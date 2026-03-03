Cybersecurity Heavyweights Launch JetStream with $34M Seed Round to Bring Governance to Enterprise AI

Backed by Redpoint Ventures, CrowdStrike Falcon Fund, CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz, Wiz CEO Assaf Rappaport, and Okta Vice-Chairman Frederic Kerrest, the company was founded by veteran security operators with a mission to accelerate enterprise AI success

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / JetStream Security, a new company founded by veteran security operators from CrowdStrike, Dazz, SentinelOne, Cohesity, McAfee, and Attivo Networks, today launched its AI governance platform. JetStream raised $34 million in a massively over-subscribed seed round led by Redpoint Ventures, with participation from the CrowdStrike Falcon Fund. Cybersecurity luminaries like George Kurtz (CrowdStrike), Assaf Rappaport (Wiz), and Frederic Kerrest (Okta) are some of its blue-chip angel investors.

Companies are racing to deploy AI agents, bots, applications, MCP Servers, and custom built models that they don't fully understand, can't clearly monitor, and struggle to control. Most technology leaders still can't answer basic questions: what data is being accessed, how AI systems behave, who is accountable when there's an AI incident, or what they really cost. When AI scales faster than governance, risk becomes the adoption constraint.

Today, 93% of executives experience challenges with implementing AI governance and security guardrails, indicating how AI controls are ripe for innovation. At the same time, expectations are rising: more than 80% of CEOs are increasingly optimistic about the ROI of their AI investments, yet half believe their own jobs are at risk if those investments fail to deliver.

JetStream brings clarity to this chaos, giving enterprises unified visibility and control, so that AI becomes a strategic asset, not a hidden liability. The company's thesis is that AI is ready for takeoff - but trust in AI remains nascent. Lack of trust is the main blocker to wider adoption and the reason so many organizations experience difficulty moving from pilot to production. Trust requires governance and security control capabilities that span the entire AI lifecycle. Trust is what enables leadership to give the green light for the production use of AI.

At the core of the platform is JetStream AI Blueprints, which are dynamic, system-generated graphs of all the resources working toward a shared goal. They show how AI operates in an environment at any moment. Each Blueprint maps the relationships among agents, the models they use, the data they access, the tools they call, and the identities behind every action, whether human, agentic, or non-human. Blueprints differentiate with real runtime behavior tracking rather than static diagrams. They flag deviations from the authorized purpose, but can be updated to reflect new changes through an authorization workflow. Blueprints also track the cost of each workflow, showing what every agent run costs and who is responsible for that spend. In short, a Blueprint is the operational contract for an AI workflow and serves as a single source of truth for all your AI assets. It makes behavior and cost visible, attributable, and governable.

"AI is moving faster than most organizations can manage," said Raj Rajamani, CEO and co-founder of JetStream. "Leaders are being asked to bet their businesses and careers on their systems they can't fully see, explain, or control. That's where trust breaks down. With AI Blueprints, we give teams a clear, practical way to understand what their AI is doing, manage risk in real time, and move from experimentation to production with confidence. Our goal is simple: help companies scale AI responsibly, without slowing innovation."

JetStream's mission is to accelerate enterprise AI adoption by delivering a governance-grade inspection and control layer that helps enterprises see, understand, and manage how agents operate across the enterprise. JetStream establishes agentic identity governance and controls for virtual workforces while maintaining agent-level cost controls without slowing innovation.

"The pace of AI innovation is moving faster than most enterprises can safely absorb," said Erica Brescia, Managing Director at Redpoint Ventures, a JetStream investor. "What stood out to us about JetStream is not just the product as an answer to major challenges, but also the team behind it. These are operators who've previously been ahead of every major security shift, and we trust them to stay ahead as agentic AI reshapes how organizations operate.

JetStream's founders have led product, engineering, and go-to-market functions from seed to IPO and beyond at some of the most influential security companies of the last decade, including CrowdStrike, SentinelOne, Cohesity, Attivo Networks, Cylance, and McAfee. They have built platforms that protect the world's largest enterprises, scaled organizations through hyper-growth, and navigated the security challenges that emerge each time a new technology paradigm takes hold.

JetStream's seed round closed in a matter of weeks, reflecting strong demand from both investors and enterprises. The company is already working with F500 organizations, and plans to expand rapidly across engineering, product, and go-to-market teams.

JetStream is an AI Governance company helping enterprises safely adopt AI at scale. Built by veteran security operators from CrowdStrike, SentinelOne, and Cohesity, JetStream delivers deep visibility, governance, and architectural security across AI workflows. Its platform maps, monitors, and controls AI systems across the enterprise, enabling organizations to enforce guardrails, manage risk, and maintain oversight without slowing innovation. Learn more at https://www.jetstream.inc/.

