AbsenceSoft Appoints Kirk Mattson as Chief Technology Officer

25-Year Adobe Veteran Tapped to Drive AbsenceSoft's Next Era of Product Innovation

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / AbsenceSoft , a leading employee leave management and accommodations platform, today announced that Kirk Mattson has been named Chief Technology Officer, a key addition to the leadership team as the company accelerates its AI-first product strategy.

"Kirk brings a combination of deep technical expertise and strategic vision," said Chris Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of AbsenceSoft. "He has led engineering teams behind products used by millions and has a strong track record of applying emerging technologies to solve complex business challenges. I'm confident he will build on our strong foundation and accelerate the value we deliver to our customers."

Mattson spent 25 years at Adobe, most recently serving as Director of Engineering, where he led large, cross-functional teams responsible for creating products used by millions worldwide. Throughout his tenure, he consistently delivered user-focused innovation while driving high customer satisfaction and operational excellence. Prior to joining AbsenceSoft, Mattson served as a Technology Partner at thrv, where he implemented AI-first technical strategies and led hands-on next-generation app development.

"This is an incredible opportunity to drive customer value through technology, with a quality-first approach," said Kirk Mattson. "I look forward to building solutions powered by intelligent automation that truly empower HR teams and support employees through life's most challenging moments."

Mattson's initial focus will be combining the ease and speed of modern AI solutions with the deep compliance infrastructure of the AbsenceSoft Compliance Engine, giving HR teams the confidence to move faster without compromising accuracy or compliance.

"The leave and accommodations landscape is changing faster than ever," said Seth Turner, Founder and Senior Advisor at AbsenceSoft. "New laws, rising caseloads, and growing employee expectations require technology that keeps pace without compromising compliance or the human experience. Kirk has spent his career building products that scale without losing sight of the people they serve, and we're thrilled to have him leading the charge."

About AbsenceSoft

AbsenceSoft is a leading provider of leave and accommodations management SaaS solutions. We deliver scalable, easy-to-use, and configurable software to easily and efficiently manage 200+ statutory policies like FMLA, ADA, and PWFA. Our software streamlines and automates leave and accommodations processes, ensuring compliance with federal and state regulations while elevating the employee experience. Built by leave professionals, for leave professionals, AbsenceSoft is trusted by employers across industries, Third Party Administrators (TPAs), and Professional Employee Organizations (PEOs) to manage over seven million lives. We are widely recognized for our top-tier customer service and robust customer community engagement. Learn more at absencesoft.com or follow the company on LinkedIn .

