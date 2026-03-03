Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - Koulou Gold Corp. ("Koulou" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the 2025-2026 drill program at the Sakassou Project, located in central Côte d'lvoire. Gold assays results from 10 diamond drillholes (DDH) totalling 3,256 metres of drilling and 36 reverse circulation (RC) drillholes, totalling 3,770 metres of drilling have been completed in February 2026 with a particular focus on the Bravo West prospect to test extent at depth and along strike.
Drilling Highlights
Significant intercepts include:
- BWRC25-028: 7.0m at 9.06 g/t Au from 61.0m, including 4.0m at 15.78 g/t Au
- BWDD25-002: 26.0m at 1.68 g/t Au from 127.0m, including 8.0m at 3.93 g/t Au
- BWDD25-008: 4.0m at 10.19 g/t Au from 83.0m
- BWDD25-003: 3.0m at 13.42 g/t Au from 177.0m
- BWDD25-010: 4.0m at 8.22 g/t Au from 166.0m
- BWDD25-001: 27.0m at 0.95 g/t Au from 95.0m
- BWDD25-007: 14.0m at 1.59 g/t Au from 245.0m, including 4.0m at 3.13 g/t Au
- BWDD25-003: 17.0m at 1.29 g/t Au from 257.0m, including 3.0m at 3.82 g/t Au
- BWDD25-006: 39.0m at 0.49 g/t Au from 193.0m
- ERC25-034: 13.0m at 0.95 g/t Au from 70.0m
Figure 1. Map of Auger results & historical drilling (left) and summary of the 2025-2026 drill results (right)
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9971/285994_2a706ed8c4204b44_002full.jpg
These results highlight high grade, vein hosted mineralisation within broader zones of gold bearing sulphide dissemination, consistent with a robust orogenic gold system. Mineralisation and associated quartz veining are preferentially hosted within immature, medium grained to locally conglomeratic sandstone horizons, which are intercalated with siltstone units.
Echo South: Discovery of a New Mineralised Structure
Drilling at Echo South has identified a new mineralised corridor beneath a 50-metre-wide gold-in-saprolite anomaly defined by 2025 auger drilling (see press release dated November 25, 2025). Notably, hole ERC25-034 returned 13.0m at 0.95 g/t Au from 70.0m.
Gold mineralisation is hosted in quartz veining with silicification and chlorite alteration, preferentially developed within a magnetic sandstone unit.
Bravo West: Strike Extended to 2.5 Kilometres and Remains Open
At Bravo West, RC drilling extended the mineralised trend by an additional 1.2 kilometres towards the northeast along strike, increasing the total strike length to approximately 2.5 kilometres (Figures 1 and 2). The Bravo structural corridor remains open towards the northeast for an additional 1.7 kilometres until the eastern boundary of the Sakassou permit.
The diamond drilling program confirmed two parallel mineralised structures at Bravo West, highlighted by 26.0m at 1.68 g/t Au from 127.0m including 8.0m at 3.93 g/t Au from 140.0m (BWDD25-002), and demonstrated continuity of the main structure to 360m vertical depth (Figures 1 - 3).
The main mineralised trend appears to thicken toward the northeast, while Au grades, although consistently distributed, tend to moderate. This is supported by intercepts of 39.0m at 0.49 g/t Au from 193.0m (BWDD25-006) and 31.0m at 0.41 g/t Au from 208.0m (BWDD25-008) (Figures 1-3).
Gold mineralisation at the Bravo West trend is primarily hosted within quartz stockwork veining developed preferentially within, and along the margins of, deformed sandstone and conglomerate horizons.
Two styles of visible gold have been identified in diamond drill core:
- Visible gold hosted within quartz ± carbonate ± tourmaline ± pyrite ± pyrrhotite ± biotite extensional to hybrid veins with locally stockwork, accompanied by sericite, chlorite, and silicification alteration halos, preferentially developed within deformed sandstone and conglomerate units.
- Visible gold disseminated in the altered matrix of a deformed conglomerate horizon, indicating that the inherent permeability of sandstone and conglomerate lithologies may influence hydrothermal circulation and gold grade distribution.
Alex Ruggieri, CEO of Koulou, commented, "The 2025-2026 drilling results continue to demonstrate the scale and fertility of the Sakassou gold system. We have expanded Bravo West to 2.5 kilometres of strike, confirmed continuity to 360 metres depth, and identified parallel structures, including the discovery emerging at Echo South. With several high-priority untested targets, we believe we are just beginning to understand the full potential of this emerging gold system."
