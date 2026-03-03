RightCapital Inc.: Introducing Smart Import, RightCapital's Revolutionary AI-Powered Tool to Reduce the Time to Manually Input Plan Data by 70%

Smart Import's new AI features enable advisors to create new and update existing financial plans faster than ever before.

SHELTON, CT / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / RightCapital , the fastest-growing financial planning software for financial advisors, today announced a first-of-its-kind tool in financial planning software to transform the client plan data entry process. The Smart Import feature leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to read data from documents uploaded into RightCapital, identify information relevant to a client's financial plan, and translate that information into financial plan inputs. This solution addresses one of the key challenges for financial planners: maintaining accurate and up-to-date information within client plans. Advisors and their assistants can leverage this feature to support new or existing client plans. RightCapital's internal testing indicated significant time savings, with many test cases showing time savings of 70% or greater when compared to manually entering data.

"At RightCapital, we are constantly exploring new solutions to help advisors deliver high quality financial plans with efficiency," said Shuang Chen, co-founder and CEO of RightCapital. "We identified that the most time-consuming component to financial planning in RightCapital is data entry. With Smart Import, we can automate much of this data entry, creating significant efficiencies for advisors." Smart Import is designed to read and reformat unstructured data into structured data that can be added into a client's financial plan. Advisors can simply upload documents - such as meeting transcripts, investment statements, and client emails - directly into RightCapital. Once uploaded, the system will automatically identify key income, savings, expenses, goals, net worth details, and investment account holdings information which the advisor can review and approve before uploading into a new or existing financial plan. "Updating and maintaining accurate financial plans requires a lot of time," said Nicole Schmitt, CFP, CRPC, Wealth Management Adviser at LightSquare Wealth Management. "I'm excited to leverage Smart Import to streamline much of this client data management work. The flexibility to upload a range of different file types including meeting transcripts will be a huge lift for our team." Smart Import is the latest RightCapital update to enhance financial plan data entry and maintenance. This announcement comes just months after RightCapital launched Optical Character Recognition (OCR) offerings to automate financial plan transitions from both eMoney and MoneyGuide. Effective immediately, Smart Import is available to all RightCapital users at no additional cost. To learn more, visit www.rightcapital.com/book-demo/ . About RightCapital? RightCapital is financial planning software done right. RightCapital is used by thousands of financial advisors to grow their practices and set their clients on the path to financial success. Founded in 2015, RightCapital is the fastest-growing financial planning software with the highest user satisfaction among advisors (Source: The Kitces Report - 2024 Financial Planner Productivity Study). For more information, visit https://www.rightcapital.com .

