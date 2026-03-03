Kultura Brands, Inc. Establishes Brokerage Account to Support Approved Investment Activities and Potential Share Repurchases

JACKSON, WYOMING / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / Kultura Brands, Inc. (OTCID:LTNC) ("Kultura" or the "Company"), formerly known as Labor Smart, Inc., today announced that it has established a dedicated brokerage account with E*Trade from Morgan Stanley, to facilitate board-approved investment activities, including the potential purchase of its common stock in the open market, subject to applicable securities laws and regulations, including SEC and FINRA requirements, as well as the Company's internal compliance policies.

The establishment of this account enhances the Company's capital markets infrastructure and provides a structured and compliant mechanism for executing authorized transactions. The account enables Kultura to evaluate capital allocation opportunities efficiently while maintaining appropriate governance, documentation, and oversight.

The Company believes this capability strengthens financial flexibility as operational execution advances and reporting metrics continue to develop. Subject to Board authorization and regulatory compliance, the Company may from time to time evaluate share repurchases if management and the Board determine that market conditions and available capital warrant such action. Any such purchases would be conducted in accordance with applicable securities laws, trading policies, and market conditions. There can be no assurance that any repurchases will occur.

Scott Darnell, Chairman of the Board, stated, "Kultura is continuing to build the infrastructure necessary to operate as a disciplined and execution-focused public company. Establishing this brokerage capability provides an additional capital stewardship tool with appropriate controls and governance. I am also encouraged by our operational momentum. The rollout of Adios in Atlanta is fully underway as a team of seven including myself joined RDNC, and we are already seeing trailer reorders happening. Combined with our pace of execution, this progress positions the Company for continued advancement, at a rapid pace. We will release the names of Atlanta store locations as soon as final confirmation is received from RDNC, including confirmation of on-shelf placement and in-store activation."

Brad Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer of Kultura Brands, commented, "This brokerage account represents an important strategic capability as we continue strengthening operational performance and reporting measurable results. As we advance the Company and continue to improve transparency and execution, the ability to evaluate share repurchases in compliance with SEC and FINRA regulations may serve as a disciplined capital allocation tool. Our focus remains on operational execution, responsible governance, and long-term value creation for shareholders."

About Kultura Brands, Inc.

Kultura Brands, Inc. (OTC:LTNC) is a consumer-focused company dedicated to brand development and strategic market expansion. The Company is actively executing rollout initiatives, including the Adios launch in Atlanta and multiple other high-density markets in the coming weeks, with additional updates to follow as milestones are achieved.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding potential share repurchases, capitalization adjustments, future retirement or issuance of shares, operational rollout initiatives, product delivery timelines, financial performance, revenue growth, strategic direction, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may include words such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projects," "predicts," "potential," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions regarding future events and business performance.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various risks and uncertainties, including the Company's ability to meet projected operational targets; market conditions affecting capital allocation decisions; regulatory considerations under SEC, FINRA, and OTC Markets rules; liquidity constraints or capital requirements that may necessitate additional share issuances, reserves, increases in authorized shares, or use of preferred securities; timing of product rollout and customer activation; changes in applicable laws or regulations; risks described in the Company's public disclosures with OTC Markets; and general economic and market conditions. Any potential share repurchases may be made from time to time or not at all at the Company's discretion and are subject to Board authorization, regulatory compliance, market conditions, and capital needs. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

