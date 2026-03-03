Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.03.2026
WKN: A41YQA | ISIN: VGG3662E1218
NASDAQ
02.03.26 | 21:58
9,425 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
FOUNDER GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Founder Group Limited Regains Compliance with Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Requirement

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founder Group Limited (NASDAQ: FGL) ("FGL" or the "Company") today announced that on February 25, 2026, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") confirming that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Listing Rule").

Nasdaq determined that the closing bid price of the Company's Class A ordinary shares has been at US$1.00 per share or greater. As a result, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

About Founder Group Limited

Founder Group Limited is a pure-play, end-to-end EPCC solutions provider for solar PV facilities in Malaysia. The Company's primary focus is on two key segments: large-scale solar projects and commercial and industrial (C&I) solar projects. The Company's mission is to provide customers with innovative solar installation services, promote eco-friendly resources and achieve carbon-neutrality.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://www.founderenergy.com.my/-

Contact Information:

Founder Group Limited Contact:

Eric Lee
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone +03-3358 5638
Email: ericlee@founderenergy.com.my

Investor Relations Inquiries:
Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC
Scott Powell, President
1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor
New York, New York 10036
Office: (646) 893-5835
Email: info@skylineccg.com


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.