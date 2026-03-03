THC Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Filing of 10-K and Provides Corporate Update

JACKSBORO, Texas, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THC Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC: THCT), a dynamic and growing cannabis company, issued a shareholder update today.

To our valued friends and shareholders,

We hope that this letter finds you well. We at THCT continue to execute our revitalized strategy and are pleased to provide a corporate update, highlighting our achievements to date and our vision for the future.

Corporate Highlights

With the recent acquisitions, we believe the Company's current trading price does not yet reflect the underlying value of our operating businesses and assets. We attribute this disconnect primarily to our Expert Market status. As we complete our filings and return to a fully current reporting position, we expect improved visibility, expanded market access, and more efficient price discovery. Our objective is for the public market valuation to more appropriately align with the Company's operational progress, revenue base, and long-term growth prospects.

To enhance our communication with the investment community, we will be hiring an experienced investor relations firm. This partnership will help us effectively convey our value proposition, growth strategy, and operational achievements to current and potential shareholders.

Our proactive approach allows us to optimize our portfolio and invest in high-potential opportunities. THC Therapeutics, Inc. remains dedicated to continuously refining our portfolio mix, maximizing returns, and creating sustainable value for our shareholders.

As announced previously, in line with our renewed strategy, we have made transformative acquisitions of operating companies in cannabis cultivation, distribution and manufacturing. As well as ancillary and support businesses, successful regional cannabis Brands and real estate holdings. These acquisitions lay the foundation for THCT's growth and expansion into the national cannabis scene and positions the Company for the next growth phase through healthy and responsible capital raising and continued acquisitions of quality revenue-producing assets.

Our singular focus remains on creating long-term shareholder value. THC Therapeutics, Inc. has enormous opportunity and a proven strategy, which makes us optimistic and confident about the future. We look forward to the promise of a new fiscal year.

Major Highlights

Completed foundational acquisition and synchronized operations.

Filed the first 10-K since the Company's transformation on the path to becoming fully reporting.

Continued exploration of opportunities, expanding our portfolio of revenue-producing assets.

Initiated strategic divestitures of non-core, lower-performing assets to optimize our portfolio.

Retained specialized Investment Banking services.

Engaged New York City-based Securities Counsel.

Commenting on the results, CEO Scott Cox said:

"I'm pleased to report a great start to our growth initiatives in the legal cannabis industry, in line with our stated goal to use the strategic acquisition model to feed our overall eco-system. The recent acquisition has created a great foundation and offers a great model for growth moving forward. We remain focused on growing our portfolio and revenues as well as overall profitability. Our differentiated and value focused business model has set us up to deliver exceptional results. We're excited about the opportunities ahead and remain committed to creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Key Highlights

Portfolio Highlights and Acquisition Activity

To date, we have acquired six companies operating under The Headquarters Group, Inc., a holding company. Our current portfolio consists of the following:

The Headquarters Group, Inc: Medford, Oregon based holding company with the following subsidiaries:

Jefferson Soul: Well established cultivation and extraction company located in Mt. Shasta, California with 2 indoor cultivation facilities and established regional Brands. Located in The Emerald Triangle, a mountainous, rural area encompassing parts of Northern California and Southern Oregon. Over the past decades, as the region's original homesteader lifestyles of ranching, farming, logging and mining dwindled, cannabis became an underlying foundation of the modern day pioneer lifestyle. A culture of growers established a lifestyle of independence by self-governing themselves with integrity and handshakes. Fast forward through the legalization and commercialization of cannabis and Jefferson Soul works to keep that culture alive. History says that change is inevitable, but Jefferson Soul believes the pursuit of freedom and independence must go on. Led by pioneers and industry survivors, Jefferson Soul's mission is to Keep a Culture of Independence Alive! (www.jefferson-soul.com)

Kalix: Commercial scale specialty nutrient and fertilizer Brand with nationwide and international sales. Kalix was born out of necessity. Created for cannabis at a time when there were very few specialty cannabis fertilizers. Company founders worked with scientists and nutrient specialists to create a System that supports the cannabis plant equally throughout its various stages of growth. (www.kalixcpn.com)

NPK Industries: Hobby and home gardener nutrient and fertilizer company with nationwide and international sales. (www.npk-industries.com)

Harvest Food for Life: International nutrient and fertilizer company with unique opportunities in West Africa. Harvest Food for Life has the opportunity to work with the Niger Government to help a section of West Africa alleviate the risk of food insecurity. (www.harvestfoodforlife.com)

Shasta Properties Management: Real estate holding company which owns 2 separate specialty buildings, fitted out for commercial indoor cannabis cultivation.

Blue Sky Investments: Real estate holding company which owns warehousing and distribution space for bulk nutrients and fertilizers as well as a 5,000 sq/ft retail showroom.

Our diversified portfolio across different sectors of the cannabis industry offers the Company unique advantages. From cultivation and extraction to fertilizers and real estate holdings, we are positioned to capitalize on multiple market opportunities.

Currently operating in two States, we continue to have a healthy pipeline of new deal-flow and are evaluating potential acquisitions that complement our portfolio, while actively managing operations to ensure we maximize revenue based on current environments.

Our strategy of active portfolio management allows us to optimize our asset mix, focusing on opportunities with the highest potential for growth and returns. By capitalizing on the combination of growth in the national cannabis market and the growing pains of a new industry, we seek to enhance the overall quality and performance of our portfolio.

About THC Therapeutics, Inc.

THC Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC: THCT) is a US public company focused on acquiring and operating a portfolio of synergistic assets and companies within the legal cannabis industry. With a bi-coastal focus, our vertically integrated business model provides our portfolio the best position for rapid growth in cultivation, manufacturing and distribution. Our business model of engaging in direct touch cannabis businesses and ancillary/support businesses places us in the position of being able to capitalize on the rapidly growing cannabis sector while buffering risk and cashflow with more traditional business channels such as fertilizer and nutrients. Giving THC Therapeutics a stable foundation, leading to creating significant value for our shareholders.

