Ameriwest Critical Metals Engages APEX Geoscience Ltd. to Advance Its Bornite Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc. (CSE:AWCM)(OTC PINK:AWLIF)(FSE:5HV) ("Ameriwest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a professional services contract with APEX Geoscience Ltd. ("APEX") to provide geological consulting services for the Company's 100% owned Bornite Copper-Gold-Silver Project in Oregon (the "Bornite Project").

Engagement of APEX Geoscience Ltd.

The engagement of APEX represents a key step in executing the Company's previously announced 2026 exploration objectives at the Bornite Project, which include compiling historic data, constructing a 3D geological model, advancing drill targeting, and ultimately preparing a NI 43-101 compliant technical report and mineral resource estimate.

"Engaging APEX Geoscience is a key step in advancing the Bornite Project toward modern resource evaluation," stated David Watkinson, the CEO of Ameriwest. "Our work will begin with securing and re-assaying historical drill core, which is particularly significant as access to this material allows us to validate and upgrade the historic dataset using modern QA/QC standards. With APEX leading data compilation and 3D modelling, we are well positioned to refine drill targets and systematically move the project toward a maiden NI 43-101 compliant resource."

APEX will undertake a phased work program in support of exploration planning, permitting, and potential mineral resource evaluation at the Bornite Project.

Phase 1 - Data Compilation and Preliminary Geological Model

APEX will digitize, compile, and validate available historical drilling and exploration data and develop a preliminary geological model to guide proposed drilling and permitting. As previously disclosed by the Company, certain historical datasets are incomplete, and re-logging of available core (once retrieved and secured) may be recommended.

This phase directly aligns with Ameriwest's stated Q1-Q2 2026 objectives of building an internal 3D geological model and modernizing the historic dataset to support drill planning.

Figure 1. Bornite Project - Historical Drill Cores

Phase 2 - Geological / Conceptual Block Model and Drill Optimization

Subject to completion of Phase 1 and the Company approval, APEX will prepare a preliminary block model to define a high-level exploration target and optimize drill hole planning for a proposed 2026 drill program. This work is intended for internal planning purposes and will not constitute a formal mineral resource estimate.

This work is expected to support Ameriwest's objective of confirming and extending historic results using modern QA/QC protocols and advancing toward a maiden NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource.

Phase 3 - Technical Reporting

At the direction of the Company, APEX may prepare a technical report on Ameriwest's behalf and conduct a Qualified Person site visit to the Bornite Project. The scope of APEX's responsibility may range from an introductory geological report to a maiden Mineral Resource Technical Report.

About APEX Geoscience Ltd.

APEX is a full-service, independent geological consulting firm that provides integrated exploration support to the mineral exploration and mining industry, including project implementation and management, geological and geophysical field services, geological interpretation and reporting, and mineral resource estimation and geostatistical services. APEX operates globally (including work across more than 35 countries) and maintains offices in Edmonton (head office) and Vancouver, Canada, as well as Perth, Western Australia.

Engagement of GRA Enterprises Inc. (National Inflation Association)

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into a consulting agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 2, 2026, with GRA Enterprises Inc., operating as the National Inflation Association ("GRA"), to provide communication and marketing services intended to increase investor awareness of Ameriwest's activities. During the term of the Agreement, GRA will provide distribution and exposure of the Company's activities through its Inflation.us email distribution lists, website and blog, including the dissemination of email alerts and reports regarding the Company and its developments, highlighting the Company's share structure and market capitalization, distributing interviews and news, providing technical updates, and building visibility and excitement around the Company's catalysts and developments.

The Agreement is for a term of 12 months. In consideration for GRA's services, the Company will pay GRA an aggregate fee of USD$100,000, with the first USD$50,000 payable upon the execution of the Agreement and the USD$50,000 balance payable within six (6) months. The Company retains final editorial control over all content and materials prepared or distributed by GRA on the Company's behalf. The engagement is subject to applicable securities laws and Canadian Securities Exchange policies, including required advertising disclosures.

The Company will not issue any securities or options to purchase securities to GRA as compensation for its services under the Agreement. The contact person for GRA is Gerard Adams. Mr. Adams personally holds 240,000 common shares of the Company and 240,000 common share purchase warrants. The contact information for GRA is: GRA Enterprises Inc. (dba National Inflation Association), 112 Camp Lane, Mooresville, NC 28117; email: ga@gerardadams.com

Qualified Person Statement

David Watkinson, P.Eng., a non-independent qualified person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Watkinson is the CEO and a director of Ameriwest.

About Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc.

Ameriwest is an exploration company focused on identifying and acquiring strategic critical mineral projects for exploration and resource development. The Company is currently advancing its Bornite copper-gold-silver property in Oregon, its Xeno rare earth property in British Columbia and its Thompson Valley lithium clay property in Arizona. Ameriwest also owns a lithium clay property in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and is in the process of optioning its Railroad Valley lithium brine property in Nevada to Pure Energy Minerals Limited.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

David Watkinson

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact:

Ameriwest Critical Metals Inc.

Tel: (416) 918-6785

Email: info@ameriwestcriticalmetals.com

