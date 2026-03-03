Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1.000.000 $ staatliche Förderung - Startet hier Kanadas nächster Lithium-Champion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D3DM | ISIN: US96812F1021 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
02.03.26 | 21:59
2,460 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRIDGER AEROSPACE GROUP HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRIDGER AEROSPACE GROUP HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.03.2026 14:06 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc.: Bridger Aerospace Secures $18.6 Million 5-Year Contract in Alaska for U.S. Department of the Interior

BELGRADE, Mont., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. ("Bridger or "Bridger Aerospace"), (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), one of the nation's largest aerial firefighting companies, today announced that it has secured a five-year multiple-award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract for on-call fixed-wing transportation services in Alaska, supporting personnel and cargo movements for the U.S. Department of Interior (DOI) and other federal agencies on an as-needed basis.

"Our expanded light fixed-wing fleet is ideally suited to meet the needs of the DOI and the State of Alaska, including providing safe and reliable access to remote locations throughout Alaska whenever mission requirements demand," said Sam Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Bridger. "This award is an excellent example of our performance as a trusted partner to our state and federal customers and is expected to increase utilization of our fleet. We stand ready to serve our mission to protect lives, property, and the environment no matter when the call comes in."

The contract effective start date is April 1, 2026 and runs through March 2031. The contract award value of $18.6 million is an estimate and not a guarantee of future revenue.

About Bridger Aerospace
Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation's largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation, as well as internationally. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at https://www.bridgeraerospace.com.

Investor Contact
Alison Ziegler
Darrow Associates
201-220-2678
aziegler@darrowir.com

Media Contact
Devin Johnson
Bridger Aerospace
406-919-5980
d.johnson@bridgeraerospace.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.