Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - Mag Mile Capital (OTCQB: MMCP) ("Mag Mile") is pleased to announce the successful arrangement and closing of total of $163.5 Million financing in last three months.This was a result of $90,000,000 in portfolio refinancing on behalf of its valued institutional grade client, HKB Investment Group ("HKB") for a 10-asset hotel portfolio spanning Georgia, Florida, Ohio, and Indiana. The transaction closed in two parts: one asset in December 2025 for $10.5 Million and nine assets portfolio for $79.5 Million in February 2026. Mag Mile secured average of 62.5% Loan-to-Value across the portfolio implying total asset value of $265 Million. Most of these deals were financed through the U.S. subsidiary of a major U.K. based investment bank with U.S. headquarters out of New York, NY.

The new portfolio deal consists of select-service and full-service hotel assets strategically located in strong secondary and tertiary markets across the states of Georgia, Florida, Indiana, and Ohio. The portfolio of assets featured strong brand affiliations ranging from Intercontinental Hotels Group, Marriott, Choice, and Wyndham. The non-recourse refinancing was structured to replace existing conventional full-recourse debt provided by community and local banks, reduce borrowing costs, and provide long-term capital stability for the Sponsor's continued growth strategy. This recapitalization provided the Sponsors with capital for short-term brand-required improvements as well as long-term asset enhancement, including potential flag changes and strategic repositioning to increase long-term property values.

These significant closings underscore Mag Mile Capital's expertise in structuring large, multi-state portfolio refinancings with complex underwriting considerations. The nine-asset transaction required coordination across multiple brands, legal processes, property-level performance analyses, quality assurance reviews, performance improvement plans, portfolio insurance considerations, and consolidated cash flow structuring under a single master loan facility.

"These closings once again demonstrate our team's ability to navigate large, multi-asset financing efficiently and strategically," said Rushi Shah, CEO of Mag Mile Capital. "We were able to leverage our deep institutional lending relationships and structuring expertise to secure competitive terms while delivering certainty of execution. Our client now benefits from improved cash flow, reduced interest expense, and long-term capital stability in the form of non-recourse debt as well as capital for future improvement projects designed to increase performance and value."

The $90 million refinancing was structured to maximize proceeds and optimize flexibility. Key features of the loan include:

Five-year term

Two years Interest-only payments during the initial term and amortizing thereafter

Competitive fixed rate for five years in the low-7% range

Non-recourse structure

62.5% average loan to value

Springing cash management provisions

Cash-out in addition to capital expenditures reserves

Proceeds from the refinancing were used to retire higher-cost debt and return capital to the sponsor for potential acquisitions, while preserving liquidity for future property improvements. The portfolio demonstrated strong trailing twelve-month performance, enabling favorable underwriting across all assets despite varying market dynamics in different states.

The transaction closed within a highly efficient timeline of less than 60 days from start to finish, reflecting seamless collaboration between the sponsor, lender, brand representatives, lawyers, and Mag Mile's capital markets team.

"This is structured finance at its finest. Our client executed their business plan exceptionally well, positioning the portfolio for an optimal refinancing outcome," Shah added. "This was a lifecycle refinance that strengthens their balance sheet and prepares them for continued expansion."

"Our team, sponsor's team, lender's team, two law firms that represented the sponsors, and the lawyers that represented the lender worked many late nights to get this transaction through the finish line," said Prabhat Jayara, who assisted in closing this transaction along with Mag Mile's analyst Kaivan Shah. "This type of white glove service for our clients is what differentiates Mag Mile Capital from the competition, we get in the weeds of these transactions and actively help close them instead of watching from the sidelines."

"This closing brings our total deals closed with Mag Mile Capital to a grand total of $163.5 Million in three months," said Hari Bhagat, CEO of HKB Investment Group. "This is no small feat for our asset ownership and management business. This opens capacity for local, regional, and community lenders and allows us to scale our operations to the next level," said Prem Patel, COO of HKB Investments Group.

"Transactions of this scale require more than simply placing debt," said Patel. "They demand strategic consulting, structuring knowhow, coordination, deep relationships, and strong execution across all parties involved. We appreciate the collaboration of Mag Mile Capital's team, our legal partners - Joe Hoffman at RHPH and Sarah Gulati at Gulati Law, and the entire HKB team, whose commitment and experience were critical in bringing this transaction across the finish line in a timely manner." Patel highlighted.

Portfolio Snapshot

Asset Location Araamda Inn Norcross, Georgia Courtyard Inn by Marriott Tucker, Georgia Best Western Inn Smyrna, Georgia Radisson Hotel Clarksville, Indiana Days Inn by Wyndham Atlanta, Georgia Holiday Inn Miami Hialeah Hialeah Gardens, Florida Crowne Plaza Cleveland Airport Middleburg Heights, Ohio Sonesta Inn Norcross Norcross, Georgia Country Inn & Suites Helen, Georgia Wingate Inn at Atlanta Ballpark Atlanta, Georgia

About Mag Mile Capital

Mag Mile Capital is a full-service commercial real estate mortgage banking firm headquartered in Chicago, IL, with offices nationwide. Since 1991, the firm has specialized in arranging sophisticated financing solutions-spanning bridge, mezzanine, permanent, and equity structures-across all major asset classes. Leveraging deep capital markets relationships and a nationwide platform, Mag Mile Capital delivers tailored solutions that turn relationships into closings. Turning Relationships into Closings Since 1991.

About HKB Investment Group

HKB Investment Group is a real estate investment and operating company with a diversified portfolio across hospitality, residential, healthcare, and commercial assets in multiple states. The firm manages more than half a billion dollars in real estate across over 50 properties. Through its hospitality operating platform, HKB Hotel Group-a subsidiary of HKB Investment Group-the company manages more than 30 hotel assets totaling over 3,500 keys and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. HKB Hotel Group is a full-service hotel management company focused on acquiring distressed or below-replacement-cost assets and creating value through strategic renovations and disciplined operational management.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285888

Source: Mag Mile Capital