Figure 2. Bravo West plan map highlighting 2025-2026 drilling results
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9971/285994_2a706ed8c4204b44_005full.jpg
Figure 3. Bravo West long section (500 m slice thickness) highlighting 2025-2026 drilling results
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9971/285994_2a706ed8c4204b44_006full.jpg
Table 1. Summary of 2025-2026 Au composite results at Sakassou. (Significant intercepts were generated in Seequent Target software using the following specifications: minimum composite grade: 0.25 g/t Au, minimum composite length: 3.0m, cutoff grade: 0.25 g/t Au, maximum internal dilution length: 3.0m) Reported intercepts are downhole lengths and are not necessarily true widths.
|HOLE ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Grade*Thickness (g/t Au * m)
|BWDD25-001
|20
|27
|7
|1.24
|8.71
|and
|95
|122
|27
|0.95
|25.57
|BWDD25-002
|127
|153
|26
|1.68
|43.68
|incl.
|140
|148
|8
|3.93
|BWDD25-003
|85
|88
|3
|2.21
|6.63
|and
|177
|180
|3
|13.42
|40.25
|and
|257
|274
|17
|1.29
|21.87
|incl.
|257
|260
|3
|3.82
|BWDD25-004C
|335
|340
|5
|2.28
|11.41
|BWDD25-005
|273
|290
|17
|0.65
|11.01
|475
|498
|23
|0.61
|13.98
|BWDD25-006
|193
|232
|39
|0.49
|19
|BWDD25-007
|148
|154
|6
|0.89
|5.34
|and
|245
|259
|14
|1.59
|22.3
|incl.
|248
|252
|4
|3.13
|BWDD25-008
|83
|87
|4
|10.19
|40.77
|and
|158
|167
|9
|0.76
|6.81
|and
|219
|238
|19
|0.44
|8.43
|BWDD25-009
|211
|228
|17
|1.16
|19.77
|BWDD25-010
|166
|170
|4
|8.22
|32.86
|and
|388
|403
|15
|0.81
|12.19
|BWRC25-024
|27
|32
|5
|3.17
|15.83
|BWRC25-028
|61
|68
|7
|9.06
|63.4
|incl.
|61
|65
|4
|15.78
|BWRC25-039
|12
|31
|19
|0.55
|10.38
|BWRC25-040
|85
|95
|10
|0.82
|8.18
|BWRC25-041
|38
|51
|13
|0.52
|6.77
|BWRC25-048
|97
|100
|3
|3.33
|9.98
|ERC25-034
|70
|83
|13
|0.95
|12.41
Table 2. Drill collar table of reported drillholes from the 2025-2026 drill programs (CRS: WGS 84/ UTM Zone 30N)
|Hole ID
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Depth (m)
|Target
|BWDD25-001
|208862
|805760
|243
|135
|-50
|190.7
|Bravo West
|BWDD25-002
|209007
|805578
|246
|315
|-50
|306.5
|Bravo West
|BWDD25-003
|208451
|805002
|221
|315
|-50
|307.7
|Bravo West
|BWDD25-004C
|208835
|805913
|239
|135
|-50
|390.2
|Bravo West
|BWDD25-005
|208664
|805078
|226
|315
|-50
|507.7
|Bravo West
|BWDD25-006
|209133
|805739
|243
|315
|-50
|285.7
|Bravo West
|BWDD25-007
|208724
|805296
|238
|315
|-50
|280.05
|Bravo West
|BWDD25-008
|209282
|805873
|234
|315
|-50
|250.4
|Bravo West
|BWDD25-009
|208856
|805448
|242
|315
|-50
|271.8
|Bravo West
|BWDD25-010
|208929
|805375
|243
|315
|-50
|465.5
|Bravo West
|BWRC25-023
|209363
|806225
|228
|315
|-45
|100
|Bravo West
|BWRC25-024
|209375
|806139
|228
|315
|-45
|100
|Bravo West
|BWRC25-025
|209464
|806046
|226
|315
|-45
|100
|Bravo West
|BWRC25-026
|208747
|805707
|241
|315
|-45
|100
|Bravo West
|BWRC25-027
|208791
|805661
|243
|315
|-45
|100
|Bravo West
|BWRC25-028
|208914
|805832
|243
|315
|-45
|100
|Bravo West
|BWRC25-029
|208982
|806037
|239
|315
|-45
|100
|Bravo West
|BWRC25-030
|209026
|805990
|240
|315
|-45
|100
|Bravo West
|BWRC25-031
|209124
|806163
|236
|315
|-45
|100
|Bravo West
|BWRC25-032
|209312
|806558
|230
|315
|-45
|87
|Bravo West
|BWRC25-033
|209356
|806515
|234
|315
|-45
|102
|Bravo West
|BWRC25-034
|209580
|806289
|229
|315
|-45
|100
|Bravo West
|BWRC25-035
|209671
|806199
|228
|315
|-45
|100
|Bravo West
|BWRC25-036
|209555
|806596
|240
|315
|-45
|100
|Bravo West
|BWRC25-037
|209600
|806551
|240
|315
|-45
|100
|Bravo West
|BWRC25-038
|209792
|806921
|249
|315
|-45
|100
