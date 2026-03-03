Sitetracker, the global leader in complete Asset Lifecycle Management for critical infrastructure, today announced that Connect44 has selected Sitetracker to support the delivery of its fiber and wireless network projects across Germany, UK and the PMO organisation. By consolidating project execution, field data capture, and reporting on a single platform, Connect44 aims to accelerate delivery speed, reduce operational risk, and strengthen financial performance as it scales its rollout and managed services business.

Connect44 provides managed services, professional services, and resource consulting for telecom operators, supporting networks from planning and design through deployment, operations, and optimization. As the company expands into large-scale rollout programs and acts as a general contractor coordinating multiple subcontractors, it identified the need for a centralized platform to replace spreadsheets and operator-specific tools.

Sitetracker will serve as Connect44's system of record for managing both fiber and wireless projects end to end. Teams will use the platform to track sites, milestones, risks, and changes; capture as-built data from the field; and connect production tracking directly to reporting and invoicing workflows. This unified approach is expected to reduce time spent on manual closeout reporting, minimize data loss, and accelerate customer acceptance and payments.

"As we expand our role in increasingly complex network rollouts, efficiency and data accuracy are absolutely critical. Having clear, reliable visibility across projects is essential not only to accelerate delivery, but also to manage risk, improve decision-making, and ensure we continue to scale our operations sustainably for our customers," said James Rogerson at Connect44.

"Sitetracker gives us a single platform to manage fiber and wireless projects consistently, validate work completed in the field, and streamline how quickly we move from delivery to invoicing. This foundation supports both our growth plans and the high standards our customers expect," added Leo Kidel, Co-Founder of Connect44.

By leveraging Sitetracker Mobile and Connect Portal capabilities, Connect44 also plans to improve collaboration with internal teams and subcontractors, ensuring real-time updates from the field and a consistent flow of trusted data across all stakeholders. This visibility enables better milestone management, faster issue resolution, and clearer insight into project health and financial performance.

"Connect44 is operating in a fast-moving, highly competitive rollout environment where speed and accuracy directly impact outcomes," said Giuseppe Incitti, CEO of Sitetracker. "We're excited to support their teams with a platform that brings structure, transparency, and scalability to complex fiber and wireless delivery."

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker empowers owners, operators, contractors, and other stakeholders to streamline and optimize the end-to-end asset lifecycle of critical infrastructure. As the leading global complete Asset Lifecycle Management platform, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like Vodafone, Ericsson, ENGIE, Telefonica, Cypress Creek Renewables, Cox, Iberdrola, EVgo, Vantage Towers, Southern Company, Zayo, Nextera, EDOTCO, E.On, Axione, and TEP efficiently plan, build, operate, and maintain millions of projects, sites, and assets. Sitetracker delivers operational excellence and creates full transparency across industries such as digital infrastructure, renewables, EV charging, utilities, and real estate by driving safe, efficient teams, ensuring healthy projects, and enabling organizations to manage scale, growth, and complexity. Trusted by hundreds of industry leaders, Sitetracker advances a more connected and sustainable future across the world.

Manage What's Critical, with Sitetracker.

For more information, please request a demo.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260303266813/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Kathleen Ojo

Sitetracker

press@sitetracker.com