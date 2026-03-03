Allinial Global Selects Caseware as its Preferred Cloud Assurance Partner to Elevate Audit Excellence for Member Firms

Global collaboration designed to deliver innovative audit technology and superior client service across accounting firms worldwide

TORONTO, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caseware, a leading global provider of AI-powered audit and assurance software, today announced an alliance partnership with Allinial Global, the world's second-largest accounting association. Through this strategic collaboration, Allinial Global member firms will gain access to Caseware's cloud-based audit and financial reporting platform, helping to drive greater efficiency, consistency and quality across engagements.

The alliance follows Allinial Global's selection of Caseware as its preferred provider for cloud-based assurance and statutory financial reporting solutions. By combining advanced audit technology with Allinial Global's extensive network of independent member firms, the partnership establishes a scalable foundation for delivering high-quality, consistent audit services to clients across jurisdictions and industries.

Member firms will benefit from enhanced regulatory governance capabilities, structured onboarding programs, comprehensive training programs and ongoing technical support - enabling firms to accelerate transformation while maintaining rigorous professional standards.

Tony Sacre, president and chief executive officer at Allinial Global, remarked, "Our member firms are committed to delivering consistent, high-quality audit services in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape. At Allinial Global, we pursue innovation with purpose - ensuring that new technologies meaningfully enhance quality, efficiency, and client service. Selecting Caseware as our preferred cloud assurance provider reflects that approach, equipping firms with a modern, scalable platform that strengthens quality control and enables collaboration across our global network."

David Marquis, chief executive officer at Caseware, added, "Caseware is redefining what's possible for the audit and accounting profession - harnessing the power of AI to drive intelligent innovation, deep trust and excellence that elevates every organization we serve. Our proven AI-powered technology platform, combined with Allinial Global's robust professional network, creates meaningful opportunities for firms seeking to differentiate their services and confidently navigate the evolving demands of the profession."

The alliance partnership establishes a long-term framework for collaboration, with both organizations focused on advancing innovation, strengthening audit quality and supporting the continued success of firms worldwide.

About Caseware

Caseware enables the world of audit and accounting to unlock efficiency, deliver excellence and grow with confidence. Through precision, partnership and innovation, we are powering trust in the global economy.

Trusted in over 130 countries, our intelligent platform combines advanced AI, deep domain expertise and secure cloud technology to fundamentally reshape how professionals work.

For over 35 years, Caseware has been transforming how assurance and accounting work is done. We help over 29,000 firms, corporations and government bodies adapt with confidence, scale responsibly and deliver the insights that power critical decisions in an evolving global landscape. For more information, visit caseware.com.

About Allinial Global

Allinial Global is a member-based association dedicated to the success of independent accounting and consulting firms. Founded in 1969, this strategic affiliation of legally independent accounting firms has a mission to empower members to build best-in-class firms to serve their clients by providing access to the right tools, resources, and people. Allinial Global is 270 members strong and growing, with locations throughout the world generating over $6 billion in collective revenues. With dedicated regional liaisons who have extensive connections throughout the Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa), and the Asia Pacific region, members of Allinial Global are committed to providing the most agile, flexible, and client-centric solutions anywhere, anytime.

