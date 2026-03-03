TrackVia Achieves FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency for Its Government Workflow Platform

Independent third-party assessment validates compliance with FedRAMP Moderate security controls, supporting government contractors' DFARS and CMMC compliance requirements.

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / TrackVia, a leading low-code workflow management platform, today announced that TrackVia Government has achieved FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency following a comprehensive independent assessment by Schellman, a leading FedRAMP-accredited Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO). The company also confirmed its intent to pursue traditional FedRAMP Authorization through the FedRAMP Program Management Office (PMO).

"Achieving FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency for a low-code solution like TrackVia is a major milestone, opening the door to digital modernization at velocity and scale," said Nate Allen, CEO of TrackVia. "Federal agencies and prime contractors need technology partners that meet the highest security standards without slowing them down. Our 3PAO assessment confirmed full compliance with every required control - and we intend to pursue full FedRAMP authorization through the PMO. In the meantime, agencies and primes can move forward today knowing TrackVia Government has been rigorously validated to handle the sensitive work their missions demand."

The milestone validates that TrackVia Government meets the FedRAMP Moderate baseline security controls, including controls defined under NIST SP 800-53. This level of compliance satisfies the requirements outlined in the December 2023 DoD CIO memorandum on FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency for Cloud Service Offerings, which established stricter standards for cloud service providers storing, processing, or transmitting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).

With FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency in place, TrackVia Government is equipped to support defense contractors and agencies handling CUI, helping them meet DFARS 252.204-7012 cloud security requirements and positioning them on a stronger path toward Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 compliance - an increasingly critical requirement for organizations competing for DoD contracts.

TrackVia produced an official Body of Evidence - including its System Security Plan, Security Assessment Plan, Security Assessment Report, and supporting documentation - independently validated by Schellman against the full FedRAMP Moderate baseline. Prospective and current customers are encouraged and invited to request and review the complete Body of Evidence and 3PAO assessment documentation.

TrackVia Government is deployed on Second Front's Game Warden platform, which provides a secure DevSecOps enclave with IL2-IL6 hosting options and FedRAMP High Authority to Operate (ATO). This infrastructure foundation, combined with TrackVia's independently validated security controls, gives federal agencies and prime contractors a clear, confident path to adoption.

TrackVia Government helps federal prime contractors and agencies digitize operational workflows - inspections, compliance tracking, field reporting, asset management, and program management - with a platform that operations teams can configure themselves, without heavy IT investment or multi-year implementation timelines. TrackVia Government is available through Carahsoft and established contract vehicles including NASA SEWP V and NASPO ValuePoint.

About TrackVia

TrackVia is a leading low-code workflow management platform that empowers organizations to rapidly configure, customize, and deploy field service and operations solutions without the need for complex coding or extensive IT support. Trusted by sophisticated organizations across industries, from construction and manufacturing to field services and federal agencies, TrackVia helps organizations streamline processes, gain real-time reporting visibility, and improve operational efficiency. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, TrackVia is committed to delivering secure, scalable solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of modern organizations.

