Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - Koulou Gold Corp. ("Koulou" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the 2025-2026 drill program at the Sakassou Project, located in central Côte d'lvoire. Gold assays results from 10 diamond drillholes (DDH) totalling 3,256 metres of drilling and 36 reverse circulation (RC) drillholes, totalling 3,770 metres of drilling have been completed in February 2026 with a particular focus on the Bravo West prospect to test extent at depth and along strike.

Drilling Highlights

Significant intercepts include:

BWRC25-028: 7.0m at 9.06 g/t Au from 61.0m, including 4.0m at 15.78 g/t Au

Figure 1. Map of Auger results & historical drilling (left) and summary of the 2025-2026 drill results (right)

These results highlight high grade, vein hosted mineralisation within broader zones of gold bearing sulphide dissemination, consistent with a robust orogenic gold system. Mineralisation and associated quartz veining are preferentially hosted within immature, medium grained to locally conglomeratic sandstone horizons, which are intercalated with siltstone units.

Echo South: Discovery of a New Mineralised Structure

Drilling at Echo South has identified a new mineralised corridor beneath a 50-metre-wide gold-in-saprolite anomaly defined by 2025 auger drilling (see press release dated November 25, 2025). Notably, hole ERC25-034 returned 13.0m at 0.95 g/t Au from 70.0m.

Gold mineralisation is hosted in quartz veining with silicification and chlorite alteration, preferentially developed within a magnetic sandstone unit.

Bravo West: Strike Extended to 2.5 Kilometres and Remains Open

At Bravo West, RC drilling extended the mineralised trend by an additional 1.2 kilometres towards the northeast along strike, increasing the total strike length to approximately 2.5 kilometres (Figures 1 and 2). The Bravo structural corridor remains open towards the northeast for an additional 1.7 kilometres until the eastern boundary of the Sakassou permit.

The diamond drilling program confirmed two parallel mineralised structures at Bravo West, highlighted by 26.0m at 1.68 g/t Au from 127.0m including 8.0m at 3.93 g/t Au from 140.0m (BWDD25-002), and demonstrated continuity of the main structure to 360m vertical depth (Figures 1 - 3).

The main mineralised trend appears to thicken toward the northeast, while Au grades, although consistently distributed, tend to moderate. This is supported by intercepts of 39.0m at 0.49 g/t Au from 193.0m (BWDD25-006) and 31.0m at 0.41 g/t Au from 208.0m (BWDD25-008) (Figures 1-3).

Gold mineralisation at the Bravo West trend is primarily hosted within quartz stockwork veining developed preferentially within, and along the margins of, deformed sandstone and conglomerate horizons.

Two styles of visible gold have been identified in diamond drill core:

Visible gold hosted within quartz ± carbonate ± tourmaline ± pyrite ± pyrrhotite ± biotite extensional to hybrid veins with locally stockwork, accompanied by sericite, chlorite, and silicification alteration halos, preferentially developed within deformed sandstone and conglomerate units.

Visible gold disseminated in the altered matrix of a deformed conglomerate horizon, indicating that the inherent permeability of sandstone and conglomerate lithologies may influence hydrothermal circulation and gold grade distribution.

Alex Ruggieri, CEO of Koulou, commented, "The 2025-2026 drilling results continue to demonstrate the scale and fertility of the Sakassou gold system. We have expanded Bravo West to 2.5 kilometres of strike, confirmed continuity to 360 metres depth, and identified parallel structures, including the discovery emerging at Echo South. With several high-priority untested targets, we believe we are just beginning to understand the full potential of this emerging gold system."





Figure 2. Bravo West plan map highlighting 2025-2026 drilling results

Figure 3. Bravo West long section (500 m slice thickness) highlighting 2025-2026 drilling results

Table 1. Summary of 2025-2026 Au composite results at Sakassou. (Significant intercepts were generated in Seequent Target software using the following specifications: minimum composite grade: 0.25 g/t Au, minimum composite length: 3.0m, cutoff grade: 0.25 g/t Au, maximum internal dilution length: 3.0m) Reported intercepts are downhole lengths and are not necessarily true widths.

HOLE ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Grade*Thickness (g/t Au * m) BWDD25-001

20 27 7 1.24 8.71 and 95 122 27 0.95 25.57 BWDD25-002

127 153 26 1.68 43.68 incl. 140 148 8 3.93

BWDD25-003

85 88 3 2.21 6.63 and 177 180 3 13.42 40.25 and 257 274 17 1.29 21.87 incl. 257 260 3 3.82

BWDD25-004C

335 340 5 2.28 11.41 BWDD25-005

273 290 17 0.65 11.01

475 498 23 0.61 13.98 BWDD25-006

193 232 39 0.49 19 BWDD25-007

148 154 6 0.89 5.34 and 245 259 14 1.59 22.3 incl. 248 252 4 3.13

BWDD25-008

83 87 4 10.19 40.77 and 158 167 9 0.76 6.81 and 219 238 19 0.44 8.43 BWDD25-009

211 228 17 1.16 19.77 BWDD25-010

166 170 4 8.22 32.86 and 388 403 15 0.81 12.19 BWRC25-024

27 32 5 3.17 15.83 BWRC25-028

61 68 7 9.06 63.4 incl. 61 65 4 15.78

BWRC25-039

12 31 19 0.55 10.38 BWRC25-040

85 95 10 0.82 8.18 BWRC25-041

38 51 13 0.52 6.77 BWRC25-048

97 100 3 3.33 9.98 ERC25-034

70 83 13 0.95 12.41

Table 2. Drill collar table of reported drillholes from the 2025-2026 drill programs (CRS: WGS 84/ UTM Zone 30N)

