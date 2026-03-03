Dunlop Sports Americas: Smarter Performance, Softer Feel: Srixon Launches All-New Q-STAR TOUR Series

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / SRIXON, a global leader in golf ball technology and innovation, announces the launch of the new Q-STAR TOUR and Q-STAR TOUR DIVIDE Golf Balls. Taking performance to new heights with breakthrough material advancements and aerodynamic refinements, the Q-STAR TOUR Series is built to deliver tour-caliber performance with a softer feel, longer distance and unmatched greenside control, all while taking a step toward sustainability.

Tour Tech Meets Cleaner Tech

Utilizing a smarter approach to production, this generation of the Q-STAR TOUR Series features a thin, premium urethane cover made with Biomass. This durable, plant-based material reduces carbon emissions without sacrificing Srixon's signature tour-ball performance for better spin, feel, and control where it matters most.

"The Q-STAR TOUR series is all about delivering tour-level spin and control, especially around the greens, but in a lower compression design that better fits a wide range of swing speeds," said Brian Schielke, Vice President of Business Planning at Srixon. "It gives golfers the performance they want from tee to green without needing tour-level swing speed to unlock it. And with the latest innovations plus the bold new DIVIDE color options, it's a ball that not only performs at a high level but stands out while doing it."

Tour Quality Distance & Control

A cornerstone of the Q-STAR TOUR's performance is Srixon's signature FastLayer Core. Its unique construction gradually transitions from a soft center to firmer edge, producing longer, straighter shots with low-lofted clubs while maintaining a softer, more responsive feel on Irons and Wedges. The result is powerful distance paired with the short-game precision of the softest tour ball Srixon has ever created.

Adding even more control, Q-STAR TOUR now features Spin Skin+ coating delivering a highly elastic, durable layer that digs deeper into the club grooves to generate maximum friction. This advanced coating produces sharper spin and superior stopping power around the greens, allowing approach shots to check, stop, and hold with consistency. Plus, a stronger urethane cover enhances durability and resists dirt and grime for a cleaner look throughout the round.

Q-STAR TOUR DIVIDE

New for this generation, every Q-STAR TOUR DIVIDE now features the same urethane cover and performance technologies as the classic Q-STAR TOUR. Its glossy 50/50 urethane cover, combined with the addition of Spin Skin+ coating, provides the greenside spin, feel, and control players expect from a tour-level golf ball.

Around the greens, players benefit from Q-STAR TOUR DIVIDE's spinning strobe effect, making it a precise tool for fine-tuning the short game. Plus, a full 360° seam line simplifies putting setup, guiding players to perfect their line and roll on the greens.

Additionally, the Q-STAR TOUR DIVIDE lineup expands with two new color options - White/Lime Green and White/Pink, joining the classic Yellow/Red and Yellow/Orange combinations.

For more information on the new Q-STAR TOUR line, visit us.dunlopsports.com/srixon.

Additional Features & Benefits:

338 Speed Dimple Pattern: Aerodynamic dimples optimize lift and reduce drag, producing a penetrating ball flight that maintains speed and stability in all conditions.

Retail Pricing & Information

Price: Q-STAR TOUR, Q-STAR TOUR DIVIDE: $39.99

Colors: Q-STAR TOUR: Pure White, Tour Yellow

Q-STAR TOUR DIVIDE: White/Lime Green, White/Pink, Yellow/Red, Yellow/Orange

