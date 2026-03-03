Eva Live Inc.: EVA Live Secures Strategic Growth Financing to Accelerate AI Platform Expansion as Part of 2026 Growth Strategy

Los Angeles, CA, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVA Live, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOAI), an artificial intelligence-driven digital advertising and automation company, today announced that it has secured strategic growth financing as disclosed in its recent Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The financing, provided by Streeterville Capital, is intended to accelerate product development, support product expansion, and drive market penetration as part of EVA Live's 2026 Growth Strategy.

The additional capital strengthens EVA Live's ability to execute on its strategic roadmap, which is focused on scaling its proprietary AI platforms, expanding distribution channels, and capturing market share in the rapidly growing artificial intelligence sector.

As part of its 2026 go-to-market strategy, EVA Live is prioritizing accelerated development and commercialization of its core technologies, NeuroServer and FastQuoteDirect, which the company sees significant growth and potential being first-to-market with new AI driven products.

EVA Live's proprietary NeuroServer platform uses real-time artificial intelligence learning to analyze user behavior and automatically optimize advertising performance and targeting. By continuously adjusting campaigns based on live data, NeuroServer enables advertisers to improve efficiency, reduce wasted spend, and respond instantly to changing market conditions.

The company's FastQuoteDirect platform represents EVA Live's expansion into AI-powered quoting and lead generation for online services. FastQuoteDirect allows businesses to deliver real-time, data-driven quotes to consumers, helping accelerate conversions and streamline customer acquisition. The platform is currently in beta testing and is expected to play a key role in EVA Live's growth initiatives throughout 2026.

"This financing is an important step in executing our 2026 go-to-market strategy," said David Boulette, CEO and Founder, "The capital allows us to accelerate growth of NeuroServer and FastQuoteDirect while scaling our infrastructure. Our objective is clear - to capture market share and expand quickly in high-growth AI-driven markets."

The company expects the financing to support expanded engineering resources, platform enhancements, and targeted marketing initiatives designed to increase the adoption of EVA Live's AI-driven solutions. EVA Live's strategy is centered on building a scalable technology ecosystem that allows businesses to automate marketing and quoting functions through real-time artificial intelligence.

Further details regarding the financing can be found in EVA Live's Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Streeterville Capital

Streeterville Capital is a U.S.-based investment firm focused on providing flexible growth financing solutions to public companies. The firm specializes in structured capital investments designed to support expansion initiatives, product development, and operational scaling. Streeterville works with emerging growth companies across multiple sectors, offering customized financing structures that allow management teams to execute strategic initiatives while maintaining operational momentum. Through its disciplined investment approach, Streeterville Capital provides access to capital intended to help companies accelerate growth and strengthen their market position.

About EVA Live, Inc.

EVA Live, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOAI) is an artificial intelligence-driven technology company focused on digital advertising automation, intelligent quoting solutions, and data-driven customer acquisition. The company's proprietary platforms enable businesses to automate marketing decisions, improve efficiency, and scale customer engagement through real-time AI optimization.

