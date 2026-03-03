Pictory, a leading provider of AI-powered video-creation, launched Pictory 2.0, now a fully integrated AI video platform. Designed for content creators and businesses, it enables the creation and hosting of interactive videos.

Pictory 2.0 introduces AI-generated avatars, prompt-to-images and videos, and interactive video hosting.

"Businesses told us they wanted one place to create, manage, and deliver interactive video. Pictory 2.0 makes that possible," said Vikram Chalana, Co-founder and CEO of Pictory. "With Pictory Central, we unify interactivity and hosting with creation. Teams use Generative AI and avatars to turn ideas into branded, presenter-led interactive videos and publish them at scale."

New Capabilities in Pictory 2.0:

Pictory Central : Host, stream, and turn videos into interactive learning experiences.

: Host, stream, and turn videos into interactive learning experiences. Avatars : Create videos with a visual presenter narrating your script, powered by Generative AI.

: Create videos with a visual presenter narrating your script, powered by Generative AI. Video Summarizer : Transform long form content (webinars, podcasts) into concise highlight videos.

: Transform long form content (webinars, podcasts) into concise highlight videos. AI Studio : Generate scripts, images, and videos based on prompts.

: Generate scripts, images, and videos based on prompts. Chrome Extension : Transform web content into short form video directly from the browser.

: Transform web content into short form video directly from the browser. AI Script Generator : Create video scripts in seconds from a simple prompt.

: Create video scripts in seconds from a simple prompt. PPT to Video (and a PowerPoint Plugin) : Convert presentations into polished videos directly from PowerPoint.

: Convert presentations into polished videos directly from PowerPoint. Audio to Video: Turn podcasts and audio files into branded, captioned videos for multi-media distribution.

This complete, end-to-end platform integrates AI into the core workflow, reducing manual effort and cost by eliminating multiple subscriptions. Built for speed and scale, Pictory 2.0 enables teams to move from idea to finished video in minutes without increasing headcount.

"Pictory Central, as part of Pictory 2.0, has completely transformed our workflow. We've gone from costly video production to rapidly deploying interactive training content that's eagerly consumed," said Preet Paul, Head of Human Resources of Covered Insurance Solutions.

Preannouncing the Next Wave of Innovation

Pictory also previewed upcoming features that will expand personalization and accessibility:

Custom Avatars: Create customized AI avatars tailored to specific customer segments, brand personas, or of the creator's image.

Create customized AI avatars tailored to specific customer segments, brand personas, or of the creator's image. Voice Cloning : Generate videos using a creator's own voice, enabling consistent and personalized narration across campaigns without repeated recordings.

: Generate videos using a creator's own voice, enabling consistent and personalized narration across campaigns without repeated recordings. Mobile Experience: Users will be able to create videos directly from their phones.

About Pictory

Pictory.ai is an AI-powered platform that transforms existing content into professional-quality videos, serving teams of all sizes. For more information, visit www.pictory.ai.

