Hi Marley Appoints Jonathan Tushman as Chief AI Officer to Advance Integrated Operating System and AI Enablement Across the Company

New role formalizes executive accountability for AI infrastructure, governance, and transformation as Hi Marley scales AI-powered innovation in insurance communications

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / Hi Marley, the intelligent communication platform purpose-built for P&C insurance, today announced that Jonathan Tushman has been appointed Chief AI Officer (CAIO). Tushman will continue to serve as Chief Technology Officer, overseeing the Engineering organization, and will assume the additional responsibilities of CAIO.

In this new executive role, Tushman will lead Hi Marley's Integrated Operating System, a framework that brings together human expertise and AI capabilities to build, deploy, and govern AI agents, and define how the company designs and operates agents safely across insurance workflows, both internally and within the Hi Marley platform.

"AI is foundational to our strategy, and we're creating clear executive accountability for how we build with it," said Mike Greene, CEO of Hi Marley. "Jonathan has been living this transformation firsthand, bringing deep technical credibility and a clear, pragmatic vision for how humans and agents work together in a way that is safe, scalable, and aligned to the realities of insurance."

In his new role, Tushman is responsible for architecting and evolving a four-layer AI ecosystem, comprising Personal, Team, Functional and Organizational agents, and establishing the infrastructure and governance required to support it. His scope includes creating standards for agent identity and permissions, enabling agent discovery and collaboration, and ensuring security and compliance across the agent ecosystem with appropriate human oversight.

"This isn't about AI for AI's sake," said Jonathan Tushman, Chief AI Officer at Hi Marley. "It's about building the operating model, tools, and guardrails that let every Marleyan create and use agents responsibly so we can move faster, improve quality, and deliver better outcomes for customers."

Tushman will also continue to lead Hi Marley's AI product innovation, partnering closely with Hi Marley's Product team to ensure AI capabilities are responsibly woven into the company's core offerings and to identify high-impact opportunities across the organization.

Hi Marley is also committed to external leadership in the evolving AI ecosystem. As CAIO, Tushman will represent the company in the broader AI community, including the Boston AI Coalition, and will stay closely connected to emerging agent frameworks and protocols to help ensure Hi Marley remains on the leading edge of responsible, integrated transformation.

About Hi Marley Learn more: www.himarley.com

