across financial institutions, moving beyond detection toward AI-driven prevention, intervention, and resolution.

A New Standard for Member Protection in the AI Era

Fraud is no longer just a transactional problem - it has become a human-centric attack that exploits trust, urgency, and emotion. In fact, a 2025 State of Scams USA report found that nearly 7 in 10 Americans were targeted by scams, resulting in an estimated $64 billion in losses, underscoring the urgent need for new approaches to member protection. NMPI was created to help credit unions lead the industry forward by leveraging AI to augment traditional fraud professionals and empower frontline teams to better protect members.

Through the initiative, participating credit unions will collaborate with peers and gain hands-on exposure to advanced AI agents from Charm Security, enabling real-world evaluation of how AI-driven approaches can strengthen member protection, reduce loss, and preserve trust.

"Credit unions are on the front lines of protecting people", said Roy Zur, Co-Founder and CEO of Charm Security. "NMPI brings AI into high-risk moments, where it matters most: helping institutions understand human context, intervene earlier, and protect members before financial and emotional damage occurs."

Credit Unions Leading, Not Reacting

Charm, in collaboration with Curql launched NMPI to help credit unions move faster, together, on issues that directly impact members and communities.

"Scams are one of the fastest-growing threats facing credit union members, and the industry can't afford to stand still," said Nick Evens, President and CEO of Curql Collective. "The National Member Protection Initiative puts credit unions in the driver's seat, brings them early access to AI capabilities, fosters collaboration, and sets a higher bar for what member protection should look like in the digital age."

By participating in NMPI, credit unions signal a clear commitment to innovation, consumer protection, and responsible adoption of AI in financial services.

Credit Union Voice

"Protecting our members from scams and fraud is a critical part of how we serve our communities," said Kent Lugrand, President & CEO of InTouch Credit Union. "By joining the National Member Protection Initiative led by Charm Security, we're working alongside other credit unions to safeguard member information and financial well-being." Diana Romsek, AVP, Loss Mitigation and Risk Management at Lake Trust Credit Union, added, "Lake Trust is committed to layered, innovative fraud prevention strategies, and we look forward to collaborating through NMPI to further strengthen how we protect our members, assets, and reputation." Crystal Clark, Fraud Department Manager, Altra Federal Credit Union, shared, "As scams continue to grow more sophisticated, Altra is focused on understanding new ways to support and protect our members. Participating in this initiative gives us an opportunity to learn, collaborate, and evaluate potential approaches to member protection."

About the National Member Protection Initiative (NMPI)

The National Member Protection Initiative is a collaborative industry program designed to help credit unions advance AI-driven approaches to scam and fraud prevention. Launching during FTC National Consumer Protection Week, NMPI highlights credit unions that are stepping forward to lead the next chapter of member protection.

About Charm Security

Charm Security builds the Agentic AI Workforce for scam, fraud, and cybercrime prevention and resolution. Charm's AI agents combine fraud and security expertise with behavioral psychology and a deep understanding of human vulnerabilities and exploit techniques to guide real-time prevention, intervention, and resolution in high-risk moments. Acting as expert teammates to fraud, financial crime, security, and customer-facing teams, Charm helps institutions reduce losses and operational costs while improving decision quality, speed, and overall effectiveness. www.charmsecurity.com

About Curql Collective

Curql is a collective of 160+ credit unions jointly investing in fintech, bringing timely solutions to the credit union industry. With a portfolio of 50+ fintech partners, Curql ensures that technology is designed specifically for credit unions, allowing them to better serve their members and

remain competitive. www.curql.com