|Bravo West
|BWRC25-039
|209986
|806729
|238
|315
|-45
|100
|Bravo West
|BWRC25-040
|210029
|806683
|236
|315
|-45
|100
|Bravo West
|BWRC25-041
|210140
|806856
|237
|315
|-45
|100
|Bravo West
|BWRC25-042
|210186
|806811
|235
|315
|-45
|100
|Bravo West
|BWRC25-043
|210627
|806931
|224
|315
|-45
|96
|Bravo West
|BWRC25-044
|210649
|807224
|225
|315
|-45
|100
|Bravo West
|BWRC25-045
|210966
|807168
|225
|315
|-45
|98
|Bravo West
|BWRC25-046
|209419
|806093
|226
|315
|-45
|130
|Bravo West
|BWRC25-047
|209407
|806465
|235
|315
|-45
|100
|Bravo West
|BWRC25-048
|209447
|806423
|235
|315
|-45
|130
|Bravo West
|BWRC25-049
|209494
|806374
|233
|315
|-45
|120
|Bravo West
|BWRC25-050
|210073
|806634
|233
|315
|-45
|100
|Bravo West
|BWRC25-051
|210235
|806764
|233
|315
|-45
|100
|Bravo West
|BWRC25-052
|210918
|807210
|223
|315
|-45
|100
|Bravo West
|BWRC25-053
|211011
|807124
|227
|315
|-45
|78
|Bravo West
|BWRC25-054
|209493
|806377
|234
|135
|-45
|120
|Bravo West
|ERC25-033
|207888
|809357
|240
|315
|-45
|120
|Echo
|ERC25-034
|207947
|809301
|243
|315
|-45
|172
|Echo
|ERC25-035
|208003
|809245
|246
|315
|-45
|117
|Echo
|ERC25-036
|206937
|810598
|233
|270
|-45
|100
|Echo
Project Portfolio Overview
Sakassou Project (396.9 km²)
Located within the Bouaflé Greenstone Belt, 35 km from Perseus Mining's Yaouré Mine (3.58 Moz Au resources). Sakassou hosts multiple high-priority targets, including the Bravo West discovery, where Koulou previously drilled 2.38 g/t Au over 33m (2021).
Kouto Project (298.5 km²)
Situated in the Boundiali-Syama Belt, adjacent to major deposits including Sissingué, Syama, Koné, and Aurum's 2.41 Moz Boundiali resource. Koulou has made a grassroots discovery with intercepts including 27m at 4.16 g/t Au and 38m at 0.94 g/t Au.
Gontougo Project (1,021 km²)
Comprising the Assuefry and Koun-Fao permits, Gontougo shares structural and geological characteristics with Endeavour's Assafou discovery (4.6 Moz Au M&I). Previous work outlined a 15 by 3-kilometre gold-in-soil anomaly, representing a large-scale, untested target in a highly fertile geological setting.
Figure 4. Regional geology with significant gold deposits, and Koulou project locations
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9971/285994_2a706ed8c4204b44_008full.jpg
*Perseus Mining Limited. (2025). Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves as at 30 June 2025.
**Resolute Mining Limited. (2025). Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource Statement at 31 December 2024.
***Montage Gold Corp. (2025). Koné Project - Reserves & Resources; Mid-Year Exploration Update.
****Aurum Resources Limited. (2025). Boundiali Gold Project, Côte d'Ivoire; ASX Addendum to the 2025 Annual Report - Mineral Resource Estimates.
*****Endeavour Mining plc. (2024). Assafou Project - Positive PFS Results.
Qualified Person
Mr. Arnaud Fontaine, P.Geo. (APGO #3570), PhD, consultant to the Company, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this release.
About Koulou Gold Corp.
Koulou Gold Corp. is a private mineral exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire. The Company holds the rights to eleven exploration permits and applications totaling 3,255 km² across highly prospective greenstone belts in Côte d'Ivoire.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Alex Ruggieri, CFA
CEO and Director
Koulou Gold Corp.
For more information, visit www.koulougoldcorp.com or contact:
Alex Muir, CFA
Investor Relations
info@koulougoldcorp.com
+1 604 568 6005
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