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) Target BWDD25-001 208862 805760 243 135 -50 190.7 Bravo West BWDD25-002 209007 805578 246 315 -50 306.5 Bravo West BWDD25-003 208451 805002 221 315 -50 307.7 Bravo West BWDD25-004C 208835 805913 239 135 -50 390.2 Bravo West BWDD25-005 208664 805078 226 315 -50 507.7 Bravo West BWDD25-006 209133 805739 243 315 -50 285.7 Bravo West BWDD25-007 208724 805296 238 315 -50 280.05 Bravo West BWDD25-008 209282 805873 234 315 -50 250.4 Bravo West BWDD25-009 208856 805448 242 315 -50 271.8 Bravo West BWDD25-010 208929 805375 243 315 -50 465.5 Bravo West BWRC25-023 209363 806225 228 315 -45 100 Bravo West BWRC25-024 209375 806139 228 315 -45 100 Bravo West BWRC25-025 209464 806046 226 315 -45 100 Bravo West BWRC25-026 208747 805707 241 315 -45 100 Bravo West BWRC25-027 208791 805661 243 315 -45 100 Bravo West BWRC25-028 208914 805832 243 315 -45 100 Bravo West BWRC25-029 208982 806037 239 315 -45 100 Bravo West BWRC25-030 209026 805990 240 315 -45 100 Bravo West BWRC25-031 209124 806163 236 315 -45 100 Bravo West BWRC25-032 209312 806558 230 315 -45 87 Bravo West BWRC25-033 209356 806515 234 315 -45 102 Bravo West BWRC25-034 209580 806289 229 315 -45 100 Bravo West BWRC25-035 209671 806199 228 315 -45 100 Bravo West BWRC25-036 209555 806596 240 315 -45 100 Bravo West BWRC25-037 209600 806551 240 315 -45 100 Bravo West BWRC25-038 209792 806921 249 315 -45 100 Bravo West BWRC25-039 209986 806729 238 315 -45 100 Bravo West BWRC25-040 210029 806683 236 315 -45 100 Bravo West BWRC25-041 210140 806856 237 315 -45 100 Bravo West BWRC25-042 210186 806811 235 315 -45 100 Bravo West BWRC25-043 210627 806931 224 315 -45 96 Bravo West BWRC25-044 210649 807224 225 315 -45 100 Bravo West BWRC25-045 210966 807168 225 315 -45 98 Bravo West BWRC25-046 209419 806093 226 315 -45 130 Bravo West BWRC25-047 209407 806465 235 315 -45 100 Bravo West BWRC25-048 209447 806423 235 315 -45 130 Bravo West BWRC25-049 209494 806374 233 315 -45 120 Bravo West BWRC25-050 210073 806634 233 315 -45 100 Bravo West BWRC25-051 210235 806764 233 315 -45 100 Bravo West BWRC25-052 210918 807210 223 315 -45 100 Bravo West BWRC25-053 211011 807124 227 315 -45 78 Bravo West BWRC25-054 209493 806377 234 135 -45 120 Bravo West ERC25-033 207888 809357 240 315 -45 120 Echo ERC25-034 207947 809301 243 315 -45 172 Echo ERC25-035 208003 809245 246 315 -45 117 Echo ERC25-036 206937 810598 233 270 -45 100 Echo

Project Portfolio Overview

Sakassou Project (396.9 km²)

Located within the Bouaflé Greenstone Belt, 35 km from Perseus Mining's Yaouré Mine (3.58 Moz Au resources). Sakassou hosts multiple high-priority targets, including the Bravo West discovery, where Koulou previously drilled 2.38 g/t Au over 33m (2021).

Kouto Project (298.5 km²)

Situated in the Boundiali-Syama Belt, adjacent to major deposits including Sissingué, Syama, Koné, and Aurum's 2.41 Moz Boundiali resource. Koulou has made a grassroots discovery with intercepts including 27m at 4.16 g/t Au and 38m at 0.94 g/t Au.

Gontougo Project (1,021 km²)

Comprising the Assuefry and Koun-Fao permits, Gontougo shares structural and geological characteristics with Endeavour's Assafou discovery (4.6 Moz Au M&I). Previous work outlined a 15 by 3-kilometre gold-in-soil anomaly, representing a large-scale, untested target in a highly fertile geological setting.





Figure 4. Regional geology with significant gold deposits, and Koulou project locations

*Perseus Mining Limited. (2025). Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves as at 30 June 2025.

**Resolute Mining Limited. (2025). Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource Statement at 31 December 2024.

***Montage Gold Corp. (2025). Koné Project - Reserves & Resources; Mid-Year Exploration Update.

****Aurum Resources Limited. (2025). Boundiali Gold Project, Côte d'Ivoire; ASX Addendum to the 2025 Annual Report - Mineral Resource Estimates.

*****Endeavour Mining plc. (2024). Assafou Project - Positive PFS Results.

Qualified Person

Mr. Arnaud Fontaine, P.Geo. (APGO #3570), PhD, consultant to the Company, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this release.

About Koulou Gold Corp.

Koulou Gold Corp. is a private mineral exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire. The Company holds the rights to eleven exploration permits and applications totaling 3,255 km² across highly prospective greenstone belts in Côte d'Ivoire.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

