Black Book Research: Black Book Releases 2026 PAIR Benchmark Ahead of HIMSS26, Quantifying "Last-Mile" Prior Authorization and Interoperability Readiness Across Payers, Providers, and Vendors

PAIR Benchmark scores overall readiness at 58/100, with ~35-40% provider-side manual fallback and only ~20% reporting SLO-grade monitoring and runbooks.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / Black Book Market Research today announced the release of its 2026 Prior Authorization & Interoperability Readiness Benchmark (PAIR), a multi-stakeholder benchmark designed to measure whether healthcare organizations can operate modern prior authorization and interoperability workflows reliably at scale-not simply connect systems or declare standards alignment-just ahead of HIMSS26 (March 9-12, 2026).

PAIR introduces a 0-100 readiness score, five pillar subscores, and maturity tiers (Foundational - Leading) to help payers, providers, and enabling vendors compare real-world production readiness under the conditions that consistently break the happy path: incomplete documentation, policy variability, semantic friction, endpoint instability, and exception-heavy workflows.

"2026 is the year interoperability and prior authorization modernization move from roadmap discussion to production accountability," said Black Book's research spokesperson Kat Johnson. "PAIR benchmarks the operational layer: exception handling, telemetry, ownership, and end-to-end workflow reliability-because the 'last mile' is where patient delays, staff burnout, and revenue disruption accumulate."

Study Scope and Methodology

The 2026 PAIR Benchmark is based on a cross-sectional, online, pre-HIMSS26 benchmark survey (n=200) spanning:

Providers (50%) Payers (35%) Vendors/Intermediaries (15%)

PAIR is intentionally operator-weighted to reflect implementation and production operations realities, not only strategy or procurement intent.

What's New: Benchmark Innovations

PAIR is designed to reduce "feature theater" by scoring production execution, not marketing claims. Key innovations include:

Operational readiness scoring (0-100) plus maturity tiering to enable consistent benchmarking across stakeholders

A five-pillar model (20 points each) emphasizing execution discipline:

Compliance readiness, Workflow operationalization. Interoperability usability. Reliability & observability and Governance & accountability

A "last mile of real life" lens, measuring what happens when workflows encounter missing evidence, policy mismatch, or degraded endpoints, and whether processes remain digital or revert to manual channels

A vendor evaluation approach based on respondent-attributed operational KPIs (not vendor claims), with guardrails including minimum sample thresholds and tiering rather than forced ordinal ranking

A practical HIMSS26 Field Guide featuring five show-floor proof points, a 90-day action plan, and a standardized booth interview worksheet for structured due diligence

Headline Findings and Key Stats

The 2026 PAIR results indicate a market in mid-maturity transition: measurable progress exists, but production-grade reliability remains uneven.

PAIR Readiness (0-100): Overall ecosystem:58.0 Providers:44.3 Payers:62.7 Vendors/Intermediaries:67.1

Maturity Tier Distribution (Overall) Foundational: 8% Developing: 44% Operational: 28% Advanced: 16% Leading: 4%

Operational Signals Defining the Readiness Gap

Provider-side manual fallback remains ~35-40%, indicating exceptions and evidence gaps still push a substantial share of volume out of digital channels.

Only ~20% report SLO-grade API monitoring and runbooks, signaling that observability and incident discipline remain underbuilt for critical path workflows.

Top Barriers to Readiness (Respondents selected top 3)

Missing/unclear clinical documentation: 52%

Policy variability / requirements drift: 47%

Exception-handling rework: 41%

Endpoint reliability / downtime: 38%

Semantic mapping burden: 35%

What's Inside the 2026 PAIR Benchmark Report

The PAIR report is designed as both a market read and an operator's playbook for 2026 execution. Contents include:

1. Study design, respondent mix, scoring model, and maturity tiers

2.Segment comparisons (payer vs provider vs vendor/intermediary) with implications for operating model design

3.Market findings tied to common production failure modes (exception loops, evidence gaps, semantic alignment friction, endpoint instability, unclear ownership)

4.Vendor evaluation framework based on respondent-attributed operational KPIs, with publication guardrails

The full PDF report can be downloaded at no cost to industry stakeholders under the Reports tab at https://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

Vendors and Organizations Highlighted for HIMSS26 Attendees*

Black Book's PAIR-aligned HIMSS26 callouts identify vendors and organizations attendees can use to validate "production-grade" claims with last-mile proof points. Inclusion is provided for industry context and attendee planning; it does not constitute endorsement or ranking.

PAIR-aligned exhibitor callouts include (with HIMSS 26 booth numbers as listed in the report):

Surescripts (1139)

CoverMyMeds (1422)

Availity (MP11554)

Epic (12713)

Oracle Health and Life Sciences (4022)

InterSystems (222)

Google (Google Cloud) (3507)

Salesforce (MuleSoft) (2522)

Trisotech (10018-31)

Waystar (4622)

eHealth Exchange (MP11552)

HL7 (Interop+Smart Pavilion) (12517)

HL7 Da Vinci Project (12620)

*HIMSS26 DETAILS (for planners)

Event: HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition (HIMSS26) Dates: Monday-Thursday, March 9-12, 2026

Location/Venue: Venetian Expo & Convention Center, 201 Sands Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89169

Exhibit Hall (public) hours: Tuesday, March 10: 10:00 AM - 5:30 PM Wednesday, March 11: 9:30 AM - 5:30 PM Thursday, March 12: 9:30 AM - 3:00 PM

Official conference site and show information: HIMSSConference.com

A HIMSS26 Field Guide with a consistent show-floor demo script to pressure-test operational readiness:

End-to-end happy path

Exception path (missing evidence / policy mismatch / endpoint errors)

Operational telemetry (errors, latency, drop-offs)

Ownership model (escalation and incident command)

Continuity/downtime mode and recovery

Additional HIMSS26 exhibitors listed in the PAIR HIMSS26 directory include:

1upHealth, AiClaim. Amazon Web Services (AWS). DrFirst. Firely, MCG Health. Microsoft. Optum. XCaliber Health

Notable market participants referenced for ecosystem context (non-exhibitors at HIMSS26):

Carelon Medical Benefits Management. Cohere Health. eviCore (Evernorth). Evolent (including NIA/RadMD pathways). TurningPoint Healthcare Solutions

About Black Book

Black Book is an independent healthcare IT research and benchmarking organization focused on measuring real-world performance, user experience, operational impact, and value delivery across the health technology ecosystem. Black Book's benchmark products are designed to help healthcare leaders make high-stakes decisions with practical clarity: what works in production, what breaks in the last mile, and which operating models consistently drive better outcomes through a vendor agnostic, non-rated resource and individual user benchmark.

The Black Book PAIR Readiness Benchmark is an independent benchmark designed to quantify the operational readiness required to modernize prior authorization and execute payer-provider interoperability reliably at scale. PAIR emphasizes workflow reliability, observability, governance, and usability in addition to compliance awareness-because success depends on operational execution as much as technical standards.

Media/Research Contact: Research@BlackBookMarketResearch.com

Phone: 01.800.863.7590

Website: www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Black Book Research

Prior Auth Q1 2026 Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/black-book-releases-2026-pair-benchmark-ahead-of-himss26-quantifying-1143079