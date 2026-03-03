San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - DIMERx, Inc. ("DIMERx" or "the Company"), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to addressing the public-health crisis of drug abuse and dependence, with a portfolio of first-in-class, dimer-based pain therapeutics engineered to deliver effective analgesia without the addiction liabilities of conventional opioids. The Company announced the appointment of Jeffrey W. Sherman, MD, FACP, to its Board of Directors. Dr. Sherman brings more than 35 years of pharmaceutical leadership experience and deep expertise in integrating regulatory and clinical strategy to successfully build and scale biopharmaceutical companies.





Dr. Sherman is board-certified in Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). He most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Horizon Therapeutics from 2009 to 2023, playing a key leadership role in the company's transformation into a leading global biotechnology organization focused on rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. During his tenure, Horizon advanced multiple innovative therapies and achieved significant growth, culminating in its approximately $28 billion acquisition by Amgen. Dr. Sherman brings extensive industry experience, having held senior leadership roles at several leading global pharmaceutical organizations, including IDM Pharma, Takeda Global Research and Development, NeoPharm, Searle/Pharmacia, and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Sherman to the Board. He brings decades of experience and a proven record of advancing innovative therapies while successfully navigating complex regulatory pathways to approval," said Nikhilesh Singh, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DIMERx. "As we continue to expand our dimer technology platform and advance a robust pipeline of dimer-based therapeutics, his insight and leadership will be instrumental. His deep expertise in novel drug development, global clinical strategy, and company building further strengthens our Board at a pivotal stage in DIMERx's growth."

"I am pleased to join the Board of DIMERx at this pivotal stage in the company's development," said Dr. Sherman. "Chronic pain remains one of the most significant unmet medical needs worldwide, and the opioid crisis highlights the urgent demand for safer, effective alternatives. DIMERx's differentiated dimer technology, combined with a well-validated mechanism of action and emerging data supporting a de-risked safety profile, positions DMX-101 as a potentially meaningful advancement in chronic pain management. I look forward to working with the team to refine the development strategy and build a durable path toward commercialization."

About DIMERx, Inc.

DIMERx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class, covalently linked dimer-based therapeutics to address major public-health challenges in pain management and the opioid crisis. DIMERx is building a pipeline of innovative dimer-based candidates targeting pain and other serious conditions with high unmet medical need.

The company's lead asset, DMX-101, is a covalently modified, chemically stable, halogen-free buprenorphine dimer (CAS No: 1820753-68-1) that acts peripherally at the source to provide non-addictive pain relief. DMX-101 is in phase 2 clinical development for chronic lower back pain. Across Phase 1 and Phase 2a studies involving over four hundred human subjects and patients, it has demonstrated a favorable safety profile-including pancreatic safety-and clear analgesic benefits. The DMX-101 program is supported by a grant of up to $15 million awarded by NIDA under the NIH HEAL Initiative.

DIMERx's second program, DMX-201, is a covalently linked dimer of arginine and agmatine-a next-generation nitric oxide (NO) donor being developed for conditions involving endothelial dysfunction, such as vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC) pain in sickle cell disease, where treatment options remain dominated by centrally acting opioids. Learn more at www.dimerx.com.

