Jay McBain headlines execution-focused ecosystem revenue event, joined by global customer and partner leaders driving automation, governance, and measurable partner growth.

Impartner, the world's leading partner revenue orchestration platform, today announced the featured speakers and agenda highlights for Multiply ImpartnerCon2026, with U.S. events taking place in San Diego April 7-9 and Chicago May 5-7. The events are designed for senior partnership, channel, alliance, and ecosystem leaders who are actively building, operating, and scaling partner programs to drive measurable revenue impact.

Multiply ImpartnerCon is built around one core objective: helping organizations operationalize ecosystem revenue. As indirect sales and partnerships become central to go-to-market strategy, companies are under pressure to move beyond fragmented tools and manual processes and toward structured, automated, and accountable partner operations.

The 2026 lineup features keynote presentations by Jay McBain, Chief Analyst for Channels, Partnerships and Ecosystems at Omdia and one of the industry's leading authorities on partner-led growth. McBain will headline both U.S. events, offering insights into ecosystem evolution, hyperscaler dynamics, and the operational realities of scaling indirect revenue.

Customer leaders from Smartsheet, Silverfort, Talkdesk, Elastic, SolarWinds, and other global organizations will share real-world use cases and practical demonstrations focused on modernizing partner operations, implementing AI-driven automation, transforming the partner experience, enhancing partner marketing automation, and increasing revenue visibility across their ecosystems.

San Diego serves as the flagship event of the year beginning with a welcome reception at The Prado at Balboa Park on April 7, followed by a day and a half of main stage sessions, roundtable discussions, and workshops at the San Diego Air Space Museum. Impartner customers will also have access to Brain Labs, offering one-on-one time with experts to optimize and enhance their platform experience.

The Chicago event opens with a welcome reception at City Winery on May 5, followed by a day and a half of content at the Palmer House Hilton, delivering the same execution-focused experience to Midwest partner leaders.

"This year, Multiply ImpartnerCon is convening in San Diego and Chicago with an agenda built for action," said Trevor Burnett, VP of Marketing at Impartner. "Partner ecosystems are no longer optional growth channels; they're core revenue engines. ImpartnerCon is where leaders come to align strategy with execution."

Impartner is proud to welcome Spur Reply and the Channel Marketing Association as sponsors for this year's events. Customer achievements will also be honored through the 2026 Partnership Excellence Awards, recognizing organizations across North America, EMEA, and APAC that demonstrate innovation, leadership, and meaningful impact in partnerships.

Impartner will also bring its flagship Multiply ImpartnerCon conference to London on April 30, 2026 as part of its EMEA Partner Experience Summit. With confirmed customer speakers from Vodafone, Vertiv, and Trimble, the event is set to deliver a compelling agenda of insights, best practices and real-world success stories for partner leaders across the region.

