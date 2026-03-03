The United Kingdom is inviting AI and energy specialists to identify datasets that could make its energy system more efficient, secure and digitized.The UK government has announced an open call for evidence to gather expert feedback on leveraging AI to make sense of energy system data. The call, published on March 2, builds on two previous calls for evidence that focused on data sharing. The call noted that access to high-quality data is crucial for realizing the benefits of AI in the energy system. It said that AI has the potential to "realize efficiencies and transform how the system operates." ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...